Versie 7.0.7 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 7.0.7 (Windows)

Added feature flag for session recordings

Fixed issue that switches the alternative background a frame too late

Fixed issue with error bar when internet access is removed

Fixed issue that made it impossible to connect to the AnyDesk Network for incoming only clients for some configurations

Fixed issue that removed several panels from main window in clients without installation

Fixed "More" hover button in session invitation

Fixed issue that has hidden the menu bar in fullscreen if two monitors are placed on top of each other

Fixed issue for first invitations on newly installed clients

Fixed issue with sync clipboard files that created a never-ending copy task under some circumstances

Fixed crash when requesting elevation

Fixed crash for some command line arguments

Fixed issue with session recordings starting in Fullscreen for some configurations

Fixed issue that left comboboxes of closed dialogs open

Moving Address Book Entries has been simplified

Renaming address book items has been improved

Added missing display options to fullscreen menu

Improved custom logos

Improved error message, if an already existing ID is added to Wake-On-LAN setting

Portable Clients can no longer be remotely restarted

Improved Group Policy Template hints

Incoming only clients can now set the password from the main window

Different fullscreen menus now have the same order

Improved confirm deletion dialog

Improved error message, if file transfer session is started with backend that does not support the file manager

Improved behavior of checkboxes for very small window sizes

AnyDesk 6.5.0 (macOS)

Session permission profiles

Main window layout bug fixed

Version 6.5.0 is the last to support macOS 10.11 (El Capitan). We strongly recommend you to upgrade your system in order to receive further AnyDesk updates.