PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 0.60.1 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien.

Release v0.60.1

This is a patch release to fix issues in v0.60.0 to fix a few bugs we deemed important for stability based on incoming rates. See v0.60.0 for full release notes.

  • #19253 - Updated the Microsoft Store submission of PowerToys to not show UI while installing.
  • #19023 - Fixed a bug causing FancyZones to not apply templates correctly when more than one monitor shared the same serial number.
  • #19233 - Fixed the incompatibility not allowing the PowerRename and ImageResizer Windows 11 tier 1 context menus being shown on development insider builds.
  • #19219 - The old context menus are now shown on Windows 11 as well, to account for configurations where other third party software might be overriding the Windows 11 context menus.
  • #19263 - Fixed a bug making the Find My Mouse overlay hang when activated in the top left corner of the screen.
  • #19223 - The FancyZones Editor should no longer crash on configurations where monitors are not detected connected to display devices.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.60.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.60.1
Bestandsgrootte 87,84MB
Licentietype GPL

Een zeer fijn stukje software dat ik zowel zakelijk als prive gebruik.

Vooral de Fancy Zones en Always Awake gebruik ik veel.
