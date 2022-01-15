Wine werkt toe naar een nieuwe stabiele uitgave en heeft de zesde releasecandidate uitgebracht. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.279 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. Bugs fixed in 7.0-rc6 (total 47): 9805: Program "de rouck" does not start.

12030: MozyHome backup service does not work

12915: Star Wars Episode I Racer: Assign key cause freeze

34010: Gabriel Knight 3 demo - Depth / stencil buffer locking is not implemented

34340: Mingw gdb hangs

37439: Saints Row: The Third characters don't render correctly

38907: Homesite+ (v5.5) closing search window does not correctly refocus editor window

39342: Thunder crashes without native riched20 (ME_GetCursorCoordinates: Assertion `~para->member.para.nFlags & 0x01')

42174: TeraCopy 3.0b2 crashes on startup

42395: Saints Row: The Third has graphical glitches

43502: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2000 : only bottom half view rendered and moved to the top

43650: nolf2 game error on install

44008: XNA Game Studio 4 installer crashes when cancelled

44111: Simple WPF/.Net app has rendering issues

44970: Deus Ex Human Revolution: people are invisible when closer than 3 meters

45121: Steam uses high CPU while idle

45168: Visual Novel "The Fruit of Grisaia" has flickering glitches

46118: FlatOut has graphical glitches with csmt enabled

46213: Sniper Elite 4 launcher window doesn't display properly

46304: The virgl driver is identified as Nvidia vendor but should be MESA and it should probably not fall back to any Nvidia card

46423: Kara no Shoujo crashes in fullscreen mode

48103: Lego Stunt Rally crashes when entering championship

49541: Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris stops silently at launch

49732: Death End Re;Quest 2 crashes on startup

49919: Logos 8 Bible Software crashes when entering text in passage guide search field

49976: FIFA 11 Demo fifaconfig crashes when pressing OK button

49995: Evernote 6.24 stopped displaying notes after upgrade to Wine 5.19

50521: Guild Wars 2 fails to launch

50617: Objects become invisible with tessellation enabled in Sniper Elite 3 with OpenGL renderer

50813: X-Beyond The Frontier & X-Tension crash on start

51195: Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris doesn't launch

51423: WeChat can't send a big picture

51442: Socket connection is not established properly

51592: Call of Cthulhu Crashes on Launch

52108: user32:monitor breaks user32:win on Win10 1809

52252: IDA Pro 7.2 debugger fails to attach to a process.

52286: Zombie Army Trilogy launcher crashes on start

52327: Wrong WM_CONTEXTMENU message default

processing

52335: StarCraft Remastered hangs in Multiplayer screen

52349: Vortex Mod Manager Starts but Infinitely Loads

52353: PuTTY plink 0.76 crashes

52356: Folio Bound Views crashes on start

52378: Python WMI module: AttributeError: wbemErrInvalidQuery

52381: wineg++: Compile error in tom.h

52387: Joystick does not release buttons properly

52389: GPU Caps Viewer does not report any OpenCL devices

52390: World of Warcraft crashes in d3d11 mode inside of wined3d_unordered_access_view_gl_clear()