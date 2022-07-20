Scooter Software heeft versie 4.4.3 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete folders, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 30 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Sinds versie 4.4.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Beyond Compare 4.4.3 build 26655 Notable Changes Windows: Fixed two security vulnerabilities in the .exe installer.

Various stability fixes. Cloud Services Dropbox connections now only try to use TLS 1.2 & 1.3. File Formats Updated URL for "PDF documents" file format converter. Installer Windows: Fixed DLL preloading vulnerability in uninstaller. Installer will no longer run on Windows XP or Windows Vista.

Windows: BCClipboard.exe is no longer run automatically during silent installs unless launched from Beyond Compare as part of an auto-update.

Windows: Fixed crash when removing the shell extension in an "Install for current user" install.

Windows: Fixed "Internal error: Failed to expand shell folder constant 'userdesktop'" error when run from a restricted user account. Misc macOS: Fixed moving a tab to a new window and then dragging in the toolbar area moving the original parent window instead.

Updated supported OS versions in Windows and Linux README files and updated URLs to use https://. Picture Compare macOS: Fixed loading some 64bpp PNGs and improved error handling when an image fails to load. Table Compare Windows: Updated Excel .xls/xlsx reading library. Crashes macOS: Fixed crash in the crash reporting dialog. Beyond Compare 4.4.2 build 26348 Notable Changes macOS: Fixed bcomp command line support on macOS 12.3. Beyond Compare 4.4.1 build 26165 Notable Changes Improved stability and various other fixes, especially in FTP/SFTP connections. FTP Added support for PuTTY v3 SSH keys, and enhanced support for other key formats.

Added FTPS profile option to limit TLS version minimum and maximum to handle incompatibilities or increase security.

macOS/Linux: Fixed hang and high CPU usage when using an empty passphrase to try to load a SSH private key file that's encrypted and stored in the new OpenSSH private key format.

Fixed parsing z/OS FTP listings that include external links.

Fixed "450 Transfer aborted. Link to file server lost" error when uploading to ProFTPD hosts.

Fixed SFTP connections failing depending on the key exchange algorithms enabled on the server.

Fixed read timeout when doing Active mode FTP transfers from vsFTPD servers.

macOS: Fixed read timeout when doing Active mode FTP transfers from ProFTPD servers.

Fixed "TLS session of data connection not resumed" errors when using TLS 1.3 to connect to FileZilla Server and other FTP servers that rely on GnuTLS. Misc Fixed truncated text in Japanese version.

macOS: Fixed "Browse Using Profiles" dialog local file system treeview flickering between incorrect file type icons. WebDAV Windows: Fixed WebDAV connections using NTLM authentication (e.g., SharePoint). Crashes macOS: Fixed crashes in "Browse Using Profiles" dialog.

macOS: Fixed crash when drawing a combobox.