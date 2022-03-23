Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.15 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 512.15 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Ghostwire: Tokyo, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Chorus, Jurassic World Evolution 2 en No Man's Sky. De changelog laat verder weer een handvol bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Ghostwire: Tokyo, which features ray-traced reflections and shadows and utilizes NVIDIA DLSS for an up to an 2X performance boost. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands as well as the addition of NVIDIA DLAA to Chorus, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and No Man's Sky.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Advanced Optimus]: Brightness levels do not change properly when display set to NVIDIA GPU only mode with HDR set to off. [3497181]
  • Increased registry reads by DWM.exe when GPU is connected to G-SYNC/G-SYNC Compatible display [3535493]
  • [NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][Ampere] Putting notebook to sleep by closing the lid and then waking up the notebook may cause Windows to reboot when in dGPU mode. [3444252]
  • The native resolution for a DVI or HDMI display may not be available from the display settings if the display contains an invalid EDID. [3502752]
  • [Adobe Substance Sampler/Stager]: Fixed Optimus profile to run on dGPU by default. [3557257]
  • [Enscape]: Shadow rendering is incorrect. [3530584]
  • [Solidworks Visualize Boost]: When the application process is running in the background, the GPU memory clock may operate at lower clock speeds. [3417407]
  • [Adobe Premiere Pro]: Adobe Media Encoder could crash due to out of memory error when encoding multiple R3D 8k files. [3532477]
  • [Foundry Nuke]: CUDA and OpenCL kernel return incorrect result. [3497442]
Windows 10/11 Open Issues
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]
  • [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos. [3345965]
  • Club 3D CAC-1085 dongle limited to maximum resolution of 4K at 60Hz. [3542678]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 512.15 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 586,95MB
Licentietype Freeware

23-03-2022
23-03-2022 • 19:46

Bron: nVidia

