Software-update: PhpStorm 2022.1.2

PhpStorm logo (76 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++ en DataGrip gericht op sql. PhpStorm is gericht op php en biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft kort geleden versie 2022.1.1 van PhpStorm uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Double Shift on terminal focus (IDEA-290102)

We fixed an issue where using double shift for Search Everywhere didn’t work when the terminal window was in focus.

Keyboard navigation in the Create New Class dialog (WI-66414)

When creating a new class, an issue was making it impossible to use the keyboard to navigate between the fields in the dialog. This bug has been fixed.

Backspace with multiline editing (WI-66145)

There was an issue with multiline editing where pressing Backspace only had an effect on the first line in multiline selections. This behavior now works properly again.

Git diff from the commit panel (IDEA-291970)

In some cases, clicking a commit in the commit panel didn’t show the proper Git diff, but instead just opened the file. This has been fixed.

Destructor return types (WI-66138)

The IDE was offering a suggestion to add a return type to destructors, which isn’t allowed in PHP. This suggestion has been removed.

Pasting in blade files (WI-66304)

We fixed some cases where you weren’t able to paste text in Blade files.

Tailwind autocompletion (WEB-55718)

Autocompletion for Tailwind was not working properly in some cases, this has been fixed.

Improved TypeScript support (WEB-55516, WEB-55517, WEB-55518)

We’ve added support for several new TypeScript 4.7 features:

Closing or minimizing PhpStorm when interacting with UML diagrams (IDEA-292463)

On some occasions, you weren’t able to close or minimize PhpStorm when interacting with UML diagrams. This has been fixed.

@phpstan-import-type and @phpstan-type fixes (WI-66247)

We fixed an error where a type imported by @phpstan-import-type wasn’t being properly recognised when used in @phpstan-type.

@psalm-type in return tag of closure (WI-65705)

PhpStorm wasn’t able to recognize @psalm-type types as the return types of closures. This has been fixed.

The full list of changes in PhpStorm 2022.1.2 is available on the release notes page.

Versienummer 2022.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-06-2022 05:33
0 • submitter: Bux666

08-06-2022 • 05:33

Submitter: Bux666

Bron: JetBrains

Update-historie

05:33 PhpStorm 2022.1.2 0
17-05 PhpStorm 2022.1.1 12
01-05 PhpStorm 2022.1 4
25-03 PhpStorm 2021.3.3 0
04-01 PhpStorm 2021.3.1 0
03-12 PhpStorm 2021.3 3
18-09 PhpStorm 2021.2.2 40
04-09 PhpStorm 2021.2.1 9
07-'21 PhpStorm 2021.2 1
07-'21 PhpStorm 2021.1.4 0
