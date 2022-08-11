Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.1 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

This update first and foremost addresses reported regressions with the initial version and the required security update for Unbound. Expect follow-up releases to be a bit more noisy as we are going to introduce the new notification system and further IPv6 improvements plus new roadmap items to be announced in the upcoming weeks.