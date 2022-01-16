Cura is ontwikkeld door Ultimaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle Ultimaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 4.13 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

With Ultimaker Cura 4.13, we give you access to a seamless material experience for Ultimaker Material Alliance materials – with the ease of use you’ve come to expect from Ultimaker materials. You can easily synchronize your Material Alliance profiles with your S-line Ultimaker hardware, at the click of a button.

A new print profile with 0.3mm layer height for PLA Tough PLA, PVA and BAM for Ultimaker S-line printers

Show the model in the thumbnail of a .3mf file, contributed by fieldOfView

When printing with a 100% infill the infill pattern will change to ZigZag for all Ultimaker print profiles

We’ve streamlined the user login authentication by removing any restrictions, especially for strict enterprise-level IT requirements.

Improved TPU: top layers have large bridge distance

Add warning icon to show which extruder is causing the configuration to be 'Not Supported', contributed by fieldOfView

Show what's new pages with every Cura build

Speed up loading of settings list

Re-use vertex buffer objects in rendering

Add Build Volume Temperature value to ChangeAtZ, contributed by legend069

Allow plugins to have multiple views, contributed by Tyronnosaurus

Reduced top/bottom speed for TPU

Increased lined width for 0.3mm layer height profiles

Improved logging to allow debugging in early start-up process

Fixed a bug with surface mode will not print all layers

Fixed a bug where maximum retraction could cause a crash

Reduced flow for 100% density parts

Fixed a bug in Surface Mode where small line-segments were created

Changed the Russian translation for 'nozzle', contributed by mlapkin

Fixed a visualization bug where layer lines were rendered in weird directions

Fixed a crash when receiving incomplete cloud API responses

Add SET_RPATH option to CMake, contributed by boomanaiden154

Fixed initial layer bed and print head temperature for Snapmaker profile, contributed by prueker

Fixed shader compilation on some GPUs, contributed by fieldOfView

Fixed a bug where Cross 3D infill pattern vertical angles varies wildly

Bridge Skin Density can be set above 100%

Fixed tiny travel moves when monotonic ordering was enabled

Fix crash when using 'Select face to align to the build plate', contributed by eliadevito

Fixed a bug in fuzzy skin where sometimes it produced weird long overshoots, contributed by BagelOrb

Fixed undo and redo for support blockers

Fixed a bug where the Native CAD plugin wouldn't loading

Fixed a bug where the camera view toggle was not visible

Fixed some German translations, contributed by Sekisback

Fixed the link of the beta update message

Fixed a crash due to extruder being out of range

Fixed a bug where a disabled extruder was used

Fixed a bug where the aborted state was not reflected correctly in Monitor view

Fixed a bug in Pause at Height where it stops extruding

Fixed a bug where support blockers were included in the bounding box after loading a project file

Fixed a bug where grouped models become unslicable if the first extruder was disabled

Fixed a bug in Tree Support where the Z Distance was too big

Prevented QT plug-ins from being loaded from an insecure directory if an environment variable is set