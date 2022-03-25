Versie 1.159.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.156.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.159.0 Added Project Manager: added 'project sessions' - sessions which belong to the current project and are embedded into project file *.cuda-proj. Added several menu items to the 'gear' menu in the ProjManager, to work with 'project sessions'.

Project Manager removes the file, on doing "File / Close and delete file"

Project Manager hides deleted files/folders, on opening project

4 commands in the Command Palette: "change line ends to LF / CR LF / CR / default, for lines(s) with caret"

Lexer PHP: add folding for () and [] Changed Dialog 'Go to bookmark' shows decreased indentations of lines Fixed New feature (v1.157) "Paste from history" didn't work on Windows Changes in version 1.158.2 Added Default config of "detect_line" option (see the Wiki) includes 'shebang' for Bash and Python Fixed Write JSON configs (main app + Options Editor Lite) with 'flush buffers', to not wipe them by OS hard reset

Too slow RegEx for 'numbers' in lexers C, C++, CSS, Lua, Python Changed Disabled highlight of Git merge conflict markers: <<<<<<< ======= >>>>>>> Changes in version 1.158.0 Added Project Manager: after "Refresh" action, restore tree-nodes folding + re-select old selected item

Emmet plugin: support more abbreviations with Lorem Ipsum: "lorem", "lorem4", "lorem*4", "p*4>lorem"

Lexer Python: folding for {...} and [...] blocks

Update data-files for CSS auto-completion Fixed Option "find_separate_form" is disabled on GTK2, since that platform has a bug with it

Addon Manager: CudaText update checker Changes in version 1.157.5 Added Lexer CSS: code-tree is reworked, now it can show OK even huge _minified_ CSS files

Command "Paste and indent" in the Command Palette + upper menu

Command "Paste from history" in the Command Palette + upper menu. It mimics Sublime Text command. Feature is controlled by new option "ui_max_history_clipboard".

Command "clipboard: clear history" in the Command Palette Changed Removed menu item "Edit / Delete" (most apps don't have it)

Lexer CSS: removed 'properties' nodes from code-tree (like in VSCode)

Lexer CSS: removed color names (e.g. 'olive') from code-tree Changes in version 1.157.0 Added Support encoding ISO-8859-9

Command 'tabulation-key uses spaces: turn on'

Command 'tabulation-key uses spaces: turn off'

Command 'tabulation size: set to 2'

Command 'tabulation size: set to 4'

Command 'tabulation size: set to 8' Changed Prettified ISO encoding names: 'iso88591' -> 'iso-8859-1' etc

Better Undo steps, when Del/BkSpace key was pressed many times

Plugin Insert Time: move caret to the right side on insertion

Delete deprecated (in 2021/10) commands 'stop macro' and 'cancel macro'

Delete deprecated (in 2019) reading name of ui/syntax themes from history file, it's read from user.json Changes in version 1.156.4 Added Command "reopen recent file" in the Command Palette

Little better Undo, when one of actions was deleting of selected block by Del/BkSpace

Char U+00AD is also shown in hex form Fixed Big flickering when editing in PHP blocks

Find dialog: activating of 'Hi' option cleared the selection, so broke the find 'in selection only' Changes in version 1.156.2 Changed Option "renderer_tweaks" has new sub-option 's' to show Unicode-spaces in usual form; default is to show Unicode-spaces in Hex form, like Sublime Fixed App crashed with option "links_regex": ""

Issue in FindInFiles4 plugin when go-to-found-match did not scroll file to needed line

Regression with option "renderer_anti_flicker":20 (values 1...999): a) Console is not repainted until click; b) plugin Sync Scroll work is broken