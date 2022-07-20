Software-update: Beyond Compare 4.4.3 build 26655

Beyond Compare logo (79 pix) Scooter Software heeft versie 4.4.3 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete folders, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 30 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Sinds versie 4.4.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Beyond Compare 4.4.3 build 26655

Notable Changes
  • Windows: Fixed two security vulnerabilities in the .exe installer.
  • Various stability fixes.
Cloud Services
  • Dropbox connections now only try to use TLS 1.2 & 1.3.
File Formats
  • Updated URL for "PDF documents" file format converter.
Installer
  • Windows: Fixed DLL preloading vulnerability in uninstaller. Installer will no longer run on Windows XP or Windows Vista.
  • Windows: BCClipboard.exe is no longer run automatically during silent installs unless launched from Beyond Compare as part of an auto-update.
  • Windows: Fixed crash when removing the shell extension in an "Install for current user" install.
  • Windows: Fixed "Internal error: Failed to expand shell folder constant 'userdesktop'" error when run from a restricted user account.
Misc
  • macOS: Fixed moving a tab to a new window and then dragging in the toolbar area moving the original parent window instead.
  • Updated supported OS versions in Windows and Linux README files and updated URLs to use https://.
Picture Compare
  • macOS: Fixed loading some 64bpp PNGs and improved error handling when an image fails to load.
Table Compare
  • Windows: Updated Excel .xls/xlsx reading library.
Crashes
  • macOS: Fixed crash in the crash reporting dialog.

Beyond Compare 4.4.2 build 26348

Notable Changes
  • macOS: Fixed bcomp command line support on macOS 12.3.

Beyond Compare 4.4.1 build 26165

Notable Changes
  • Improved stability and various other fixes, especially in FTP/SFTP connections.
FTP
  • Added support for PuTTY v3 SSH keys, and enhanced support for other key formats.
  • Added FTPS profile option to limit TLS version minimum and maximum to handle incompatibilities or increase security.
  • macOS/Linux: Fixed hang and high CPU usage when using an empty passphrase to try to load a SSH private key file that's encrypted and stored in the new OpenSSH private key format.
  • Fixed parsing z/OS FTP listings that include external links.
  • Fixed "450 Transfer aborted. Link to file server lost" error when uploading to ProFTPD hosts.
  • Fixed SFTP connections failing depending on the key exchange algorithms enabled on the server.
  • Fixed read timeout when doing Active mode FTP transfers from vsFTPD servers.
  • macOS: Fixed read timeout when doing Active mode FTP transfers from ProFTPD servers.
  • Fixed "TLS session of data connection not resumed" errors when using TLS 1.3 to connect to FileZilla Server and other FTP servers that rely on GnuTLS.
Misc
  • Fixed truncated text in Japanese version.
  • macOS: Fixed "Browse Using Profiles" dialog local file system treeview flickering between incorrect file type icons.
WebDAV
  • Windows: Fixed WebDAV connections using NTLM authentication (e.g., SharePoint).
Crashes
  • macOS: Fixed crashes in "Browse Using Profiles" dialog.
  • macOS: Fixed crash when drawing a combobox.
Versienummer 4.4.3 build 26655
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Scooter Software
Download https://www.scootersoftware.com/download.php?zz=dl4
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-07-2022 23:020

20-07-2022 • 23:02

0 Linkedin

Bron: Scooter Software

Update-historie

23:02 Beyond Compare 4.4.3 build 26655 0
17-03 Beyond Compare 4.4.2 build 26348 12
10-'20 Beyond Compare 4.3.7 build 25063 5
12-'19 Beyond Compare 4.3.3 build 24545 0
11-'19 Beyond Compare 4.3.2 build 24472 11
10-'19 Beyond Compare 4.3.1 build 24438 0
10-'19 Beyond Compare 4.3.0 build 24364 7
10-'18 Beyond Compare 4.2.7 build 23425 1
06-'18 Beyond Compare 4.2.5 build 23088 5
08-'17 Beyond Compare 4.2.3 build 22587 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Beyond Compare

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee