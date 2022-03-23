Versie 7.0.7 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
AnyDesk 7.0.7 (Windows)New Features
Fixed Bugs
- Added feature flag for session recordings
Other Changes
- Fixed issue that switches the alternative background a frame too late
- Fixed issue with error bar when internet access is removed
- Fixed issue that made it impossible to connect to the AnyDesk Network for incoming only clients for some configurations
- Fixed issue that removed several panels from main window in clients without installation
- Fixed "More" hover button in session invitation
- Fixed issue that has hidden the menu bar in fullscreen if two monitors are placed on top of each other
- Fixed issue for first invitations on newly installed clients
- Fixed issue with sync clipboard files that created a never-ending copy task under some circumstances
- Fixed crash when requesting elevation
- Fixed crash for some command line arguments
- Fixed issue with session recordings starting in Fullscreen for some configurations
- Fixed issue that left comboboxes of closed dialogs open
- Moving Address Book Entries has been simplified
- Renaming address book items has been improved
- Added missing display options to fullscreen menu
- Improved custom logos
- Improved error message, if an already existing ID is added to Wake-On-LAN setting
- Portable Clients can no longer be remotely restarted
- Improved Group Policy Template hints
- Incoming only clients can now set the password from the main window
- Different fullscreen menus now have the same order
- Improved confirm deletion dialog
- Improved error message, if file transfer session is started with backend that does not support the file manager
- Improved behavior of checkboxes for very small window sizes
AnyDesk 6.5.0 (macOS)New features
Fixed bugs
- Session permission profiles
Important note
- Main window layout bug fixed
Version 6.5.0 is the last to support macOS 10.11 (El Capitan). We strongly recommend you to upgrade your system in order to receive further AnyDesk updates.