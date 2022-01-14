Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.23 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 511.23 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen God of War, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman III, The Anacrusis, GRIT en Monster Hunter Rise. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready for God of War

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for God of War, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to maximize performance and NVIDIA Reflex to minimize latency. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates including Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman III, The Anacrusis, GRIT, and Monster Hunter Rise.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • Flicker/disappearing text occurs when 12-bit color is used. [3358884]
  • Random flickering occurs across the top of the screen when using desktop applications. [3427298]
  • In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker. [3405228]
  • [Detroit Become Human]: Random stuttering/freezing occurs in the game. [3389250]
  • [HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the NVIDIA control panel. [200762998]
    To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.
Windows 10/11 Open Issues
  • [Windows11][Far Cry 6]: Geometric corruption occurs in the benchmark and in gameplay. [3441540]
  • [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos. [3345965]
  • [Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. [200767905] If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]
  • [NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]
  • [NVIDIA Image Scaling][Desktop]: The screen moves to the upper left corner on cold boot when Image Scaling is applied to the desktop. [3424721] Do not apply NVIDIA Image Scaling to the desktop. It is intended only for video upscaling or for games which do not run with a scaling resolution unless the same Image Scaling resolution is applied on the desktop.
  • [NVIDIA Image Scaling][DirectX 11 video apps]: With Image Scaling enabled, video playback is corrupted or results in a system hang after performing an HDR transition. [3431284] If HDR is required to be toggled from the Microsoft Control Panel, be sure to switch to a different Image Scaling resolution.

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-01-2022 • 17:19
14-01-2022 • 17:19

Bron: nVidia

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

Reacties (47)

-Moderatie-faq
-147047+124+21+30Ongemodereerd15
Wijzig sortering
+2TheDeeGee
14 januari 2022 18:46
Deze driver heeft een nieuwe DSR feature.

https://wccftech.com/nvid...ay-tracing-coming-to-gfe/
+1Wolfos
@TheDeeGee15 januari 2022 11:58
Mooie techniek dit. Een stuk beter dan bestaande anti aliasing oplossingen zoals TAA. Je ziet in de voorbeeld afbeelding dat zelfs de textures scherper worden.
+1Insomnia1988
14 januari 2022 18:42
Is er iemand die ook last heeft dat het scherm op zwart springt en dat je dan geen beeld meer krijgt.
En vervolgens ga je kijken wat het is geweest en dan zie je dat de dwm service zich verslikt heeft.
een reboot is nodig om terug beeld te krijgen, bij een GPU stress test is er niks aan de hand.
Het gaat hier om GTX970, W10 laaste nieuwe driver. Ik heb maar een scherm.
+1MD1975
@Insomnia198815 januari 2022 00:36
Ik heb exact hetzelfde, ook met GTX970. Nu al twee keer, ik was al bang dat hij met de huidige prijzen onder mijn ogen aan het sterven was. Hij moet mij toch eigenlijk nog even de GPU crisis doorhelpen.
+1StarWolfer
@MD197515 januari 2022 11:13
Maar werkt de 970 dus niet goed meer met deze driver update ? Want dan sla ik hem over…
0MD1975
@StarWolfer15 januari 2022 19:01
Deze driver update nog geen idee, de vorige 497 versies had ik problemen. Totaal 2 keer dus het valt mee, maar ik ben wel blij te zien dat nog iemand het had en het dus niet de hardware is.
+1Astrowatch
@MD197515 januari 2022 20:00
ik had er ook last van op versie 497. Ook op deze versie had ik er last van. Dus ben ik vanochtend terug geswitcht naar 471. Die draait tot nu goed en het scherm springt ook niet meer op zwart.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Astrowatch op 15 januari 2022 20:01]

0MD1975
@Astrowatch16 januari 2022 13:46
Ah, goeie info. Laat het even weten als het daar ook nog gebeurd dan ligt het misschien zelfs buiten de nvidia drivers.
0Insomnia1988
@Astrowatch18 januari 2022 11:07
Ah, dan ga ik dat ook nog even proberen, thanks!!!
0rSNNN
@Insomnia198816 januari 2022 00:19
Ik had precies hetzelfde, zowel bij deze driver update als de vorige.
Wat voor mij de problemen oplost is om de driver te installeren met een clean install. Daarna geen problemen meer.
+1Saekerhett
14 januari 2022 17:25
Eindelijk die flickering bug verholpen, ik werd er gek van! Laatste driver die het niet had was de 472.12!
+1freekster
@Saekerhett14 januari 2022 17:45
Het staat in de changelog maar heb je dit ook zelf bevestigd? Heb wel vaker updates van Nvidia langs zien komen waarbij van alles opgelost zou zijn, maar dit in de werkelijkheid niet (bij iedereen) opgelost was.
0Pewpew
@Saekerhett14 januari 2022 18:02
Inderdaad! Ik had dit alleen gek genoeg wel in WoW, maar bijvoorbeeld niet in CS:GO.
+1Scrtz
@Pewpew14 januari 2022 20:35
Ik juist wel weer met CSGO en met andere games eigenlijk niet. Gelukkig is het opgelost! Ik had dus serieus al zelfs een nieuwe monitor gekocht (en geretourneerd) voor dit euvel :P
0MrFax

@Pewpew14 januari 2022 23:38
Ik kreeg het dus alleen in desktop apps als Edge en Teams enzo.
0xBytez
@Saekerhett14 januari 2022 17:27
Eindelijk, inderdaad! Heel erg lang last van. Ben benieuwd of deze versie het eindelijk oplost.
0EnigmaNL
@Saekerhett14 januari 2022 17:32
Inderdaad, heeft lang genoeg geduurd.
+1Umbrah
14 januari 2022 17:58
Tsja... en dan weer de vraag... ik draai nog 457.63... vanwege VR. Want dat is zó random met nieuwere drivers, iemand hier ervaring mee met deze versie? Betreft een Valve Index.
+1Akemi
@Umbrah15 januari 2022 13:33
Wat is de reden waarom je voor VR nog op deze driver zit?
+1Umbrah
@Akemi15 januari 2022 14:00
Alles wat hoger is heeft microstutters, en problemen zodra er ook maar iets chromium/light/overlay-achtigs draait. Dat kan RGB software zijn, dat kan iets als discord zijn, of wat dan ook. Er zijn ook gewoon een hoop framedrops. Het is een erkend probleem van nVidia, waar wel heel veel stilte omheen is. Dit is een van de vele threads er over:

https://www.nvidia.com/en...ed-frames-since-nvidia-d/

Om de discussie op andere platforms maar even voorbij te gaan... En het verdwijnt/verschijnt willekeurig bij drivers, zo 497.09 "OK-achtig" maar ook weer niet bij alle kaarten... het is zó random, er is gewoon geen garantie dat het goed is. Ik heb een mobile 2070 en een desktop 3090, en er is geen touw aan vast te knopen, en nVidia doet, op erkennen na, eigenlijk ook niks...
0Akemi
@Umbrah17 januari 2022 09:01
Is dit alleen met de Index voor zover je weet? Ik heb zelf net de Quest 2 gekocht. Nog geen pcvr gedaan. (wacht op dedicated router)
+1JWL92
14 januari 2022 17:27
flinke versie bump
Fixed Issues in this Release

Random flickering occurs across the top of the screen when using desktop applications. [3427298]
In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker. [3405228]
hopen dat dit idd zo is , zelden issues gehad, maar hier liep k toevallig tegenaan met 497.29

[Reactie gewijzigd door JWL92 op 14 januari 2022 17:27]

+1kiddingguy
14 januari 2022 18:15
...van de 4xx naar de 5xx drivers.
Wat zijn de grote veranderingen om de 5-serie te "rechtvaardigen"?
+1Remmersmaak
14 januari 2022 21:34
Was voor mij de eerste Nvidia driver update die een herstart van de computer vereiste. Dus volgens mij een behoorlijke. Voor de rest heb ik er weinig verstand van.
+1LightYears
14 januari 2022 22:15
NVCleanstall "vind" deze niet. De installer downloaden en dan als file aanbieden aan NVCleanstall werkt wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door LightYears op 14 januari 2022 22:20]

+1Verlengsnoer
15 januari 2022 02:11
sinds 497 het probleem dat de driver cpu gebruikt, en de gpu warm laat lopen bij idle, met de nodige fan herrie van mn game laptop, hoopte dat 511 het ging verhelpen, maar helaas, ben terug gegaan naar 462 die er toen op stond bij aanschaf van de laptop, en dat gaat prima, geen cpu gebruik, geen gpu die idle warm loopt, erg bijzonder van de nieuwe drivers
0questarey
@Verlengsnoer15 januari 2022 15:26
Ik had dit probleem ook, en heb dit opgelost door Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling uit te zetten in de windows Graphics opties.
0Verlengsnoer
@questarey16 januari 2022 16:26
en waar zet je dan uit? want die knop kan ik zo niet vinden, want helaas is dat vervelende probleem niet opgelost in 511 :( en vind het erg irritant als de laptop gewoon idle staat dat de gpu fan heletijd aan het blazen is, terwijl hij met de 462 dood stil was, geen enkele fan van de laptop ging draaien tot die verdraaide bagger updates van nvidia

edit: heb het gevonden maar staat al uit... dus dat is in mijn geval niet te oplossing

[Reactie gewijzigd door Verlengsnoer op 16 januari 2022 16:27]

+1gatlarf
15 januari 2022 11:08
Ik had die mouse-pointer bug. Gebeurt echter niet alleen in de situatie die nvidia hier omschrijft. Bij mij vooral wanneer je vanuit een game even naar een desktopapplicatie gaat of na het afsluiten van een spel. Soms ook wanneer je vanuit eenhdr-monitor een venster naar een niet-hdr monitor sleept. Ik had er al mee leren leven maar zo leuk zijn mocht het effectief opgelost zijn nu.
1 2 3

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

