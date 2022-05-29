Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: KiCad 6.0.5

KiCad logo (79 pix)De ontwikkelaars achter KiCad hebben een nieuwe versie uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een Spice-simulator ontbreekt niet. De release notes voor versie 6.0.5 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

KiCad 6.0.5 Release

The KiCad project is proud to announce the latest series 6 stable release. The 6.0.5 stable version contains critical bug fixes and other minor improvements since the previous release. A list of all of the fixed issues since the 6.0.4 release can be found on the KiCad 6.0.5 milestone page. This release contains several critical bug fixes so please consider upgrading as soon as possible.

Version 6.0.5 is made from the 6.0 branch with some cherry picked changes from the development branch. Packages for Windows, macOS, and Linux are available or will be in the very near future. See the KiCad download page for guidance.

Thank you to all developers, packagers, librarians, document writers, translators, and everyone else who helped make this release possible.

Versienummer 6.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

