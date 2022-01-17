Versie 9.00 van SystemRescue is uitgekomen. SystemRescue is een zelfstartende Linux-omgeving voor het beheren of repareren van een systeem en gegevens na een crash. Het is bedoeld om op een eenvoudige manier admin-taken uit te voeren, zoals het maken en bewerken van de hardeschijfpartities. Het wordt geleverd met diverse programma's zoals GParted, fsarchiver, bestandssysteemtools, editors, Midnight Commander en netwerktools. Het kan worden gebruikt voor zowel Linux- als Windows-computers en vereist geen installatie, maar dit is wel mogelijk. De kernel ondersteunt alle belangrijke bestandssystemen zoals ext3/ext4, xfs, btrfs, reiserfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, en netwerkbestandssystemen zoals SMB en NFS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 9.00: Updated the kernel to the Long-Term-Supported linux-5.15.14

The new kernel brings the ntfs3 module which provides better NTFS support

The system comes with a copy of the website as an offline manual

Added sysrescue-customize script to create custom ISO images

Initial support for configuring the system with YAML files (#170)

Support for configuring autorun with the new YAML configuration files

Replaced the mesa package with a minimal alternative to save 52MB (#241)

Converted the bash system initialisation script to python (#170)

Removed XOrg driver “xf86-video-qxl” as it is currently not stable (#235)

Bring back accidently removed package inetutils (telnet, ftp, hostname,…)

Added packages: aq, libisoburn, patch, python-llfuse, python-yaml, rdiff-backup