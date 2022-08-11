Software-update: OPNsense 22.7.1

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.1 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

OPNsense 22.7.1 released

This update first and foremost addresses reported regressions with the initial version and the required security update for Unbound. Expect follow-up releases to be a bit more noisy as we are going to introduce the new notification system and further IPv6 improvements plus new roadmap items to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: fix regression in config backup due to timestamp key rename
  • system: fix assorted warnings generated by PHP 8
  • system: do not reload Unbound/Dnsmasq hosts configuration by default
  • system: use proper CRL id-ce-cRLReasons extension keyword 'unspecified'
  • system: properly cleanse user input in Monit dashboard widget
  • system: remove dead code from login form
  • interfaces: fix get_interface_mac() not returning a cached MAC address
  • interfaces: hide nonexistent MAC info on wireless edit page
  • interfaces: stop DHCP from calling rc.newwanip when no changes are being done
  • interfaces: bring routes back unconditionally after reconfiguring 6to4/6rd IPv6 connectivity
  • interfaces: GIF/GRE IPv6 default remote network size selection is now "128" instead of "64"
  • dhcp: do not advertise DNS domain when DNS router advertisements are disabled (contributed by Patrick M. Hausen)
  • unbound: do not start DHCP watcher immediately after daemonizing Unbound itself
  • lang: fix reported issues with Italian and French translations
  • plugins: os-acme-client 3.12
  • plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.20
  • plugins: os-git-backup fixes git binary variable use
  • plugins: os-haproxy fixes deprecation notes in PHP 8 (contributed by Gavin Chappell)
  • plugins: os-maltrail 1.9
  • plugins: os-munin-node 1.1
  • plugins: os-netdata 1.2
  • plugins: os-nginx 1.29
  • ports: libxml 2.9.14
  • ports: nss 3.81
  • ports: rrdtool 1.8.0
  • ports: unbound 1.16.2

OPNsense

Versienummer 22.7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

11-08 OPNsense 22.7.1 0
29-07 OPNsense 22.7 8
07-07 OPNsense 22.1.10 1
24-06 OPNsense 22.1.9 20
25-05 OPNsense 22.1.8 5
11-05 OPNsense 22.1.7 4
15-04 OPNsense 22.1.6 4
09-04 OPNsense 22.1.5 1
25-03 OPNsense 22.1.4 4
18-03 OPNsense 22.1.3 5
Meer historie

