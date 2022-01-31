Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Added SandMan now causes all boxed processes to update their path settings in real time when access options were modified

added new maintenance menu option "Uninstall All" to quickly remove all components when running in portable mode

added version number to the title bar of Sandboxie Classic

added option to return not to a snapshot but to an empty box state while keeping all snapshots

Sandboxie-Plus.ini can now be placed in C:\ProgramData\Sandboxie-Plus\ folder and takes precedence (for business use)

added support for AF_UNIX on Windows to resolve issues with OpenJDK17 and later #1009 #1520 #1521 Changed reworked breakout mechanism to be service based and not allowing the parent process to access the broken out child process

enabled creation of directory junctions for sandboxed processes #1375

restored back AutoRecover=y on box creation #1554

improved snapshot support #1220

renamed "Disable Forced Programs" command to "Pause Forced Programs Rules" (Plus only) Fixed fixed BreakoutProcess not working with EnableObjectFiltering=y

FIXED SECURITY ISSUE: when starting COMSRV unboxed, the returned process handle had full access

fixed issue with progress dialog #1562

fixed issue with handling directory junctions in Sandboxie #1396

fixed a handle leak in File_NtCloseImpl

fixed border issues on maximized windows introduced in the last build #1561

fixed a couple of index overruns (thanks 7eRoM) #1571

fixed issues with sysnative directory #1403

fixed issue with starting SandMan when running sandboxed from context menu #1579

fixed dark mode flash issue with main window creation #1231

fixed issues with snapshot error handling #350

fixed issues with the always on top option (Plus only)