Astonsoft heeft versie 11 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Create and have access to multiple calendars so you can keep track of different types of events easier than ever before (by overlaying the calendars one over another).

The sidebar allows you to easily access and view your task lists along with enabling display of small calendars at the bottom in any of the EPIM’s modules.

Insert emoji into notes and emails to add additional context to your messages and texts and maybe even to appeal to the emotions on a deeper level.

Spot new emails faster and take appropriate actions. EssentialPIM now shows you which folders and subfolders have new mail and indicates which messages are new.

The slim profile of the Navigation Pane enables a larger viewing area, while still providing quick access to all the EssentialPIM modules.

We improved layout of status bar to make it look more consistent across the modules and easier to read. A new icon indicating the number of active reminders is also available now.

Create simple newsletters that do not require complex formatting and in some cases have better chance of delivery and send them out to the selected contacts in no time.

Reduce the number of email messages displayed by selecting the corresponding (multiple) filtering criteria from the Quick Filter toolbar.

Feel restricted no more as the same completion information for tasks available in the Tasks module is now also displayed on the Tasks Sidebar.

Lots of other smaller improvements, tweaks, and fixes