Wine werkt toe naar een nieuwe stabiele uitgave en heeft de zesde releasecandidate uitgebracht. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.279 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 7.0-rc6 (total 47):
- Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze.
- 9805: Program "de rouck" does not start.
- 12030: MozyHome backup service does not work
- 12915: Star Wars Episode I Racer: Assign key cause freeze
- 34010: Gabriel Knight 3 demo - Depth / stencil buffer locking is not implemented
- 34340: Mingw gdb hangs
- 37439: Saints Row: The Third characters don't render correctly
- 38907: Homesite+ (v5.5) closing search window does not correctly refocus editor window
- 39342: Thunder crashes without native riched20 (ME_GetCursorCoordinates: Assertion `~para->member.para.nFlags & 0x01')
- 42174: TeraCopy 3.0b2 crashes on startup
- 42395: Saints Row: The Third has graphical glitches
- 43502: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2000 : only bottom half view rendered and moved to the top
- 43650: nolf2 game error on install
- 44008: XNA Game Studio 4 installer crashes when cancelled
- 44111: Simple WPF/.Net app has rendering issues
- 44970: Deus Ex Human Revolution: people are invisible when closer than 3 meters
- 45121: Steam uses high CPU while idle
- 45168: Visual Novel "The Fruit of Grisaia" has flickering glitches
- 46118: FlatOut has graphical glitches with csmt enabled
- 46213: Sniper Elite 4 launcher window doesn't display properly
- 46304: The virgl driver is identified as Nvidia vendor but should be MESA and it should probably not fall back to any Nvidia card
- 46423: Kara no Shoujo crashes in fullscreen mode
- 48103: Lego Stunt Rally crashes when entering championship
- 49541: Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris stops silently at launch
- 49732: Death End Re;Quest 2 crashes on startup
- 49919: Logos 8 Bible Software crashes when entering text in passage guide search field
- 49976: FIFA 11 Demo fifaconfig crashes when pressing OK button
- 49995: Evernote 6.24 stopped displaying notes after upgrade to Wine 5.19
- 50521: Guild Wars 2 fails to launch
- 50617: Objects become invisible with tessellation enabled in Sniper Elite 3 with OpenGL renderer
- 50813: X-Beyond The Frontier & X-Tension crash on start
- 51195: Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris doesn't launch
- 51423: WeChat can't send a big picture
- 51442: Socket connection is not established properly
- 51592: Call of Cthulhu Crashes on Launch
- 52108: user32:monitor breaks user32:win on Win10 1809
- 52252: IDA Pro 7.2 debugger fails to attach to a process.
- 52286: Zombie Army Trilogy launcher crashes on start
- 52327: Wrong WM_CONTEXTMENU message default
- 52335: StarCraft Remastered hangs in Multiplayer screen
- 52349: Vortex Mod Manager Starts but Infinitely Loads
- 52353: PuTTY plink 0.76 crashes
- 52356: Folio Bound Views crashes on start
- 52378: Python WMI module: AttributeError: wbemErrInvalidQuery
- 52381: wineg++: Compile error in tom.h
- 52387: Joystick does not release buttons properly
- 52389: GPU Caps Viewer does not report any OpenCL devices
- 52390: World of Warcraft crashes in d3d11 mode inside of wined3d_unordered_access_view_gl_clear()