Versie 1.167.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.162.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.167.0: Add: API to speedup ExTerminal plugin

Add: dialog 'Go to': handle also leading '+' like the trailing one

Add: wiki topic Advantages over Visual Studio Code

Add: wiki topic Disadvantages compared to Sublime Text / VSCode

Add: list "File / Open recent" stores also pictures/binaries

Add: TRegExpr engine: update "uppercase/lowercase tables" for some unicode ranges

Fix/optimization: rendering with 'markers' on 100k+ lines was very slow

Fix/optimization: command "Inverse bookmarks" was very-very slow in 100k+ lines documents

Fix/optimization: plugin Git Status was very-very slow if Git changes had 10k+ lines

Fix/optimization: during mass replacement, pair-bracket-finder must not activate

Fix: sometimes, 'markers' were painted with artifact lines

Fix: on Windows, startup with 2+ groups did not restore "maximized" state

Fix: on Windows, picture viewer: dragging of small picture was not disabled

Fix: on tab switching, window caption must be updated without pause

Fix: file must appear in "File / Open recent" if default-session is active

Fix: couple of issues with Up/Down/PageUp/PageDown with "caret_after_end" on/off

Fix: 'floating' panels feature is now disabled in GTK2 version, because of the IDE (or GTK2) bug

Fix: could not continue selection by mouse when cursor goes over minimap Changes in version 1.166.5: Add: small optimization: LSP plugin should not start when app starts with single empty tab

Fix: on opening another project, current project-session was not auto-saved

Fix: crash on loading session with confirmation for 'binary' file

Fix: on loading session with active 2nd group, empty tab was appearing

Change: on loading session, don't check files for 'binary' content Changes in version 1.166.2: Add: support encoding iso-8859-3

Add: support encoding iso-8859-4

Add: support encoding iso-8859-7

Add: support encoding iso-8859-10

Add: support encoding iso-8859-13

Add: option "autocomplete_acp"

Fix: with "ui_tab_angled":true, drag-drop of tabs must be allowed onto inter-tab small gap Changes in version 1.166.0: Add: support encoding iso-8859-5

Add: support encoding iso-8859-14

Add: support encoding iso-8859-16

Add: lexer must support 'dynamic highlight' if any sub-lexer supports it; example is Vue lexer

Add: Emmet plugin handles Tab -key in Vue lexer too

-key in Vue lexer too Change: on calling Find dialog, if none of options "find_suggest_xxxx" do suggestion, 'find what' field is not cleared; Ctrl + F from the Find dialog now selects all 'find what'

+ from the Find dialog now selects all 'find what' Change: Windows Python upgraded to 3.8

Fix: couple of bugs in plugin API

Fix: regression in 1.165.2: Shift + F3 in Find dialog

+ in Find dialog Fix: Windows: issue with Alt + Tab and "ui_taskbar_mode":false

+ and "ui_taskbar_mode":false Fix: after "fold all", all folded ranges must have [+] icon, even those affected by "fold_icon_min_range" option

Fix: lexer PHP: don't highlight 'class name' after '->' Changes in version 1.165.2: Add: input boxes + API-created editors: use the same key-mapping as main editor

Add: commands "(without undo) sort xxxx" set sorted range line-states to 'changed'

Add: lexer CSS: support new 'units'

Fix: change default value of "renderer_tweaks__linux" to "" on Linux Qt5

Fix: TRegExpr engine: fix issues with 'regex recursion'

Fix: macros playback must restore previous state of search options

Fix: freezing on startup with Git Status plugin, in some cases

Fix: few rendering issues with proportional fonts: tab-chars, indentations

Fix: commands "(without undo) sort xxxx" incorrectly removed blank lines

Fix: lexer YAML bug Changes in version 1.165.0: Add: add time limit for syntax highlighting in minimap: new option "minimap_coloring_time":15

Add: improve rendering speed for _lite_ lexers, on long wrapped lines

Add: improve filtering in Command Palette: find space-separated words in _any_ order, like Sublime Text

Add: lexer CSS: syntax-highlight color functions 'hwb()', 'lab()', 'lch()'

Add: HTML color underlines: support 'rgb(255, 55, 255, .5)', 'rgb(255 55 255 / .5)', 'rgba(255 55 255 / .5)'

Change: change the behaviour of command "skip next occurrence of selected word" to better mimic Sublime Text

Fix: UI flickering on adding plugin's sidepanel buttons

Fix: bug in Comments plugin Changes in version 1.164.0: Add: major change: support for proportional fonts in the editor (no option)

Add: 'listbox_ex' UI control: on scrolling, don't leave space on the bottom

Add: lexer parser for indent-based folding: if 'group index'=21 (lexer properties dialog in SynWrite), parser will _skip_ checking of pair brackets (for 'group index'=20, checking for pair brackets will run, which is good for Python)

Fix: "autocomplete_trigger_chars" did not work in HTML for "<", without changing "nonword_chars" Changes in version 1.163.4: Add: code-tree filling time is limited now, by new option "ui_tree_fill_max_time":1000 (in msec)

Add: API for 'treeview' multi-selection

Add: disabled buttons (in Find dialog, in main toolbar) are shown with a crossing-line, to be better visible as disabled

Change: default of "find_hotkey_find_next" changed to "F3"

Fix: command "Paste and indent" must not force final newline

Fix: Terminal Plus steals focus after auto-completion closes

Fix: regression in 1.163.2: startup session silently skipped

Fix: regression in 1.160.2 for code-tree; reverted 'faster filling of the code-tree'

Fix: a couple of minor bugs (rarely visible) in TRegExpr engine

Fix: menu checkmarks in "View / Split tab" were not updated ok Changes in version 1.163.0: Add: new command "add next occurrence of selected text (not whole-word)"

Add: new command "skip next occurrence of selected text"

Add: Windows (10 and 11): auto-set window title color to dark

Fix: file with XML/Python encoding signature could not be re-read in different cpXXXX encoding

Fix: hotkeys were not inited completely for .txt files in a project's session Changes in version 1.162.5: Add: on editing of a line, which is start of a folded block, do unfolding of that block

Add: plugin Comments: support 'Line comment' commands if 'line comment' chars are absent, but 'range comment' chars are present; e.g. in CSS

Add: plugin Insert Time: added format 'unix' (Unix-time), it will be added to config after you delete the config + restart the app

Fix: issue with "ui_one_instance":true on a multi-user Linux/Unix system

Fix: issue with too greedy folding with "auto_fold_comments" in Nim lexer