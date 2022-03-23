Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: AnyDesk 7.0.7

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0.7 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 7.0.7 (Windows)

New Features
  • Added feature flag for session recordings
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed issue that switches the alternative background a frame too late
  • Fixed issue with error bar when internet access is removed
  • Fixed issue that made it impossible to connect to the AnyDesk Network for incoming only clients for some configurations
  • Fixed issue that removed several panels from main window in clients without installation
  • Fixed "More" hover button in session invitation
  • Fixed issue that has hidden the menu bar in fullscreen if two monitors are placed on top of each other
  • Fixed issue for first invitations on newly installed clients
  • Fixed issue with sync clipboard files that created a never-ending copy task under some circumstances
  • Fixed crash when requesting elevation
  • Fixed crash for some command line arguments
  • Fixed issue with session recordings starting in Fullscreen for some configurations
  • Fixed issue that left comboboxes of closed dialogs open
Other Changes
  • Moving Address Book Entries has been simplified
  • Renaming address book items has been improved
  • Added missing display options to fullscreen menu
  • Improved custom logos
  • Improved error message, if an already existing ID is added to Wake-On-LAN setting
  • Portable Clients can no longer be remotely restarted
  • Improved Group Policy Template hints
  • Incoming only clients can now set the password from the main window
  • Different fullscreen menus now have the same order
  • Improved confirm deletion dialog
  • Improved error message, if file transfer session is started with backend that does not support the file manager
  • Improved behavior of checkboxes for very small window sizes

AnyDesk 6.5.0 (macOS)

New features
  • Session permission profiles
Fixed bugs
  • Main window layout bug fixed
Important note

Version 6.5.0 is the last to support macOS 10.11 (El Capitan). We strongly recommend you to upgrade your system in order to receive further AnyDesk updates.

AnyDesk 7.0
Versienummer 7.0.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-03-2022 19:50
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

23-03-2022 • 19:50

0 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: AnyDesk

Update-historie

19:50 AnyDesk 7.0.7 0
01-03 AnyDesk 7.0.6 4
19-02 AnyDesk 7.0.5 12
20-11 AnyDesk 7.0.4 13
15-11 AnyDesk 7.0 11
09-11 AnyDesk 6.3.5 29
08-09 AnyDesk 6.3.3 2
17-06 AnyDesk 6.3.2 5
05-'21 AnyDesk 6.3.1 29
05-'21 AnyDesk 6.3.0 31
Meer historie

Lees meer

AnyDesk

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True