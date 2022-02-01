Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 511.65 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor de mobiele GeForce RTX 3080 Ti en RTX 3070 Ti, en verbeteringen voor de spellen Dying Light 2: Stay Human en Sifu. De changelog laat verder een handvol bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to maximize performance and features several DirectX 12 Ultimate ray-traced effects. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates including Sifu.

Includes support for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti notebooks.

[Windows11][Far Cry 6]: Geometric corruption occurs in the benchmark and in gameplay. [3441540]

Multiple apps report stutter (or light to poor hitching) due to allocation creation. [3426466]

[Notebook]: With Advanced Optimus configured in dGPU mode, notebook will display a black screen. [3502766]

Some 3440x1440 monitors may display a black screen when selecting a DLDSR resolution. [3502478]

[DirectX 12]: GeForce Experience Freestyle filters may cause game to flicker. [3496529]

[Forza Horizon]: The game freezes when applying livery or vinyl to certain cars when ray tracing is enabled. [3506220/3506340]