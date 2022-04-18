Versie 5.0.5 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen en 2d-animaties kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze update voor versie 5.0.2 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Krita 5.0.5 released
Today we release Krita 5.0.5, probably the last release before Krita 5.1.0 comes out, hopefully in June. Note on the numbering: you didn’t miss 5.0.3 and 5.0.4. Some stores, if they think a certain package isn’t good enough, insist you upload a package with an increased version number, and that happened twice with 5.0.2… Anyway, we worked hard and fixed a bunch of things!
- Fix artefacts when using the color smudge brush on CMYK images. BUG:447211
- Fix blurry results in 4-point perspective transform. BUG:447255
- Fix undo of liquify transform properties. BUG:447314
- Fix the size of the About Krita dialog.
- Fix a crash when changing the Instant Preview settings of a brush preset.
- Fix use of layer names when using the G’Mic plugin. BUG:447293, BUG:429851
- Add missing blending modes for G’Mic filters. BUG:447293
- Fix issues with resource libraries with upper-case filename extensions. BUG:447454
- Enable the OS file dialog on macOS by default.
- Fix broken macOS Arm64 canvas rendering for 16 bit/integer images.
- Fix crashes when undoing multiple layer operations too quickly. BUG:447462
- Work around a crash in the transform mask applied to a passthrough group. BUG:447506
- Fix the photoshop compatible shortcuts. BUG:447771
- Fix AppimageUpdate. BUG:446757
- Show the correct number of layers in the Image Properties dialog. Patch by Dan McCarthy, thanks!
- Fix the layout of the docker titlebars.
- Disable automatically assigning accelerator keys for selecting dockers.
- Fix a memory leak in the color history display.
- Fix a race condiction in the metadata system initialization.
- Fix animation playback when having multiple views on an animation. BUG:450425
- Fix dataloss when scaling an image with animated transform masks. BUG:450781
- Fix incorrect basename for an animation when filepath or filename changes. BUG:451654
- Fix restoring the default values for canvas input settings. BUG:396064
- Update gradient colors correctly in layer styles. BUG:452066
- Fix a crash when handling touch events.
- Fix a large number of defects found by Coverity.
- Fix the hitboxes in the curve widget being too small on HiDPI screens. BUG:446755
- Fix saving over deactivated resources.
- Fix the Advanced Color Selector’s hsySH square element. BUG:452422
- Fix issues with cursors being too small on HiDPI screens. BUG:448107, BUG:447314
- Fix problems with animating transparency and filter masks. BUG:452170
- Opacity now loads correctly for animated vector layers. BUG:452144
- Stop the storyboard docker creating frames on locked layers. BUG:447396
- Storyboards: add the ability to duplicate existing scenes.
- Improve the interaction with ffmpeg when rendering animations or recordings.
- Improve detection of broken video sequences on import as animation.
- Work around a problem where not all pixels got copied when copying a mask. BUG:453164
- Make it possible to save and load gradients on non-UTF8 locales. BUG:447730
- Fix issue with masks and layers being broken after changing the colorspace.
- Update to LittleCMS 2.13.1 to fix a bug in the grayscale colorspace and fix conversion between 8 bits and 16 bits grayscale images. BUG:447484
- Fix a delay on autobrush strokes with randomness: BUG:446663
- Improve performance when moving a layer in a layer group. BUG:450957
- Fix brush outline precision for pixel-art brushes. BUG:447466
- Improve the brush outline for low-density brushes. BUG:447045
- Set .apng as the default file extension for APNG files instead of PNG. BUG:451473
- Fix crash when using the smart patch tool on HDR images. BUG:451912
- Make it possible to set Weighted Distance to values larger than 100. BUG:451874
- Fix the the fuzziness setting for the contiguous selection tool. BUG:447524
- Fix the default eraser preset. BUG:447650
- Add missing shortcuts for the following filters: slope/offset/power, cross-channel adjustment curves, halftone, gaussian high pass, height to normal map, gradient map, normalize and palettize. BUG:451337
- Fix saving new workspaces. BUG:446985
- Correctly handle the ICC profile blacklist.
- Fix the “Photoshop signature verification failed!” warning if there are zero sized blocks in the PSD file. BUG:450983
- Make starting Krita more robust if the configuration file is corrupted. BUG:449983
- Add pressure and rotation to touch support.
- Fix translation issues on Android. BUG:448343
- Fix autosaving on Android.
- Handle flags in SVG paths in vector layers correctly: BUG:447417
- Fix crash when the selected gradient isn’t shown in the gradient selector in the Layer Style dialog. Similar for patterns. BUG:448296, BUG:445922
- Fix an issue in the brush preset selector if no brush preset has been selected. BUG:449226, BUG:450121
- Fix a bug in Qt’s accessibility handling. BUG:449122
- Fix the menubar height in MDI mode with maximized subwindow on HiDPI screens. BUG:449118
- Fix the speed sensor in the line tool. BUG:434488
- Fix a crash in the raindrops filter when applied to an empty layer. BUG:449408
- Fix a race condition in Select All. BUG:449122
- Improve thread handling when painting, improving performance and energy efficiency. BUG:367901, BUG:360677
- Improve the performance of the resource selectors if there are many resource libraries installed.
- Fix issues with saving tags when updating the database schema.
- Make it possible to tag and untag multiple resources at once.
- Reset the painting assistant after each stroke. BUG:448187
- Fix issues witht he color smudge radius range. BUG:441682
- Remove broken resource files after importing them fails. BUG:446279
- Fix reference image update on resizing in HiDPI. BUG:430988
- Fix issue with MyPaint presets when Slow Tracking interacts with the Stabilizer. BUG:447562
- Fix banding when rendering in HDR mode. BUG:445672
- Fix rendering SVG file layers. BUG:448256
- Fix the small color selector on OpenGL 2.1. BUG:447868
- Fix using the default theme if there is no theme configured. BUG:448483
- Fix sizing of preview images in the non-native file dialog. BUG:447805
- Improve handling of the CTRL modifier key. BUG:438784
- Fix update of brush outline when switching brush preset or tool. BUG:428988, BUG:442343
- Improve handling the thumbnails for the recent files list.
- Fix setting the configuration of a fill layer from the scripting API. BUG:447807