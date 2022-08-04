Astonsoft heeft versie 11.0.4 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog sinds versie 11.0.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 11.0.4 Choose which calendar to use for direct synchronization with Android EPIM

Improved synchronization of calendars with Google and tasks with EPIM Cloud

Couple of improvements related to synchronization with iCloud (including support of calendar colors)

Better stability for EssentialPIM Pro Business edition

Shortcut for showing tasks in calendar now also works as in Sidebar as in Calendar (alter it in Tools->Options->Shortcuts, if needed)

A new Body column for mail in Related Items (available in the Mail module, as well)

Fixed a few inconsistencies for recurring tasks

Various other minor fixes New in EssentialPIM 11.0.3 Improved synchronization with Google Calendar

Go to date dialog now allows you to manually set dates more than 9'999 days from now (convenient for setting up family events, for instance)

Better handling of multiple reminders when synchronizing with iCloud

Fixed AV error in some cases when trying to edit appointments