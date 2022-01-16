Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Cura 4.13

Cura logo (75 pix) Cura is ontwikkeld door Ultimaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle Ultimaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 4.13 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Sync material profiles

With Ultimaker Cura 4.13, we give you access to a seamless material experience for Ultimaker Material Alliance materials – with the ease of use you’ve come to expect from Ultimaker materials. You can easily synchronize your Material Alliance profiles with your S-line Ultimaker hardware, at the click of a button.

New print profile

A new print profile with 0.3mm layer height for PLA Tough PLA, PVA and BAM for Ultimaker S-line printers

3MF thumbnail

Show the model in the thumbnail of a .3mf file, contributed by fieldOfView

Infill density

When printing with a 100% infill the infill pattern will change to ZigZag for all Ultimaker print profiles

User login authentication

We’ve streamlined the user login authentication by removing any restrictions, especially for strict enterprise-level IT requirements.

Other new features and improvements:
  • Improved TPU: top layers have large bridge distance
  • Add warning icon to show which extruder is causing the configuration to be 'Not Supported', contributed by fieldOfView
  • Show what's new pages with every Cura build
  • Speed up loading of settings list
  • Re-use vertex buffer objects in rendering
  • Add Build Volume Temperature value to ChangeAtZ, contributed by legend069
  • Allow plugins to have multiple views, contributed by Tyronnosaurus
  • Reduced top/bottom speed for TPU
  • Increased lined width for 0.3mm layer height profiles
  • Improved logging to allow debugging in early start-up process
Bug fixes:
  • Fixed a bug with surface mode will not print all layers
  • Fixed a bug where maximum retraction could cause a crash
  • Reduced flow for 100% density parts
  • Fixed a bug in Surface Mode where small line-segments were created
  • Changed the Russian translation for 'nozzle', contributed by mlapkin
  • Fixed a visualization bug where layer lines were rendered in weird directions
  • Fixed a crash when receiving incomplete cloud API responses
  • Add SET_RPATH option to CMake, contributed by boomanaiden154
  • Fixed initial layer bed and print head temperature for Snapmaker profile, contributed by prueker
  • Fixed shader compilation on some GPUs, contributed by fieldOfView
  • Fixed a bug where Cross 3D infill pattern vertical angles varies wildly
  • Bridge Skin Density can be set above 100%
  • Fixed tiny travel moves when monotonic ordering was enabled
  • Fix crash when using 'Select face to align to the build plate', contributed by eliadevito
  • Fixed a bug in fuzzy skin where sometimes it produced weird long overshoots, contributed by BagelOrb
  • Fixed undo and redo for support blockers
  • Fixed a bug where the Native CAD plugin wouldn't loading
  • Fixed a bug where the camera view toggle was not visible
  • Fixed some German translations, contributed by Sekisback
  • Fixed the link of the beta update message
  • Fixed a crash due to extruder being out of range
  • Fixed a bug where a disabled extruder was used
  • Fixed a bug where the aborted state was not reflected correctly in Monitor view
  • Fixed a bug in Pause at Height where it stops extruding
  • Fixed a bug where support blockers were included in the bounding box after loading a project file
  • Fixed a bug where grouped models become unslicable if the first extruder was disabled
  • Fixed a bug in Tree Support where the Z Distance was too big
  • Prevented QT plug-ins from being loaded from an insecure directory if an environment variable is set
Printer definitions, profiles and materials:
  • Add Eazao Zero printer definition, contributed by Hogan-Polaris
  • Add XYZprinting printer definitions, contributed by heed818

Versienummer 4.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Ultimaker
Download https://github.com/Ultimaker/Cura/releases/tag/4.13.0
Bestandsgrootte 196,57MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

16-01-2022 07:36
6

16-01-2022 • 07:36

6

Submitter: GorgeousMetal

Bron: Ultimaker

Update-historie

16-01 Cura 4.13 6
14-11 Cura 4.12 22
04-10 Cura 4.11 2
06-'21 Cura 4.10 3
05-'21 Cura 4.9.1 16
11-'20 Cura 4.8 3
09-'20 Cura 4.7.1 4
08-'20 Cura 4.7.0 3
09-'19 Cura 4.3 1
03-'19 Cura 4.0 16
Meer historie

Cura

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia Ultimaker

Reacties (6)

+1Frans G
16 januari 2022 11:46
Superlog programma. Interface vind ik nog steeds een draak. Genoeg andere betere slicer’s.
+1punkfreak
@Frans G16 januari 2022 18:31
Welke dan, ben nog steeds newbie in 3d printing en bij nen creality zat cura.
+1DeuTeRiuM
@punkfreak16 januari 2022 19:16
Ik gebruik prusaslicer, ik heb immers een prusa mk3s. Prusaslicer heeft pas een draak van een interface. Heb toch t idee dat de slicer bij de printer hoort. Maar goed, moeilijke interface of niet, uiteindelijk kom je er wel uit. Zowel cura als prusaslicer laat/liet ik niet de hele dag op de achtergrond aanstaan.

Ik heb overigens voor Ultimaker gewerkt, dus je zou kunnen zeggen dat ik biased ben, maar dan wel naar twee merken. Prusa voor de thuisprinter, Cura voor de slicer. (En voor digital factory natuurlijk;-))

[Reactie gewijzigd door DeuTeRiuM op 16 januari 2022 19:18]

+1Umbrah
@Frans G16 januari 2022 21:34
Elke slicer zo z'n voor- en nadelen. Ik gebruik Superslicer, Prusaslicer, en Cura. Prusa is eigenlijk de minste van de drie, want superslicer is immers een fork van prusaslicer (maar met betere klipper integratie, hoewel Cura dat ook doet met Cura2Moonraker).

Cura is érg goed in supports, tree support is écht iets wat gewoon in elke slic3r fork niet goed gedaan is tenzij je naar SLS printers kijkt. En tsja, dan neem ik de logheid maar voor lief.
+1Umbrah
16 januari 2022 09:43
4.11 en 4.12 hadden best wel grote veranderingen, en deze installeer ik wel even, maar hij voelt vrij minor. Feature waar ik nog steeds op hoop (en waarom ik superslicer gebruik als ik géén tree support nodig heb...) is 'bovenste laag maar één perimiter'. Er zijn andere manieren om mooie toplagen te maken (zonder ironing...), maar ze zijn zó veel omslachtiger in Cura dan in Superslicer/prusaslicer.

Maar ja... tree support... daarvoor laat ik gráág een slice LANG duren.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

