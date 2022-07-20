Oracle heeft de achttiende update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.36 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: VMM: Fixed possible Linux guest kernel crash when configuring Speculative Store Bypass for a single vCPU VM

GUI: In the storage page of the virtual machine settings dialog, fixed a bug which disrupted mouse interaction with the native file selector on KDE

NAT: Prevent issue when host resolver incorrectly returned NXDOMAIN for unsupported queries (bug #20977)

Audio: General improvements in saved state area

Recording: Various fixes for settings handling

VGA: Performance improvements for screen updates when VBE banking is used

USB: Fixed rare crashes when detaching a USB device

ATA: Fixed NT4 guests taking a minute to eject CDs

vboximg-mount: Fixed broken write support (bug #20896)

SDK: Fixed Python bindings incorrectly trying to convert arbitrary byte data into unicode objects with Python 3, causing exceptions (bug #19740)

API: Fixed an issue when virtual USB mass storage devices or virtual USB DVD drives are added while the VM is not running are by default not marked as hot-pluggable

API: Initial support for Python 3.10

API: Solaris OS types cleanup

Windows host: Fixed regression in 6.1.32 leading to guest hangs when Hyper-V is used (bug #20787)

Windows host: Fixed possible issues with saving and restoring VM state when using Hyper-V/NEM mode

Linux and Solaris hosts: Allow to mount shared folder if it is represented as a symlink on a host side (bug #17491)

Linux Host and Guest drivers: Introduced initial support for kernels 5.18, 5.19 and RHEL 9.1 (bugs #20914, #20941)

Linux Host and Guest drivers: Better support for kernels built with clang compiler (bugs #20425 and #20998)

Solaris Guest Additions: General improvements in installer area

Solaris Guest Additions: Fixed guest screen resize in VMSVGA graphics configuration

Linux and Solaris Guest Additions: Fixed multi-screen handling in VBoxVGA and VBoxSVGA graphics configuration

Linux and Solaris Guest Additions: Added support for setting primary screen via VBoxManage

Linux and Solaris Guest Additions: Fixed X11 resources leak when resizing guest screens

Linux and Solaris Guest Additions: Fixed file descriptor leak when starting a process using guest control (bug #20902)

Linux and Solaris Guest Additions: Fixed guest control executing processes as root

Linux Guest Additions: Improved guests booting time by preventing kernel modules from being rebuilt when it is not necessary (bug #20502)

Windows Guest Additions: Fixed VBoxTray crash on startup in NT4 guests on rare circumstances