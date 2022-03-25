AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Versie 22.3.2 bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Ghostwire: Tokyo en Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, voegt enkele Vulkan-extensies toe en verhelpt een handvol problemen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden
Support For
Fixed Issues
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Up to 23% increase in performance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ 4k Badass settings, using AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 on the Radeon RX 6900XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.3.1
- Up to 21% increase in performance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ 4k Badass settings, using AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 on the Radeon RX 6800XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.3.1
- Up to 20% increase in performance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ 4k Badass settings, using AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 on the Radeon RX 6700XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.3.1
- Additional Vulkan extensions. Click here for more information.
Known Issues
- While playing Cyberpunk 2077 on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.
- Game crash may be observed by users on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 6900 XT while playing Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.
- Stuttering may be experienced while playing Genshin Impact with video playback or encoding on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 6900 XT.
- Using the AMD Software hotkey to open and close Radeon Overlay may introduce stuttering while playing some games such as Grim Dawn.
- During Hades gameplay, some users on AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 6800 may experience game crash.
- Some users on Windows 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.
- Using Radeon Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.