Serato heeft updates van zijn Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht, met 2.5.8 voor de Pro-versie en 1.5.8 voor de Lite-uitvoering als versienummers. Beide zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro en Lite uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro:
New Features
- Fast Search has been added for the Pioneer DJ CDJ-3000
- Added a mapping for loop halve/double while a loop is active for the Pioneer DJ CDJ-3000
- Serato Virtual Audio Driver has been updated
- Fixed a bug where deck BPM could be displayed incorrectly for Motorized platter devices set to 45RPM
- Fixed a bug that would allow screensaver to appear on macOS Big Sur and Monterey
- Fixed a bug where track BPM value was rounded incorrectly on Pioneer DJ DJM-S11 and CDJ-3000 screens
- Fixed a bug where promotional notifications were shown in the wrong language
- Fixed a bug where some popup notifications priorities were not being respected
- Fixed a bug that made file analysis slow on some Mac M1 models
- Fixed a bug where clicking the 'Watch Tutorials' link would lead to a 404 page
- Fixed a bug for the Pioneer DJ CDJ-3000 where key shift amount is not shown on screen when using 'Original Tag'
- Fixed a hang for the Pioneer DJ CDJ-3000 that could occur after changing beat loop lengths to odd values