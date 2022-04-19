Versie 1.162.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.159.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

CudaText 1.162.0 Added: Project Manager: the work is done to support auto-saving of the last project (even untitled), and auto-loading of last active project on app start. So if user e.g. drag-drops a folder on CudaText, this makes the new project "temporary", and after app restart, "temporary" project will be restored. Also app option "ui_auto_save_session" defaults to 'true' now, to be like Sublime Text / VSCode.

Detection of XML codepage must handle standard codepage names like "windows-1252"

'Paste and indent' must overwrite the selection

Viewer allows to activate UTF-8 encoding, and also ISO-8859-9 encoding

Code-tree remembers 'Sorted' state per each file-tab

Commands "fold/unfold/toggle block at current line" support multi-carets

Lexer XML: more highlighting when folding is auto-disabled by "lexer_folding_max_lines"

Lexer XML: highlight numbers too Changed Paste with middle-click (option "mouse_middle_click":2): place caret to clicked position, like VSCode/Kate

Rename menu item "Addons Manager / Install from GitHub" to "Install from Git"

For folded blocks, horizontal line has different style, dash/dash Fixed Regression in 1.160.2: flickering on editing in file ending, if file was edited in the beginning

Project Manager: bug with the prompt "files not belonging to the project"

Problem with saving modified files that were reloaded by "ui_auto_save_session":true CudaText 1.161.0 Added: Show information-panel on the top, when option "ui_max_size_lexer" disables the normal lexer

Detect encoding in XML files by signature like

Command Palette and API menus 'fuzzy search' improved: first show items with plain matches, then show items with fuzzy-only matches; similar to Sublime Text

Addon Manager: enabled 'fuzzy search' in menus CudaText 1.160.2 Added: Dialog Find/Replace now shows inside the floating-groups too, when activated from there

Command-line parameter -c=cuda_module_name,method_name

Faster filling of the code-tree (on 3Mb XML file: 2 seconds instead of 14 seconds) Fixed Regression in syntax highlight after "Comment stream block"

Windows: painting of themed menu, when "ui_menu_themed_font_size" value is big CudaText 1.160.0 Added: Mouse buttons Extra1/Extra2 are supported in the hotkey input dialog; note that you must press buttons while mouse pointer is over editor control; these mouse buttons work as equavalent to keyboard buttons BrowserBack/BrowserForward

Improved keyboard 'accelerators' in the menu 'File / Open recent'

Improved API to open a file-pair: app now suggests to install new lexer also for the 2nd file

Improved API to show 'decorations on gutter'

More stability of the multi-threaded parser (before, file ~/cudatext.error could appear, please report if that file appears again with new info)

The minimal size of "unprinted spaces/ line ends" dots changed from 2 px to 1 px

Lexer PHP: folding of 'case' blocks Changed Lexer PHP: simpler highlight HereDoc blocks Fixed "Open URL" in context menu was disabled if menu is called by ContextMenu key