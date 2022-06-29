Foxit Software heeft versie 12 van Foxit PDF Reader uitgebracht, een alternatief voor Adobe Reader. Met dit gratis programma kunnen pdf-documenten bekeken, ingevuld en ondertekend worden. Voor het bewerken van pdf-documenten heeft Foxit software het betaalde Foxit PDF Editor (voorheen PhantomPDF) in huis, vergelijkbaar met Acrobat Pro DC. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New Features and Improvements
Issues Addressed in Foxit PDF Editor 12.0.0.12394
- Offer improved user interface for better usability with new fonts, distinct colors for icons and backgrounds, and more, and better software accessibility for users using keyboard controls and screen readers.
- Provide a handy and easy-to-use calculator for users like accountants and tax preparers to do calculations and add electronic calculator tapes to PDFs as annotations, the same way they did on paper. (Pro only)
- Improvements in page management
- Merge two PDFs by interleaving pages, a useful feature especially when you need to combine two PDFs (scanned from a double-side-printed document), one PDF with all odd pages and the other with all even pages.
- Insert web pages into a PDF.
- Customize PDF page size with the Resize Page feature.
- Enhancements in PDF reviewing or commenting
- Export selected comments as an FDF or XFDF file.
- Import and export all comments in XFDF format.
- Filter and sort comments by color.
- Edit and reply to comments from the Comments panel to help users quickly collaborate with reviewers.
- Enhancements in PDF portfolios
- Add PDFs to PDF portfolios directly from a scanner, web pages, and the Windows clipboard.
- Edit component files’ names and descriptions, as well as field values (the fields you manually added in portfolio properties) directly within a portfolio.
- Convert multimedia files in a PDF portfolio to PDF. (Pro only)
- Enhancements in watermarks
- Get the username from the currently logged-in user and use it in a watermark when creating watermarks.
- Tile watermarks in a PDF, i.e. create a tile effect of a watermark that spans the entire PDF page by tiling multiple lines of text/images.
- Add a Search box in the Preferences dialog box to enable you to find a preference option quickly.
- Edit image objects outside Foxit PDF Editor using another editing application like Microsoft Paint.
- Export multiple PDF pages to one long picture, and support more advanced settings when exporting PDF to images.
- Convert Excel comments to PDF note comments during PDF creation from Excel files.
- Provide more options for enhanced PDF optimization, and allow you to predefine and save custom optimization settings.
- Enhanced ECM Integration:
- Set a cloud storage solution (like iManage or NdOffice) as the preferred Save As location to quickly save documents to cloud storage.
- Provide "Save as New Version" and "Email as PDF" options in the right-click context menu of files in iManage DeskSite for streamlined document workflows.
- Enhance EUTL certificate verification by providing the qualified information of EUTL certificates (EU legal information).
- Create more than two linked cross-references in one group of cross-references.
- Revert a PDF file to the previously saved version.
- Enhance the 3D view to display cross-sections of 3D objects, and allow users to configure the cross-section properties and camera properties.
- Now supports viewing two documents side by side in the same window to review and compare documents conveniently.
- Provide more pre-designed templates for PDF creation.
- Split Foxit eSign and Ink Sign to two separate functions in the Ribbon, to better guide users for the required signing functions.
- Able to set DPI value when trying to OCR documents, to control the conversion quality.
- Option to embed fonts after document editing, to support embedding fonts in the document for further editing.
- More options for document conversion, from HTML/image/Excel to PDF.
- Support deployment of the software in Microsoft Intune environment.
- Allow users to update to latest version without admin rights via in-product update.
- Other enhancements to the user experience.
- Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.