Software-update: FileZilla Server 1.5.0

FileZilla logo (75 pix)

Versie 1.5.0 van de opensource-ftp-server FileZilla Server is uitgekomen. FileZilla Server is een kleine en krachtige ftp-server met onder andere ondersteuning voor fxp (het versturen van bestanden van de ene naar de andere ftp-server), beveiligde verbindingen (ssl en tls), gss-authenticatie en Kerberos-encryptie. Voorheen was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar tegenwoordig ook voor Linux en macOS. Sinds de versie 1.4.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

FileZilla Server 1.5.0

Bugfixes and minor changes:
  • Admin UI: Connection dialog did not remember the last used port if there are multiple saved entries for the same hostname with different ports

FileZilla Server 1.5.0-rc1

New features:
  • Server: Implemented throttling of login attempts in case of too many failed attempts.
  • Server: The version number in the welcome messsage can now be manually suppressed by setting the "has_version" attribute of the message field in the configuration file to "false".
  • MSW: If the service is running under the SYSTEM account, configuration files are now placed under %PROGRAMDATA%\filezilla-server. This is to workaround the issue that when doing a Windows Update the settings could be wiped out. Settings still residing under %LOCALAPPDATA%\filezilla-server are automatically migrated.
  • Communication with the impersonator child process is now asynchronous
  • Admin UI: The password fields in the configuration dialog now how show a hint to inform the user about how to keep the existing password
Bugfixes and minor changes:
  • Admin UI: Fixed a crash in listener editor
  • Admin UI (macOS): Implemented workarounds for some wxWidgets glitches and malfunctions.
  • Admin UI: The system_user's name cannot be edited anymore (rightly so)
  • Configuration data that cannot be serialized now prevents an incomplete output file from being written to disk
  • Sudden deaths of the impersonator process no longer cause unintended behavior
  • Fixed server crashes due to unexpected socket events in some corner cases
  • MSW: Due to a toolchain issue, programs making use of thread-local variables would crash on exit. Implemented a workaround, until it gets addressed by future MinGW toolchains
  • The number of possible worker threads has been reduced to a maximum of 256
  • FTP Server: The NLST command now reports paths compliant with RFC 1123
  • When using the command line parameter --config-version-check ignore, the expected version is now written to the settings files if a mismatch is detected
  • *nix: Logo icons are no longer embedded in the executables, they are instead installed to the proper system paths
  • *nix: Added a filezilla-server-gui.desktop file, so that the Admin UI can easily be opened by desktop environments
  • Maximum number of log file rotations has been reduced to a more sensible amount and the rotation algorithm has been changed to be more efficient
FileZilla Server 1.0.1
Versienummer 1.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website FileZilla
Download https://filezilla-project.org/download.php?type=server
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

19:58 FileZilla Server 1.5.0 0
06-05 FileZilla Server 1.4.1 0
30-04 FileZilla Server 1.4.0 1
14-02 FileZilla Server 1.3.0 0
25-12 FileZilla Server 1.2.0 1
17-12 FileZilla Server 1.2.0 rc1 6
30-10 FileZilla Server 1.1.0 0
26-10 FileZilla Server 1.1.0 bèta 1 0
09-'21 FileZilla Server 1.0.1 7
09-'16 FileZilla Server 0.9.59 12
Meer historie

FileZilla Server

