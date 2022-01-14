Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 511.23 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen God of War, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman III, The Anacrusis, GRIT en Monster Hunter Rise. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for God of War, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to maximize performance and NVIDIA Reflex to minimize latency. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates including Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman III, The Anacrusis, GRIT, and Monster Hunter Rise.

Flicker/disappearing text occurs when 12-bit color is used. [3358884]

Random flickering occurs across the top of the screen when using desktop applications. [3427298]

In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker. [3405228]

[Detroit Become Human]: Random stuttering/freezing occurs in the game. [3389250]

[HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the NVIDIA control panel. [200762998]

To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.