Versie 1.5.0 van de opensource-ftp-server FileZilla Server is uitgekomen. FileZilla Server is een kleine en krachtige ftp-server met onder andere ondersteuning voor fxp (het versturen van bestanden van de ene naar de andere ftp-server), beveiligde verbindingen (ssl en tls), gss-authenticatie en Kerberos-encryptie. Voorheen was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar tegenwoordig ook voor Linux en macOS. Sinds de versie 1.4.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
FileZilla Server 1.5.0Bugfixes and minor changes:
- Admin UI: Connection dialog did not remember the last used port if there are multiple saved entries for the same hostname with different ports
FileZilla Server 1.5.0-rc1New features:
Bugfixes and minor changes:
- Server: Implemented throttling of login attempts in case of too many failed attempts.
- Server: The version number in the welcome messsage can now be manually suppressed by setting the "has_version" attribute of the message field in the configuration file to "false".
- MSW: If the service is running under the SYSTEM account, configuration files are now placed under %PROGRAMDATA%\filezilla-server. This is to workaround the issue that when doing a Windows Update the settings could be wiped out. Settings still residing under %LOCALAPPDATA%\filezilla-server are automatically migrated.
- Communication with the impersonator child process is now asynchronous
- Admin UI: The password fields in the configuration dialog now how show a hint to inform the user about how to keep the existing password
- Admin UI: Fixed a crash in listener editor
- Admin UI (macOS): Implemented workarounds for some wxWidgets glitches and malfunctions.
- Admin UI: The system_user's name cannot be edited anymore (rightly so)
- Configuration data that cannot be serialized now prevents an incomplete output file from being written to disk
- Sudden deaths of the impersonator process no longer cause unintended behavior
- Fixed server crashes due to unexpected socket events in some corner cases
- MSW: Due to a toolchain issue, programs making use of thread-local variables would crash on exit. Implemented a workaround, until it gets addressed by future MinGW toolchains
- The number of possible worker threads has been reduced to a maximum of 256
- FTP Server: The NLST command now reports paths compliant with RFC 1123
- When using the command line parameter --config-version-check ignore, the expected version is now written to the settings files if a mismatch is detected
- *nix: Logo icons are no longer embedded in the executables, they are instead installed to the proper system paths
- *nix: Added a filezilla-server-gui.desktop file, so that the Admin UI can easily be opened by desktop environments
- Maximum number of log file rotations has been reduced to a more sensible amount and the rotation algorithm has been changed to be more efficient