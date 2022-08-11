Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.70.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
The 1.70.1 update addresses these issues:
- Connections to mobile.events.data.microsoft.com
- Bash shell script issue with "%" sign
- Terminal Shell Integration Error -- bash: eval: line 5: unexpected token `EOF' in conditional command
- ZDOTDIR set to /usr/tmp/vscode-zsh with Shell Integration enabled
- July 2022 Recovery 1
- Terminal error when starting VS Code from zip on Windows
- Post commit does not work
- Remote development: Zombie file watcher processes not cleaned up on remote host
- ctions toolbar without labels in the buttons