Software-update: VirtualBox 6.1.36

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de achttiende update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.36 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • VMM: Fixed possible Linux guest kernel crash when configuring Speculative Store Bypass for a single vCPU VM
  • GUI: In the storage page of the virtual machine settings dialog, fixed a bug which disrupted mouse interaction with the native file selector on KDE
  • NAT: Prevent issue when host resolver incorrectly returned NXDOMAIN for unsupported queries (bug #20977)
  • Audio: General improvements in saved state area
  • Recording: Various fixes for settings handling
  • VGA: Performance improvements for screen updates when VBE banking is used
  • USB: Fixed rare crashes when detaching a USB device
  • ATA: Fixed NT4 guests taking a minute to eject CDs
  • vboximg-mount: Fixed broken write support (bug #20896)
  • SDK: Fixed Python bindings incorrectly trying to convert arbitrary byte data into unicode objects with Python 3, causing exceptions (bug #19740)
  • API: Fixed an issue when virtual USB mass storage devices or virtual USB DVD drives are added while the VM is not running are by default not marked as hot-pluggable
  • API: Initial support for Python 3.10
  • API: Solaris OS types cleanup
  • Windows host: Fixed regression in 6.1.32 leading to guest hangs when Hyper-V is used (bug #20787)
  • Windows host: Fixed possible issues with saving and restoring VM state when using Hyper-V/NEM mode
  • Linux and Solaris hosts: Allow to mount shared folder if it is represented as a symlink on a host side (bug #17491)
  • Linux Host and Guest drivers: Introduced initial support for kernels 5.18, 5.19 and RHEL 9.1 (bugs #20914, #20941)
  • Linux Host and Guest drivers: Better support for kernels built with clang compiler (bugs #20425 and #20998)
  • Solaris Guest Additions: General improvements in installer area
  • Solaris Guest Additions: Fixed guest screen resize in VMSVGA graphics configuration
  • Linux and Solaris Guest Additions: Fixed multi-screen handling in VBoxVGA and VBoxSVGA graphics configuration
  • Linux and Solaris Guest Additions: Added support for setting primary screen via VBoxManage
  • Linux and Solaris Guest Additions: Fixed X11 resources leak when resizing guest screens
  • Linux and Solaris Guest Additions: Fixed file descriptor leak when starting a process using guest control (bug #20902)
  • Linux and Solaris Guest Additions: Fixed guest control executing processes as root
  • Linux Guest Additions: Improved guests booting time by preventing kernel modules from being rebuilt when it is not necessary (bug #20502)
  • Windows Guest Additions: Fixed VBoxTray crash on startup in NT4 guests on rare circumstances

VirtualBox

Versienummer 6.1.36
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

20-07-2022 • 09:45

20-07-2022 • 09:45

Bron: Oracle

VirtualBox

Reacties (4)

+2PrimusIP
20 juli 2022 11:21
VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien.
Maar dan alleen voor de Intel macs, niet de ARM/Silicon (M1 en M2) Macs. Tenzij ze dat hebben verandert in deze update, maar daar lees ik niks over.
+1zordaz
20 juli 2022 10:54
Als ik de release notes zo lees vrees ik dat de audio bug waardoor Linux guests crashen op een Windows host na bijna twee jaar nog steeds niet is opgelost....
+1EmbeddedPower
@zordaz20 juli 2022 11:44
Grappig, ik heb een Linux guest (Ubuntu 18) in een VM draaien onder een Windows host.
En ik krijg er gewoon audio uit.
Heb je een linkje naar de bug? Of een reproductie-scenario?
+1zordaz
@EmbeddedPower20 juli 2022 12:16
O.a. deze: https://forums.virtualbox.org/viewtopic.php?f=6&t=93705
En deze:
https://forums.virtualbox.org/viewtopic.php?f=6&t=94233

Mijn guests (Debian en Ubuntu) werken prima, zolang ik audio op disabled laat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 20 juli 2022 12:17]



