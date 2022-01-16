Cura is ontwikkeld door Ultimaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle Ultimaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 4.13 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Sync material profiles
With Ultimaker Cura 4.13, we give you access to a seamless material experience for Ultimaker Material Alliance materials – with the ease of use you’ve come to expect from Ultimaker materials. You can easily synchronize your Material Alliance profiles with your S-line Ultimaker hardware, at the click of a button.New print profile
A new print profile with 0.3mm layer height for PLA Tough PLA, PVA and BAM for Ultimaker S-line printers3MF thumbnail
Show the model in the thumbnail of a .3mf file, contributed by fieldOfViewInfill density
When printing with a 100% infill the infill pattern will change to ZigZag for all Ultimaker print profilesUser login authentication
We’ve streamlined the user login authentication by removing any restrictions, especially for strict enterprise-level IT requirements.Other new features and improvements:
Bug fixes:
- Improved TPU: top layers have large bridge distance
- Add warning icon to show which extruder is causing the configuration to be 'Not Supported', contributed by fieldOfView
- Show what's new pages with every Cura build
- Speed up loading of settings list
- Re-use vertex buffer objects in rendering
- Add Build Volume Temperature value to ChangeAtZ, contributed by legend069
- Allow plugins to have multiple views, contributed by Tyronnosaurus
- Reduced top/bottom speed for TPU
- Increased lined width for 0.3mm layer height profiles
- Improved logging to allow debugging in early start-up process
Printer definitions, profiles and materials:
- Fixed a bug with surface mode will not print all layers
- Fixed a bug where maximum retraction could cause a crash
- Reduced flow for 100% density parts
- Fixed a bug in Surface Mode where small line-segments were created
- Changed the Russian translation for 'nozzle', contributed by mlapkin
- Fixed a visualization bug where layer lines were rendered in weird directions
- Fixed a crash when receiving incomplete cloud API responses
- Add SET_RPATH option to CMake, contributed by boomanaiden154
- Fixed initial layer bed and print head temperature for Snapmaker profile, contributed by prueker
- Fixed shader compilation on some GPUs, contributed by fieldOfView
- Fixed a bug where Cross 3D infill pattern vertical angles varies wildly
- Bridge Skin Density can be set above 100%
- Fixed tiny travel moves when monotonic ordering was enabled
- Fix crash when using 'Select face to align to the build plate', contributed by eliadevito
- Fixed a bug in fuzzy skin where sometimes it produced weird long overshoots, contributed by BagelOrb
- Fixed undo and redo for support blockers
- Fixed a bug where the Native CAD plugin wouldn't loading
- Fixed a bug where the camera view toggle was not visible
- Fixed some German translations, contributed by Sekisback
- Fixed the link of the beta update message
- Fixed a crash due to extruder being out of range
- Fixed a bug where a disabled extruder was used
- Fixed a bug where the aborted state was not reflected correctly in Monitor view
- Fixed a bug in Pause at Height where it stops extruding
- Fixed a bug where support blockers were included in the bounding box after loading a project file
- Fixed a bug where grouped models become unslicable if the first extruder was disabled
- Fixed a bug in Tree Support where the Z Distance was too big
- Prevented QT plug-ins from being loaded from an insecure directory if an environment variable is set
- Add Eazao Zero printer definition, contributed by Hogan-Polaris
- Add XYZprinting printer definitions, contributed by heed818