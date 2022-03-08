Versie 20.1.0 van Text Editor Pro is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, kleine en eenvoudige teksteditor heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die vooral voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Zo zijn er syntax-highlighting voor meer dan vijftig script- en programmeertalen, macro's en verticale selectieblokken, en kan het bestanden vergelijken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies met kleine verbeteringen, al is dat de laatste tijd wat minder. Sinds versie 19.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 20.1.0:
Changes in version 20.0.2:
- Added add HTML code to clipboard option for editor (default false)
- Added popup menu for status bar
- Added selection for multi caret
- Fixed -noskin issues
- Fixed bookmark list
- Fixed file opening
- Fixed language files
- Fixed multi caret
- Fixed option defaults
- Fixed reload changed files
- Fixed text editor control
- Refactored HTML export
Changes in version 20.0.1:
- Fixed bookmark list
- Fixed bookmarks in hot save file
- Fixed bookmarks in split view
- Fixed INI file
- Fixed option defaults
- Fixed options
- Fixed output
- Fixed text editor control
Changes in version 20.0.0:
- Fixed bookmark list
- Fixed split view
- Fixed text editor control
- Updated language files
Changes in version 19.3.2:
- Added bookmark list for editor
- Added clone for snippets
- Added colors for bookmark (popup menu)
- Added file explorer for directory (popup menu)
- Added file polling interval (ms) option for application modified files (default 1000)
- Added options for bookmark list
- Added options for XML tree
- Added poll file changes option for application modified files (default true)
- Added rename tab for new files (popup menu)
- Added search application param
- Added show bookmark colors popup option for editor left margin bookmarks (default true)
- Added show line count option for status bar (default false)
- Added SQL highlighter for Informix
- Fixed application params
- Fixed AutoHotkey highlighter
- Fixed changed files polling
- Fixed completion proposal match case option
- Fixed default file types
- Fixed hot exit
- Fixed increase indent issue when default line break is Unix (LF)
- Fixed INI file
- Fixed language files
- Fixed layout issues
- Fixed options
- Fixed output
- Fixed page control painting issues
- Fixed reopen list
- Fixed scroll bars
- Fixed SQL formatter
- Fixed status bar
- Fixed text editor control
- Refactored bookmark saving
Changes in version 19.3.1:
- Fixed AV when default highlighter has code folding
- Fixed search
- Updated language files
Changes in version 19.3.0:
- Fixed application scaling issues
- Fixed system image list
Changes in version 19.2.1:
- Added align option for output
- Added save bookmarks option for editor left margin bookmarks (default true)
- Fixed bookmarks in split view
- Fixed default file types
- Fixed highlighter color themes
- Fixed options
- Fixed page control
- Fixed portable mode - if TextEditorPro.ini is in the application path, the -appinipath parameter is not required.
- Fixed replace
- Fixed SQL formatter
- Fixed text editor control
- Updated language files
Changes in version 19.2.0:
- Fixed application closing
- Fixed close all other files
- Fixed directory
- Fixed hot exit
- Fixed options
- Fixed scaling issues
- Fixed spell check suggestion
- Updated language files
- Added context menu for file tab popup menu
- Added show file line break option for status bar (default false)
- Fixed editor control line break
- Fixed language files
- Fixed Object Pascal highlighter
- Fixed options
- Fixed SQL formatter
- Fixed startup
- Updated and fixed AlphaControls v16.23