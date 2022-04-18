Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Krita 5.0.5

Krita logo (75 pix) Versie 5.0.5 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen en 2d-animaties kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze update voor versie 5.0.2 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Krita 5.0.5 released

Today we release Krita 5.0.5, probably the last release before Krita 5.1.0 comes out, hopefully in June. Note on the numbering: you didn’t miss 5.0.3 and 5.0.4. Some stores, if they think a certain package isn’t good enough, insist you upload a package with an increased version number, and that happened twice with 5.0.2… Anyway, we worked hard and fixed a bunch of things!

  • Fix artefacts when using the color smudge brush on CMYK images. BUG:447211
  • Fix blurry results in 4-point perspective transform. BUG:447255
  • Fix undo of liquify transform properties. BUG:447314
  • Fix the size of the About Krita dialog.
  • Fix a crash when changing the Instant Preview settings of a brush preset.
  • Fix use of layer names when using the G’Mic plugin. BUG:447293, BUG:429851
  • Add missing blending modes for G’Mic filters. BUG:447293
  • Fix issues with resource libraries with upper-case filename extensions. BUG:447454
  • Enable the OS file dialog on macOS by default.
  • Fix broken macOS Arm64 canvas rendering for 16 bit/integer images.
  • Fix crashes when undoing multiple layer operations too quickly. BUG:447462
  • Work around a crash in the transform mask applied to a passthrough group. BUG:447506
  • Fix the photoshop compatible shortcuts. BUG:447771
  • Fix AppimageUpdate. BUG:446757
  • Show the correct number of layers in the Image Properties dialog. Patch by Dan McCarthy, thanks!
  • Fix the layout of the docker titlebars.
  • Disable automatically assigning accelerator keys for selecting dockers.
  • Fix a memory leak in the color history display.
  • Fix a race condiction in the metadata system initialization.
  • Fix animation playback when having multiple views on an animation. BUG:450425
  • Fix dataloss when scaling an image with animated transform masks. BUG:450781
  • Fix incorrect basename for an animation when filepath or filename changes. BUG:451654
  • Fix restoring the default values for canvas input settings. BUG:396064
  • Update gradient colors correctly in layer styles. BUG:452066
  • Fix a crash when handling touch events.
  • Fix a large number of defects found by Coverity.
  • Fix the hitboxes in the curve widget being too small on HiDPI screens. BUG:446755
  • Fix saving over deactivated resources.
  • Fix the Advanced Color Selector’s hsySH square element. BUG:452422
  • Fix issues with cursors being too small on HiDPI screens. BUG:448107, BUG:447314
  • Fix problems with animating transparency and filter masks. BUG:452170
  • Opacity now loads correctly for animated vector layers. BUG:452144
  • Stop the storyboard docker creating frames on locked layers. BUG:447396
  • Storyboards: add the ability to duplicate existing scenes.
  • Improve the interaction with ffmpeg when rendering animations or recordings.
  • Improve detection of broken video sequences on import as animation.
  • Work around a problem where not all pixels got copied when copying a mask. BUG:453164
  • Make it possible to save and load gradients on non-UTF8 locales. BUG:447730
  • Fix issue with masks and layers being broken after changing the colorspace.
  • Update to LittleCMS 2.13.1 to fix a bug in the grayscale colorspace and fix conversion between 8 bits and 16 bits grayscale images. BUG:447484
  • Fix a delay on autobrush strokes with randomness: BUG:446663
  • Improve performance when moving a layer in a layer group. BUG:450957
  • Fix brush outline precision for pixel-art brushes. BUG:447466
  • Improve the brush outline for low-density brushes. BUG:447045
  • Set .apng as the default file extension for APNG files instead of PNG. BUG:451473
  • Fix crash when using the smart patch tool on HDR images. BUG:451912
  • Make it possible to set Weighted Distance to values larger than 100. BUG:451874
  • Fix the the fuzziness setting for the contiguous selection tool. BUG:447524
  • Fix the default eraser preset. BUG:447650
  • Add missing shortcuts for the following filters: slope/offset/power, cross-channel adjustment curves, halftone, gaussian high pass, height to normal map, gradient map, normalize and palettize. BUG:451337
  • Fix saving new workspaces. BUG:446985
  • Correctly handle the ICC profile blacklist.
  • Fix the “Photoshop signature verification failed!” warning if there are zero sized blocks in the PSD file. BUG:450983
  • Make starting Krita more robust if the configuration file is corrupted. BUG:449983
  • Add pressure and rotation to touch support.
  • Fix translation issues on Android. BUG:448343
  • Fix autosaving on Android.
  • Handle flags in SVG paths in vector layers correctly: BUG:447417
  • Fix crash when the selected gradient isn’t shown in the gradient selector in the Layer Style dialog. Similar for patterns. BUG:448296, BUG:445922
  • Fix an issue in the brush preset selector if no brush preset has been selected. BUG:449226, BUG:450121
  • Fix a bug in Qt’s accessibility handling. BUG:449122
  • Fix the menubar height in MDI mode with maximized subwindow on HiDPI screens. BUG:449118
  • Fix the speed sensor in the line tool. BUG:434488
  • Fix a crash in the raindrops filter when applied to an empty layer. BUG:449408
  • Fix a race condition in Select All. BUG:449122
  • Improve thread handling when painting, improving performance and energy efficiency. BUG:367901, BUG:360677
  • Improve the performance of the resource selectors if there are many resource libraries installed.
  • Fix issues with saving tags when updating the database schema.
  • Make it possible to tag and untag multiple resources at once.
  • Reset the painting assistant after each stroke. BUG:448187
  • Fix issues witht he color smudge radius range. BUG:441682
  • Remove broken resource files after importing them fails. BUG:446279
  • Fix reference image update on resizing in HiDPI. BUG:430988
  • Fix issue with MyPaint presets when Slow Tracking interacts with the Stabilizer. BUG:447562
  • Fix banding when rendering in HDR mode. BUG:445672
  • Fix rendering SVG file layers. BUG:448256
  • Fix the small color selector on OpenGL 2.1. BUG:447868
  • Fix using the default theme if there is no theme configured. BUG:448483
  • Fix sizing of preview images in the non-native file dialog. BUG:447805
  • Improve handling of the CTRL modifier key. BUG:438784
  • Fix update of brush outline when switching brush preset or tool. BUG:428988, BUG:442343
  • Improve handling the thumbnails for the recent files list.
  • Fix setting the configuration of a fill layer from the scripting API. BUG:447807

Versienummer 5.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Krita
Download https://krita.org/en/download/krita-desktop/
Licentietype GPL

