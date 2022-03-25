Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: CudaText 1.159.0

CudaText logo (79 pix)Versie 1.159.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.156.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.159.0

Added
  • Project Manager: added 'project sessions' - sessions which belong to the current project and are embedded into project file *.cuda-proj. Added several menu items to the 'gear' menu in the ProjManager, to work with 'project sessions'.
  • Project Manager removes the file, on doing "File / Close and delete file"
  • Project Manager hides deleted files/folders, on opening project
  • 4 commands in the Command Palette: "change line ends to LF / CR LF / CR / default, for lines(s) with caret"
  • Lexer PHP: add folding for () and []
Changed
  • Dialog 'Go to bookmark' shows decreased indentations of lines
Fixed
  • New feature (v1.157) "Paste from history" didn't work on Windows

Changes in version 1.158.2

Added
  • Default config of "detect_line" option (see the Wiki) includes 'shebang' for Bash and Python
Fixed
  • Write JSON configs (main app + Options Editor Lite) with 'flush buffers', to not wipe them by OS hard reset
  • Too slow RegEx for 'numbers' in lexers C, C++, CSS, Lua, Python
Changed
  • Disabled highlight of Git merge conflict markers: <<<<<<< ======= >>>>>>>

Changes in version 1.158.0

Added
  • Project Manager: after "Refresh" action, restore tree-nodes folding + re-select old selected item
  • Emmet plugin: support more abbreviations with Lorem Ipsum: "lorem", "lorem4", "lorem*4", "p*4>lorem"
  • Lexer Python: folding for {...} and [...] blocks
  • Update data-files for CSS auto-completion
Fixed
  • Option "find_separate_form" is disabled on GTK2, since that platform has a bug with it
  • Addon Manager: CudaText update checker

Changes in version 1.157.5

Added
  • Lexer CSS: code-tree is reworked, now it can show OK even huge _minified_ CSS files
  • Command "Paste and indent" in the Command Palette + upper menu
  • Command "Paste from history" in the Command Palette + upper menu. It mimics Sublime Text command. Feature is controlled by new option "ui_max_history_clipboard".
  • Command "clipboard: clear history" in the Command Palette
Changed
  • Removed menu item "Edit / Delete" (most apps don't have it)
  • Lexer CSS: removed 'properties' nodes from code-tree (like in VSCode)
  • Lexer CSS: removed color names (e.g. 'olive') from code-tree

Changes in version 1.157.0

Added
  • Support encoding ISO-8859-9
  • Command 'tabulation-key uses spaces: turn on'
  • Command 'tabulation-key uses spaces: turn off'
  • Command 'tabulation size: set to 2'
  • Command 'tabulation size: set to 4'
  • Command 'tabulation size: set to 8'
Changed
  • Prettified ISO encoding names: 'iso88591' -> 'iso-8859-1' etc
  • Better Undo steps, when Del/BkSpace key was pressed many times
  • Plugin Insert Time: move caret to the right side on insertion
  • Delete deprecated (in 2021/10) commands 'stop macro' and 'cancel macro'
  • Delete deprecated (in 2019) reading name of ui/syntax themes from history file, it's read from user.json

Changes in version 1.156.4

Added
  • Command "reopen recent file" in the Command Palette
  • Little better Undo, when one of actions was deleting of selected block by Del/BkSpace
  • Char U+00AD is also shown in hex form
Fixed
  • Big flickering when editing in PHP blocks
  • Find dialog: activating of 'Hi' option cleared the selection, so broke the find 'in selection only'

Changes in version 1.156.2

Changed
  • Option "renderer_tweaks" has new sub-option 's' to show Unicode-spaces in usual form; default is to show Unicode-spaces in Hex form, like Sublime
Fixed
  • App crashed with option "links_regex": ""
  • Issue in FindInFiles4 plugin when go-to-found-match did not scroll file to needed line
  • Regression with option "renderer_anti_flicker":20 (values 1...999): a) Console is not repainted until click; b) plugin Sync Scroll work is broken

Versienummer 1.159.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website CudaText
Download https://www.fosshub.com/CudaText.html
Bestandsgrootte 14,05MB
Licentietype GPL

By Bart van Klaveren

Source: CudaText

Update-historie

07:18 CudaText 1.159.0 0
13-02 CudaText 1.156.0 4
12-01 CudaText 1.153.0 0
11-12 CudaText 1.151.2 0
12-11 CudaText 1.148.5 14

CudaText

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

