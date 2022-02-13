Versie 1.156.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.155.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

CudaText 1.156.0 Added: Project Manager: 'Go to file' menu has history of last chosen items, in the list beginning Changed: Lexer 'Ini files' removed to Addon Manager; instead added _lite_ lexer 'Ini files ^' Fixed: Editing in sub-lexer range (e.g. in HTML/PHP) breaks highlighting in that range

Bug with option "autocomplete_html_autoclose":true with caret on line end

Lexer JS: fixes for 'regex literals' rule CudaText 1.155.3 Added: New command "find: toggle+focus dialog"

Lexer Lua: add style for "documentation comments" Changed: Add the workaround for very slow work with huge line length=40M in XML file, which is handled by XML^ lite lexer: app now doesn't parse the line after 4K chars. The limit is taken from the old option "max_line_len_parsed". Fixed: Auto-completion for JS block inside PHP file

Wrong saving of key "session" to "settings/history.json"

Wrong opening of several files at once, by Enter from Windows Explorer, with "ui_one_instance":true

If a tool from plugin External Tools is called while recording a macro, macro becomes incorrect

Dialogs 'Open file'/'Save file as' on Windows have bad looking 'filter' field

Plugin Colored Indent didn't get on_state call

Lexer CSS: wrong highlight of 'rgb(func(some), ...)'