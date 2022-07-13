Software-update: Camtasia 2022.0.3

Camtasia logo (79 pix)TechSmith heeft versie 2022.0.3 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht en meteen de dag erna een opvolger. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Camtasia (Windows) 2022.0.3

  • Camtasia editor will now minimize while using the modern export experience.
  • Export progress is now shown on the taskbar icon while using the modern export experience.
  • Updated SCORM package templates.
  • Updated callout text insertion cursor to match the color of the text to increase visibility.
  • Improved recorder flyout animation in the Camtasia Home screen.
  • Increased mouse click target size for recorder flyout in the Camtasia Home screen.
  • Expired trial information is now displayed properly in Camtasia Home.
  • Improved accessibility of the Camtasia installer.
  • Fixed a silent crash that could occur when exiting the program.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when renaming an effect.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when editing a cursor path.
  • Fixed a bug that could result in a group name being lost when replacing media.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause error messages to become hidden behind the registration dialog.

Door Bart van Klaveren

