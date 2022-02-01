Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.65 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 511.65 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor de mobiele GeForce RTX 3080 Ti en RTX 3070 Ti, en verbeteringen voor de spellen Dying Light 2: Stay Human en Sifu. De changelog laat verder een handvol bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to maximize performance and features several DirectX 12 Ultimate ray-traced effects. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates including Sifu.

Gaming Technology

Includes support for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti notebooks.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Windows11][Far Cry 6]: Geometric corruption occurs in the benchmark and in gameplay. [3441540]
  • Multiple apps report stutter (or light to poor hitching) due to allocation creation. [3426466]
  • [Notebook]: With Advanced Optimus configured in dGPU mode, notebook will display a black screen. [3502766]
  • Some 3440x1440 monitors may display a black screen when selecting a DLDSR resolution. [3502478]
  • [DirectX 12]: GeForce Experience Freestyle filters may cause game to flicker. [3496529]
  • [Forza Horizon]: The game freezes when applying livery or vinyl to certain cars when ray tracing is enabled. [3506220/3506340]
Windows Open 10/11 Issues
  • [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos. [3345965]
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]
  • [NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]
  • [Call of Duty: Vanguard]: The game may display random corruption. [3503111]
  • Battlefield 2042]: The game may display color flashes on the screen. [3503086]
  • DVI monitor EDID may not be detected correctly on certain monitors. [3502752]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 511.65 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 783,33MB
Licentietype Freeware

Bart van Klaveren

0opa uche
1 februari 2022 20:56
Is dit weer nieuw ineens met die NVidia app? Aanmelden.... Denk dat ik de driver maar weer eens stand alone ga downloaden. Al dat accountgedoe, opzouten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door opa uche op 1 februari 2022 20:57]

+1misfire
@opa uche1 februari 2022 21:13
Ik gebruik de "clean" drivers al een tijdje. Scheelt account gedoe en een bende achtergrondprocessen die je niet nodig hebt: https://forums.guru3d.com...-65-clean-version.433367/
+1Blisterin_Bull
@misfire1 februari 2022 21:45
Ik doe hetzelfde, maar dan zelf met NVCleanInstall:
https://www.techpowerup.com/nvcleanstall :)
+1nopcode
@Blisterin_Bull1 februari 2022 23:27
tinynvidiaupdatechecker werkt ook goed.
0Connor
@misfire2 februari 2022 14:38
Werkt Shadowplay nog met deze clean drivers?
+1dutchnltweaker
@opa uche1 februari 2022 21:02
Nope al 5 jaar zo, in iedergeval sinds 2017.
0opa uche
@dutchnltweaker1 februari 2022 21:06
Dan moet het leeftijd zijn. Of net zo'n onbewust FB moment van klik maar raak en meld maar aan uit het verre verleden... Ouch...
0bArAbAtsbB
@opa uche1 februari 2022 21:14
ja account is kut, maar Geforce Experience is wel een goede toevoeging aan elke PC.
+1Cowamundo
@bArAbAtsbB1 februari 2022 21:55
En wat doe jij er mee dan?
Ik werkelijk waar helemaal niks…

In het begin (jaren terug alweer) dacht ik dat die “automatische” settings handig waren maar het maakt altijd andere keuzes dan ik wil en zet uiteindelijk toch alles weer op default om alles handmatig te doen.

Ik open het alleen maar als ik zie dat er nieuwe drivers zijn en that’s it.

Zoals @opa uche aangeeft, totaal onnodig om er WEER een extra account voor bij te nemen behalve dat het een bedrijf data oplevert voor god mag weten wat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cowamundo op 1 februari 2022 21:57]

+1cnieuweboer
@Cowamundo2 februari 2022 02:21
Game filters, fps en systeem info, streaming, NIS.

Weer een account is inderdaad niet echt nodig wat mij betreft. Maar ik heb letterlijk >200 andere accounts, die ene extra kan ik me niet meer heel druk over maken. En Nvidia staat niet bekend om misbruik van gebruikersdata.
+1Umbrah
@cnieuweboer2 februari 2022 08:28
Systeem info zijn zo veel alternatieve, minder 'bloaty' oplossingen voor. FPS ook, sterker nog: dat zit in zowel Steam als Windows gewoon ingebouwd, daarvoor hoef je geen extra stuk bloat te installeren.
0cnieuweboer
@Umbrah2 februari 2022 18:30
PC gaming is meer dan alleen Steam. Welke standaard Windows functie laat overeenkomstige systeem informatie in een overlay zien als GFE? En welke onderdelen van GFE maakt het precies een stuk bloat?
+1NegativeFreak
@Cowamundo1 februari 2022 23:08
Je kunt er ook NVIDIA Gamestream mee gebruiken als je Shield hebt.
Kun je toch lekker mee gamen op TV met Surround zonder je PC te hoeven verplaatsen.

Maar ook dat hoef je niet te gebruiken natuurlijk en dan voegt Geforce Experience verder ineens weinig toe.
0djduijs
@Cowamundo1 februari 2022 22:11
Ik deel die mening wel dat die setting nooit kloppen, troep aanzetten wat je niet wilt en soms alsnog te hoge settings waardoor de game niet lekker draait. Ik gebruik het nu alleen maar voor FPS counter in game maar zelfs die doet de laatste tijd raar. Gaat niet aan of valt weg na een tijdje.
0KaiZas
@djduijs1 februari 2022 22:30
Daar heb je dan weer nvidia Frameview voor.
0bArAbAtsbB
@Cowamundo2 februari 2022 08:54
ik kijk vooral naar wat hij voorstelt ten opzichte van wat ik zou instellen, soms is daar nog wel wat te winnen! nieuwe driverversies helpen natuurlijk ook.
0Cypher_Nine
@bArAbAtsbB2 februari 2022 09:21
plus het feit dat niet iedereen even ervaren is in het instellen van zijn graphics in een spel en dit goede hulp is voor de niet-tweakers onder ons.
+1Tommetjuh1989
@bArAbAtsbB2 februari 2022 04:16
Vind de experience bloatware nou niet echt een toevoeging tot je systeem.

Updates voer je over het algemeen alleen uit als je continu crasht of als er een nieuwe game release is met game ready drivers, vaak krijg je dan toch wel een lekkere optimalisatie.

Als je echt shadowplay nodig hebt.. dan misschien, maar als je streamed dan zou ik persoonlijk liever voor obs gaan.

Verder, tjah, voor game optimizen kan je beter zelf doen als je een gelimiteerde kaart hebt. Want het is toch een afweging maken tussen grafisch en performance.. en vaak zijn het bij lage VRAM kaarten de shadows en/of textures die je stroppen. Post-processing kan ook heel zwaar zijn maar dat is game afhankelijk, soms wordt dat door de CPU gedaan maar dat is veelal bij oudere games.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tommetjuh1989 op 2 februari 2022 04:21]

0Tincahunter
@bArAbAtsbB3 februari 2022 08:42
Mee eens er zitten veel opties in 1 pakket en dat maakt het ook handig. Ik heb zelf ook nooit met GFE problemen ondervonden.

Ik gebruik zelf regelmatig livestream, on screen uitgebreide display monitoring, ansel en free style. GFE is meer dan alleen gameinstellingen optimaliseren.
+1Marctraider
@opa uche1 februari 2022 21:27
Welke app? De Nvidia driver core heeft alleen een ouderwets control panel.

Je hebt 90% van de meuk in drivers niet eens nodig.

Probeer eens NVSlimmer.
0Xfade
@Marctraider1 februari 2022 22:29
Zal wel Geforce "Experience" bedoelen.
+1JWL92
@opa uche2 februari 2022 09:26
nee, das al jaren zo...
+1StarWolfer
1 februari 2022 22:16
Heeft er iemand een Geforce GTX970 en daar deze versie geprobeerd ? De vorige driver gaf issues (zwart scherm) bij diverse tweakers.
+1Tommetjuh1989
@StarWolfer2 februari 2022 04:07
Ja, dat heb ik.

Tot op heden nog geen issues gehad. Ook vorige driver niet.

Welke heb je? ik heb evga GTX 970 sc ax 2.0.

Moet zeggen dat ik de afgelopen 2 jaar eigenlijk bijna geen black screen en card crash heb gehad.
0StarWolfer
@Tommetjuh19892 februari 2022 16:26
ik ook niet, maar ik heb de laatste overgeslagen hierdoor. Ik heb een MSI GeForce GTX 970 GAMING 4G.

@Insomnia1988 , @MD1975 , @Astrowatch jullie ervaringen ?
0Insomnia1988
@StarWolfer2 februari 2022 16:37
Ik heb een MSI Geforce GTX 970, maar deze zit niet meer in mijn systeem omdat ik echt niet de vinger erop kan leggen waar het hm in zit ( en mijn levensjaren zijn ingekort alweer), Stress testen falen niet. alleen bij mijn Games Raft en Chernobylite chrashed de DWM en blijf ik zwart beeldhouden en alleen bij een reboot krijg ik terug beeld. Ik had dit zowel onder Windows 10 en Windows 11 met de laatste nieuwe Nvidia driver.
0Tommetjuh1989
@Insomnia19882 februari 2022 17:08
Het is lastig erachter te komen, als anderen niet dat probleem ondervinden. Deze spelen wellicht niet dezelfde games als jij.

Want bij issues met heel specifieke games, kan het ofwel aan de game icm de driver liggen. Maar soms kan het ook aan de fabrikant van de kaart liggen en de door hun geflashte bios.

Het kan ook nog aan conflicterende software liggen of .NET framework, DirectX wil ook nog wel eens een issue zijn al is dat de laatste 8 jaar niet echt meer een dingetje.

Vaak valt dit te achterhalen door te kijken of er bij die games mensen zijn met hetzelfde probleem met een kaart uit die reeks en fabrikant.

Wat wel eens geholpen heeft in het verleden is eerst DDU of NVCleaninstall te doen en dan die driver opnieuw te installeren of anders terug gaan naar de versie welke jij weet dat stabiel is (is alleen vervelend als je die gameready driver ook nodig hebt).

Ik zie dat Raft nog in early access is, dan kan het zijn dat de developer nog geen goede ondersteuning heeft met je kaart.

Helaas heb ik deze games niet dus ik kan ze ook niet testen, heb je wel andere games (free-to-play) wellicht waar je wel een probleem hebt?

Ooit een custom bios geflasht om iets hogere powerdraw te hebben voor iets hogere overclocks?
0Insomnia1988
@Tommetjuh19892 februari 2022 18:46
De DWM service crashed bij meerdere mensen en hebben daarna ook zwart scherm.
dat niet iedereen dezeflde config als mij heeft en dezelfde sprllrn speelt dat begrijp ik.

DDU is bij mij helaas niet van toepassing want ik heb een herinstallatie terug naar W10 gedaan en alles bijgewerkt.
wel heb ik en bedankt voor jou tip! een custom bios die ik naar mijn weten naar default heb gezet zonder iets hoger te zetten omdat ik zelf niet overclock ( CPU is voor mij snel genoeg ) Ik heb dit moederbord MS-7A12 voor een goede prijs kunnen kopen omdat ik nog een I6500 had slingeren.
Dadelijk eens in de bios snuffellen bedankt nogmaals daar had ik totaal niet meer aan gedacht.
( Raft speel overigens redelijk op een HP Probook die ik maar even als 'Game Console' gebruik )
0Tommetjuh1989
@Insomnia19882 februari 2022 20:08
Ik hoop dat je het opgelost krijgt.

Zelf heb ik nergens last van, maar ja dat kan ook zijn dat ik net die dingen niet doe die jij en anderen wel doen.
0MD1975
@StarWolfer15 februari 2022 21:18
Beetje late reactie, maar ik heb een Zotac GTX 970 4G hier. Ik had ook nooit hiervoor black screens. Met de 511 drivers heb ik ze sindsdien trouwens niet meer gehad.
+1erikloman
1 februari 2022 20:46
Ik heb sinds een paar versies dat de "Color Enhancements" (onder "Adjust Desktop Color Settings") op het bureaublad niet onthouden worden. Als de screensaver aanspringt en je valt weer terug op het bureaublad, zijn alle instellingen weer weg (Gamma, Digital Vibrance, etc.). Zijn er hier meer mensen die dit probleem ervaren? Ik heb al eens een clean installation gedaan van dit driver pakket.

Note: Ik gebruik deze "Color Enhancements" omdat mijn monitor een TN panel heeft welke standaard nogal flets over komt.
0Kaassaus3
1 februari 2022 20:48
Thanks voor de info heb m all geüpdate de driver :) 👍🏻

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kaassaus3 op 1 februari 2022 20:48]

0Argantonis
2 februari 2022 13:48
Ik weet niet of het hieraan ligt maar na het installeren van deze drivers lijkt Half-Life: Alyx een stuk minder soepel te draaien op m'n 2060.
0vermeiren
@Argantonis2 februari 2022 15:55
helemaal met eens, heb ook deze driver op 2060 en heb ook fps drops etc heb nu andere geinstalleerde de vorige van 14 jani,
0arbraxas
6 februari 2022 14:24
Deze driver vernielde op 1 of andere manier dat windows mijn receiver zag als receiver.
In Nvidia configuratiescherm wel netjes als audiobron, in windows niet. Terugzetten naar een 4xx driver heeft het opgelost.

Sony 1080 versterker, 2080Ti aangesloten via hdmi
0ma2bu
9 februari 2022 12:01
Deze driver is niet goed, nadat ik hem heb geïnstalleerd crash ik steeds in games heb de driver 511.23 weer geïnstalleerd en probleem is opgelost.
Zijn er meer die er last van hebben?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

