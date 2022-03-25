Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Versie 22.3.2 bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Ghostwire: Tokyo en Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, voegt enkele Vulkan-extensies toe en verhelpt een handvol problemen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden

Support For
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
    • Up to 23% increase in performance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ 4k Badass settings, using AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 on the Radeon RX 6900XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.3.1
    • Up to 21% increase in performance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ 4k Badass settings, using AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 on the Radeon RX 6800XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.3.1
    • Up to 20% increase in performance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ 4k Badass settings, using AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 on the Radeon RX 6700XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.3.1
  • Additional Vulkan extensions. Click here for more information.
Fixed Issues
  • While playing Cyberpunk 2077 on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.
  • Game crash may be observed by users on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 6900 XT while playing Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.
  • Stuttering may be experienced while playing Genshin Impact with video playback or encoding on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 6900 XT.
  • Using the AMD Software hotkey to open and close Radeon Overlay may introduce stuttering while playing some games such as Grim Dawn.
  • During Hades gameplay, some users on AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 6800 may experience game crash.
Known Issues
  • Some users on Windows 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.
  • Using Radeon Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 22.3.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 539,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

25-03-2022 • 07:01

25-03-2022 • 07:01

Bron: AMD

AMD Radeon Software

