Software-update: SystemRescue 9.00

SystemRescueCd logo (79 pix) Versie 9.00 van SystemRescue is uitgekomen. SystemRescue is een zelfstartende Linux-omgeving voor het beheren of repareren van een systeem en gegevens na een crash. Het is bedoeld om op een eenvoudige manier admin-taken uit te voeren, zoals het maken en bewerken van de hardeschijfpartities. Het wordt geleverd met diverse programma's zoals GParted, fsarchiver, bestandssysteemtools, editors, Midnight Commander en netwerktools. Het kan worden gebruikt voor zowel Linux- als Windows-computers en vereist geen installatie, maar dit is wel mogelijk. De kernel ondersteunt alle belangrijke bestandssystemen zoals ext3/ext4, xfs, btrfs, reiserfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, en netwerkbestandssystemen zoals SMB en NFS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 9.00:
  • Updated the kernel to the Long-Term-Supported linux-5.15.14
  • The new kernel brings the ntfs3 module which provides better NTFS support
  • The system comes with a copy of the website as an offline manual
  • Added sysrescue-customize script to create custom ISO images
  • Initial support for configuring the system with YAML files (#170)
  • Support for configuring autorun with the new YAML configuration files
  • Replaced the mesa package with a minimal alternative to save 52MB (#241)
  • Converted the bash system initialisation script to python (#170)
  • Removed XOrg driver “xf86-video-qxl” as it is currently not stable (#235)
  • Bring back accidently removed package inetutils (telnet, ftp, hostname,…)
  • Added packages: aq, libisoburn, patch, python-llfuse, python-yaml, rdiff-backup

SystemRescue 8.02

Versienummer 9.00
Releasestatus Final
Website SystemRescue
Download https://www.system-rescue.org/Download
Bestandsgrootte 771,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 17-01-2022 04:4610

17-01-2022 • 04:46

10 Linkedin

Bron: SystemRescue

SystemRescue

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (10)

+1DefaultError
17 januari 2022 10:19
Heeft iemand ervaring met patitioneren op MAC, Windows en Linux omgeving? Ben benieuwd hoe dit praktisch zijn uitwerking heeft.
+1Magic Power
@DefaultError17 januari 2022 12:34
Hier jarenlang GParted gebruikt om de harde schijven in te delen voor mijn Windows en Linux omgeving, en lang geleden een Mac ook voor Linux gebruiksklaar gemaakt met GParted, en mijn huidige PC is nu dual-boot Linux en Windows.

Weinig problemen gehad om de harde schijven (en SSDs) in te delen met GParted, de OSen accepteren het gewoon. Het voordeel van een schijf met GParted indelen via een Live Distro is dat je meer mogelijkheden hebt om hem in te delen. Je kunt dan partities verder verkleinen als het systeem dat met eigen partitie software niet toelaat, (Windows zelf liet me soms partities niet kleiner maken, maar GParted deed dat wel), en je kunt partities met data veranderen/verplaatsen. (alhoewel ik bij een grote partitieverandering aanraad om de data tijdelijk op een ander schijf te zetten).

Soms wil een OS zelf meerdere systeem partities hebben (recovery, boot, enz). In zo'n geval prepareer ik de schijf zoveel mogelijk, en laat ik het OS dan de laatste partities aanmaken. Of als ik volledige controle wil, zet ik alles klaar zoals ik dat wil, en heeft het OS dat maar te slikken. Dat gaat meestal ook wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Magic Power op 17 januari 2022 14:24]

+1DefaultError
@Magic Power17 januari 2022 16:38
Ik merk op de 'ouder' mac dat MacOSX best dominant is zeker met de eigen toolbox. Die is best wel handig in gebruik trouwens. Maar Windows krijg ik niet gemakkelijk op een plek of partitie en er is bijna geen image van te prepareren. Linux draait nu wel op deze MAC en dat gaat ook een stuk eenvoudiger.

Vraag me af of dit bij nieuwere MAC's ook werkt. Als het systeem schade oploopt en hersteld moet worden is een goeie toobox een uitkomst.

Voor Windows ben ik nog aan het zoeken welke toolbox handig is met het indelen van partities en een het maken van een image-backup om het later terug te kunnen zetten.

Ooit was Ghost er goed in maar dat is alweer een lagere tijd terug. Voor onderweg en specifieke klussen onderzoek ik Windows/Linux als optie gezien de MAC nogal kieskeurig is.
0Renard
@Magic Power17 januari 2022 19:26
Zoals Magic Power aangeeft kan GParted ook met Mac overweg.

Je kan kan GParted alleen niet installeren, maar de Live (DVD of USB) versie werkt ook goed.
Linus Torvalds gebruikt ook Fedora op zijn Macbook :)

https://gparted.org/why-partition.php
+1robenroute
@DefaultError17 januari 2022 12:42
Zoals Magic Power ook al schreef, gparted werkt prima. Zelf gebruik ik SystemRescue op een kleine bootable full-metal usb die aan mijn sleutelbos hangt; altijd handig bij het helpen van anderen wanneer een pc gecrasht is, een harde schijf onwillig is geworden, of andere systeemellende.
0DefaultError
@robenroute17 januari 2022 16:48
Ik mag binnenkort aan Windows recovery gaan doen vandaar mijn belangstelling naar het kunnen gebruiken van een toolbox als deze. Het is wat roestig geworden met het verstrijken van de tijd;-)
+1Jerie
@DefaultError17 januari 2022 16:44
Het partitioneren is nooit een probleem geweest. GPT en gaan met de banaan. Het probleem begint met wanneer je r/o of r/w toegang tot filesystems wilt, en of en zo ja welke tools je dan gebruikt. Met de tools van Paragon en FUSE kom je ver. Btrfs is op macOS onmogelijk (Windows kan het). NTFS en Ext?fs werkt op alle OSen met third party tools (ro en rw). ZFS werkt in theorie op alledrie, in praktijk heeft ZFS interne revisies en wil je bovendien ZOL (ZFS On Linux) of een afgeleide. Dus niet BSD of Oracle. APFS kun je op Windows lezen met driver van Paragon, Linux weet ik niet.

Verder maakt dit OS gebruik van allerlei standaard tools waaronder GParted. Het is gebasseerd op Arch. Bron: https://www.system-rescue.org/System-tools/
+1beerse

17 januari 2022 15:48
Gewoon uit nieuwsgierigheid: Kan deze ook werken met versleutelde schijven en partitites? zoals bijvoorbeeld veracrypt en misschien ook bitlocker?
En dan bedoel ik wel de nette versie, dat ze de gelegenheid biedt om een key/wachtwoord in te voeren of eventueel zelfs contact te leggen met ontsleutel-services in een ad-domein-controller of op een usb-key?
+1Magic Power
@beerse17 januari 2022 17:12
Ik kan geen officieel antwoord hierop geven, maar op het eerste gezicht lijkt het me dat partitioneer software geen toegang heeft tot versleutelde partities. Als je ermee wilt kunnen werken moet de partitioneer software hier kennis van hebben, en juist één van de sleutelpunten van versleutelsoftware is dat anderen er geen toegang tot hebben.

Groter en kleiner maken lijkt me niet direct mogelijk, omdat je niet weet wat de data in de partitie voorstelt, dus ook niet weet wat wel/niet is gebruikt. Het enigste wat je misschien zou kunnen doen is de gehele versleutelde partitie volledig intact kopiëren ergens anders naar toe. De data is dan nog steeds intact, maar dit hangt ook af van of externe data zoals gebruikersnaam / PC-id / HD-lokatie is toegevoegd aan de encrypted data.

--

En voor de vraag zelf, of gparted ondersteuning kan bieden voor versleutelde partities, zie hier voor een antwoord van Gnome developers. Het antwoord is in principe: Nee, want we kunnen geen garantie bieden dat partities of encrypted of leeg zijn, omdat ze zich mogelijk expres verbergen.
0beerse

@Magic Power17 januari 2022 17:22
Met een msWindows gedachte klopt wat je zegt ongeveer wel. Daar zijn best veel zaken gecombineerd in bepaalde tooling.
Maar met de linux achtergrond gaat die vlieger niet op. Versleuteling is een tussenlaag net zoals raid, volumes en partities tussenlagen zijn tussen de fysieke disk en het filesysteem. Zelfs het filesysteem kan een tussenlaag zijn, als bijvoorbeeld een bestand een versleuteld filesysteem bevat of zelfs een versleutelde disk-image. Met jouw gparted voorbeeld: Binnen een veracrypt bestand kan je ook partities aanmaken en zo.

Voor veracrypt is het genoeg als de tooling er maar op staat. Dan kan ze worden opgestart en gebruikt om de versleutelde zaken te openen. Van veracrypt weet ik dat er linux implementaties zijn.

Voor bitlocker weet ik niet of daar linux implementaties van zijn, dat vraag ik mij zomaar af, gewoon omdat ik wel eens met versleutelde systemen werk en het zou mooi zijn als deze tool-set ook op dergelijke systemen de encryptie kan verwerken.

