Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.55.9 / 1.0.9

Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Added
  • SandMan now causes all boxed processes to update their path settings in real time when access options were modified
  • added new maintenance menu option "Uninstall All" to quickly remove all components when running in portable mode
  • added version number to the title bar of Sandboxie Classic
  • added option to return not to a snapshot but to an empty box state while keeping all snapshots
  • Sandboxie-Plus.ini can now be placed in C:\ProgramData\Sandboxie-Plus\ folder and takes precedence (for business use)
  • added support for AF_UNIX on Windows to resolve issues with OpenJDK17 and later #1009 #1520 #1521
Changed
  • reworked breakout mechanism to be service based and not allowing the parent process to access the broken out child process
  • enabled creation of directory junctions for sandboxed processes #1375
  • restored back AutoRecover=y on box creation #1554
  • improved snapshot support #1220
  • renamed "Disable Forced Programs" command to "Pause Forced Programs Rules" (Plus only)
Fixed
  • fixed BreakoutProcess not working with EnableObjectFiltering=y
  • FIXED SECURITY ISSUE: when starting COMSRV unboxed, the returned process handle had full access
  • fixed issue with progress dialog #1562
  • fixed issue with handling directory junctions in Sandboxie #1396
  • fixed a handle leak in File_NtCloseImpl
  • fixed border issues on maximized windows introduced in the last build #1561
  • fixed a couple of index overruns (thanks 7eRoM) #1571
  • fixed issues with sysnative directory #1403
  • fixed issue with starting SandMan when running sandboxed from context menu #1579
  • fixed dark mode flash issue with main window creation #1231
  • fixed issues with snapshot error handling #350
  • fixed issues with the always on top option (Plus only)

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.55.9 / 1.0.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/1.0.9
Bestandsgrootte 17,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 31-01-2022 13:09
0 • submitter: Gieltje

31-01-2022 • 13:09

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Gieltje

Bron: Sandboxie

Update-historie

22-04 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.19 / 1.0.19 0
24-03 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.14 / 1.0.14 2
05-03 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.12 / 1.0.12 0
14-02 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.11 / 1.0.11 12
07-02 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.10 / 1.0.10 8
31-01 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.9 / 1.0.9 0
18-01 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.8 / 1.0.8 1
31-12 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.6 / 1.0.6 2
26-12 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.5 / 1.0.5 12
07-12 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.1 / 1.0.1 0
Meer historie

