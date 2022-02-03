Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2022.2

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2022.2 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen over Home Assistant we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2022.2: Let's start streamlining!

I’m not sure if this is really fitting; it is February already… but since this is the first release of the year, I’m going to say it anyway:

Happy New Year

And, since we have skipped the January release, this release became a big one. Over 2,500 contributions make this release the largest one we have ever shipped! Including 15 brand-new integrations and 13 existing integrations, which are now available to set up via the user interface.

Now don’t be scared when you look at the breaking changes section. It is a lot, however, most of those are cleanup of old deprecations, or caused by things moving to the UI. No better way to start a fresh year, than by cleaning up 🧹

By the way, in case you’ve missed it, @balloob published a blog post last week about the focus for Home Assistant in 2022: Streamlining Experiences. I’m stoked about it, and am really looking forward to what this year will do for Home Assistant! Go 2022!

What is your new years’ resolution for your smart home this year?

Enjoy the release!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2022.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-02-2022 04:37
11 • submitter: Frenck

03-02-2022 • 04:37

11 Linkedin

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

05-05 Home Assistant Core 2022.5.0 46
06-04 Home Assistant Core 2022.4.0 11
03-03 Home Assistant Core 2022.3.0 25
03-02 Home Assistant Core 2022.2 11
12-12 Home Assistant Core 2021.12.0 13
04-11 Home Assistant Core 2021.11.0 9
06-10 Home Assistant Core 2021.10.0 9
02-09 Home Assistant Core 2021.9.0 51
05-08 Home Assistant Core 2021.8.0 33
07-'21 Home Assistant Core 2021.7.0 17
Meer historie

Lees meer

Home Assistant Core

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
-111011+16+21+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1okkies
3 februari 2022 09:42
de lijst met breaking changes lijkt steeds groter te worden iedere release
+2dycell
@okkies3 februari 2022 15:05
Daar hebben ze een hele goede reden voor. Een daarvan was het gebrek aan een release in januari (dus nu extra veel changes). Daarnaast groeit het aantal commits enorm en werken veel mensen aan verbeteringen (resulteerd ook soms weer in breaking changes). De oprichter gaf echter aan dat de meeste breaking changes juist dingen waren die al meerdere releases als 'deprecated' gemarkeerd waren. Ze gaan dit jaar heel veel oude meuk opruimen en finetunen: Streamlining Experiences
For 2022 the motto will be “streamlining experiences”. We want to better organize and integrate all the different features that make up Home Assistant.
Dat levert natuurlijk ook weer breaking changes op..

Dit is een product dat er echt nog onder zware ontwikkeling is. Dit hoort er helaas bij maar zolang het resultaat beter is kan ik hier geen probleem mee hebben. Een belangrijke verbetering deze release is bijvoorbeeld: Presence. Voorheen werden alle presence entiteiten als apparaten aangemaakt in HA. Nu wordt enkel gekeken of dit tegen de 'presence' van een bestaand apparaat kan worden geplakt. Dat apparaat wordt dus bijgewerkt. Een grote breaking change maar zo veel beter dan het huidige systeem.

Ik kan het dus alleen maar toejuigen! Keep breaking to make thing great again better.
Laten we ook duidelijk zijn: je hoeft niet iedere keer te updaten! HA draait prima zonder dat je ooit update. Let hierbij wel extra op met security maar je kunt het OS afzonderlijke van HA updaten.

Check vooral de Youtube livestream: Home Assistant 2022.2 Release Party
Daar leggen ze alles uit en de beweegreden achter iedere beslissing.
Iedere beslissing draait om gebruikers en de community. Echt bijzonder hoe dit project werkt.
Ook wordt altijd privacy als basisprincipe genomen. Iets dat echt ongekend is (in de zakelijke wereld waar ik in leef).
+1ballo50
@okkies3 februari 2022 10:28
Dat komt omdat ze steeds meer naar de UI integreren en dus de configuration.yaml file steeds minder belangrijk wordt. Dit wordt vermeld als breaking change, omdat dit meldingen in de logfile gaat opleveren.

Ook zaken die al een aantal maanden geleden omgezet zijn van yaml naar UI integratie zijn nu verwijderd, wat dus ook vermeld wordt als breaking change.

Effectief wordt deze omzetting dus 2x gemeld als breaking change: 1 keer bij de omzetting en 1x bij het verwijderen van de ondersteuning van de configuration.yaml.
+1AJediIAm
@okkies3 februari 2022 11:11
Er is een goede tool om de meest kritische dingen te checken: https://github.com/home-a...er/check_config/README.md

Ik deze release en patch notes wordt er ook extra aandacht aan besteed. Volgende release zal het weer minder zijn.
+1Olifant1990
3 februari 2022 08:45
Link naar release notes klopt niet.
Zijn hier te vinden: https://www.home-assistant.io/blog/2022/02/02/release-20222/
Auteur0Drobanir
@Olifant19903 februari 2022 17:04
Aangepast, bedankt voor de melding!
0Olifant1990
@Drobanir4 februari 2022 07:58
Inderdaad heb je een link aangepast, die was dus ook fout. Maar die ik bedoelde zit onder "hier" in de zin "De volledige releasenotes zijn hier..."
Die klopt nu dus nog niet :)
Auteur0Drobanir
@Olifant19904 februari 2022 09:25
8)7 Nu is het allemaal goed.
+1koelkast
3 februari 2022 11:44
Oh, en @Drobanir; de link naar het meest recente forumtopic is ook alweer wat ouder. De nieuwste:

Home Assistant: Open source Python3 home automation - deel 4
Auteur0Drobanir
@koelkast3 februari 2022 17:04
Ook aangepast, bedankt voor de melding!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True