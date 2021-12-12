Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2021.12.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2021.12.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

2021.12: New configuration menu, the button entity, and gorgeous area cards!

Home Assistant Core 2021.12, the final release of the year 2021; And I really think this release will contain a holiday gift for everyone! With the holiday season coming, it is time to slow down a bit for the project, and enjoy time with our family. In a couple of weeks, 2022 will be here! All I want to add to these last release notes of 2021 is: Thank you.

Thank you for hanging out with the project. Thank you for contributing, and thank you for reporting an issue. Thank you for helping out a fellow Home Assistant user on the forum, chat, Reddit, or anywhere else. Thank you for sharing your experiences, ideas, automations, scripts, YouTube videos, and blogs; and above all:
Thank you for using Home Assistant.

Happy holidays and for the last time in 2021: Enjoy the release!

../Frenck

PS: We are skipping the January release because of the holidays. So, the first release in 2022, will be Wednesday, 2 February 2022.

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2021.12.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-12-2021 05:29
13 • submitter: Frenck

12-12-2021 • 05:29

13 Linkedin

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

03-03 Home Assistant Core 2022.3.0 25
03-02 Home Assistant Core 2022.2 11
12-12 Home Assistant Core 2021.12.0 13
04-11 Home Assistant Core 2021.11.0 9
06-10 Home Assistant Core 2021.10.0 9
02-09 Home Assistant Core 2021.9.0 51
05-08 Home Assistant Core 2021.8.0 33
07-07 Home Assistant Core 2021.7.0 17
06-'21 Home Assistant Core 2021.6.0 77
05-'21 Home Assistant Core 2021.5.0 20
Meer historie

Lees meer

Home Assistant Core

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
-113013+19+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1renedis
12 december 2021 22:55
Het was weer te mooi om waar te zijn. Upgrade gedaan van 11.5 naar 12.0 en de gehele setup ligt plat. Ik wacht meestal tot de x.1 release en dat blijkt maar weer eens dat het slim is om aan te houden.

12.0:
- Settings pagina heeft andere look-and-feel (valt mee te leven uiteraard)
- HACS werkt niet goed (reageert slecht)
- Lovelace-layout-card werkt niet meer
+1GekkePrutser
@renedis13 december 2021 05:34
Ja dat is wel een dingetje met HA. Vaak problemen na het updaten. Natuurlijk loop ik altijd zorgvuldig de breaking changes te lezen en dan nog gaat er vaak wat stuk.

Nou is het wel te begrijpen want ze werken er enorm hard aan en er komt steeds veel functionaliteit bij. Zoals het energie paneel laatst. Maar ik zou ook wel graag een soort 'stable' versie zien waarbij de breaking changes beperkt blijven tot 2x per jaar ofzo. Maar misschien is het nog teveel in ontwikkeling daarvoor. En je hebt in principe al die mogelijkheid door gewoon een paar maanden niet te updaten :) Maar ik ben zelf altijd een beetje huiverig om zoveel updates over te slaan.

PS de lay-out card doet het hier nog gewoon :) De nieuwe settings pagina is wennen idd. Maar ik denk wel duidelijker uiteindelijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 13 december 2021 05:48]

+1craftdax
@renedis13 december 2021 11:56
Draai je hem op een Raspberry Pi met het voorgebouwde OS of anders? Ik had daar namelijk 0,0 last mee en heb ook gewoon 12.0 geïnstalleerd gisteren...
+1awenger
12 december 2021 09:50
Hebben ESPHome en Home Assistant per deze release hun release cycle gelijk getrokken?
+1DeadMetal
@awenger12 december 2021 21:34
Nee, deze HA-release was eenmalig later vanwege deze livestream die ze gisteren deden: https://www.home-assistant.io/state-of-the-open-home/
Normaal is het de eerste woensdag van de maand. En ESPHome halverwege de maand.
+1Step
12 december 2021 12:31
Mooie RDW integratie zit er nu in. Handig voor o.a je APK! :)
0Mich
@Step12 december 2021 22:41
Hij bestond volgens mij al een aantal jaar. Ik gebruik hem niet meer inmiddels. Weet eigenlijk niet wat de reden was om hem weg te doen.
+1craftdax
12 december 2021 19:17
Ook nog even git issues gecheckt maar niks gevonden, net geüpdate en geen issues what so ever. OS release van 6.6 naar 7 wacht ik nog wel even mee denk ik, toch een paar naar uitziende issues op github :')
+1MDXTweaker
13 december 2021 07:58
2021.12.1 is inmiddels beschikbaar. Fijn voor diegenen die problemen hebben met de .0 versie
0bertv1
17 december 2021 22:25
Na de update naar 1021.12.xxxx niks als problemen
Loopt iedere dag een keer vast en resulteert er nu in dat ik er helemaal niet meer bij kan komen. niet via nabu cas, interne ip of duckdns.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True