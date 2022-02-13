Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: CudaText 1.156.0

CudaText logo (79 pix)Versie 1.156.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.155.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

CudaText 1.156.0

Added:
  • Project Manager: 'Go to file' menu has history of last chosen items, in the list beginning
Changed:
  • Lexer 'Ini files' removed to Addon Manager; instead added _lite_ lexer 'Ini files ^'
Fixed:
  • Editing in sub-lexer range (e.g. in HTML/PHP) breaks highlighting in that range
  • Bug with option "autocomplete_html_autoclose":true with caret on line end
  • Lexer JS: fixes for 'regex literals' rule

CudaText 1.155.3

Added:
  • New command "find: toggle+focus dialog"
  • Lexer Lua: add style for "documentation comments"
Changed:
  • Add the workaround for very slow work with huge line length=40M in XML file, which is handled by XML^ lite lexer: app now doesn't parse the line after 4K chars. The limit is taken from the old option "max_line_len_parsed".
Fixed:
  • Auto-completion for JS block inside PHP file
  • Wrong saving of key "session" to "settings/history.json"
  • Wrong opening of several files at once, by Enter from Windows Explorer, with "ui_one_instance":true
  • If a tool from plugin External Tools is called while recording a macro, macro becomes incorrect
  • Dialogs 'Open file'/'Save file as' on Windows have bad looking 'filter' field
  • Plugin Colored Indent didn't get on_state call
  • Lexer CSS: wrong highlight of 'rgb(func(some), ...)'

Versienummer 1.156.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website CudaText
Download https://www.fosshub.com/CudaText.html
Bestandsgrootte 14,03MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 13-02-2022 16:29

13-02-2022 • 16:29

Linkedin

Bron: CudaText

Update-historie

19-04 CudaText 1.162.0 0
25-03 CudaText 1.159.0 0
13-02 CudaText 1.156.0 4
12-01 CudaText 1.153.0 0
11-12 CudaText 1.151.2 0
12-11 CudaText 1.148.5 14

CudaText

Reacties (4)

+1Kingeling
13 februari 2022 22:11
Ik dacht, een text editor met GPU versnellingsmogelijkheden... wat zou dat toch inhouden. Maar het heeft er gewoon niets mee te maken :)
+1Bulkzooi
@Kingeling13 februari 2022 23:33
The word "cuda" is taken from Serbian language, it means "miracles".
0marcovtjetje
14 februari 2022 14:01
Een van de aardigere Lazarus IDE (met Free Pascal) projecten.

