Software-update: VirtualBox 6.1.30

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de vijftiende update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.30 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • VMM: Fixed 6.1.28 regression preventing VMs starting when using Hyper-V mode on Windows 10
  • GUI: Fixed inability to complete First Run wizard after browsing for an external image
  • GUI: Fixed crash on macOS Big Sur while browsing for an external image from First Run wizard
  • GUI: Fixed bug on Windows with inability to save taken screenshot under a folder with native name (bug #15561)
  • GUI: Fixed bug on X11 with drag and drop initiated on single mouse click in VM storage settings
  • GUI: Fixed settings check on machines not supporting hardware virtualization
  • GUI: Non critical media related errors should not cause modal pop-up error messages
  • Host-only networking: Fixed crash parsing /etc/vbox/networks.conf
  • DVD: Fixed drive lock handling across VM reset
  • VBoxHeadless: Fixed crash when running on macOS Monterey (bug #20636)
  • VBoxManage: Fixed incorrect help text for "hostonlyif"
  • vboximg-mount: Error message if no image is specified
  • macOS host: fix multiple bugs specific to macOS Monterey in installer and startup of kernel extensions
  • macOS host: show message indicating the unsupported CPU on M1 based Macs and abort installation
  • Linux host: For all distribution specific packages (deb/rpm format) fix the packaging so that the feature for unattended installation of guest OSes works
  • Linux host and guest: Introduced initial support for kernel 5.16
  • Shared Clipboard: Improved communication between guest and host when guest has no clipboard data to report
  • Linux Guest Additions: Allow running only one VBoxDRMClient instance (bug #19373)

VirtualBox

Versienummer 6.1.30
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-11-2021 12:31
11

23-11-2021 • 12:31

11

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Oracle

VirtualBox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (11)

+1Knetterhard
23 november 2021 12:36
Volgens mij ondersteund VirtualBox nog geen M1 (en gaat dat ook niet doen), dus vraag me af wat:
macOS host: show message indicating the unsupported CPU on M1 based Macs and abort installation
betekend. Gebeurt dat tijdens het installatieproces van VirtualBox zelf?

Vooralsnog werkt Parallels prima ism. Vagrant.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Knetterhard op 23 november 2021 12:37]

+1Bulkzooi
@Knetterhard23 november 2021 12:42
ja, je hebt eerst de herkennings loop, of indexering, en dan ongeveer dezelfde loop, maar dan met GUI. Zie ook de rest van de gefixte bugs.

dus DMI met alles wat daar onder hangt: FLT, VFS, USB, netboot... Deze types fixes gebeuren al enkele jaren over heel GNU/Linux, BSD systems en alle andere OS'es. Booting en virtualiseren behoren tot de laatste stappen.

Heeft te maken met het proces hoe compilersystemen binaries produceren. Apple refereert hierbij naar Monterey OS als minimum en bv. bij Microsoft zie je het ook terug, bij dlc-pakket "Mexico" in Age of Empires III, dus die gebruiken een andere packaging & deployment tactiek; ze serveren ook een ander ecosysteem, ook anders ingericht, en tesamen een groot gedeelte van Bigtech's infrastructuur, waarvan het technische hart in California, nu ook Texas, en de juridische ziel in Delaware gezeteld zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 23 november 2021 13:59]

+1PommeFritz
@Knetterhard23 november 2021 12:46
“And abort installation”

Lijkt me duidelijk genoeg toch, bij installatie blijkbaar....
+1Eonfge
@Knetterhard23 november 2021 13:06
Ik zou UTM aanbevelen:
UTM employs Apple's Hypervisor virtualization framework to run ARM64 operating systems on Apple Silicon at near native speeds. On Intel Macs, x86/x64 operating system can be virtualized. In addition, lower performance emulation is available to run x86/x64 on Apple Silicon as well as ARM64 on Intel. For developers and enthusiasts, there are dozens of other emulated processors as well including: ARM32, MIPS, PPC, and RISC-V. Your Mac can now truly run anything.
https://mac.getutm.app/
+1ruben06
@Knetterhard23 november 2021 14:32
In dit artikel https://forums.virtualbox.org/viewtopic.php?t=65426#p308789 staat meer duiding over waarom dit niet ondersteund zal worden.

Lijkt me een vrij logische verklaring
+1Arokhantos
23 november 2021 12:58
Eindelijk kan ik pxe boot omgeving testen zo wel legacy als modern 😁
+1twiet
@Arokhantos23 november 2021 13:26
Dat zou inderdaad heel fijn zijn, maar waar zie je dat in de releasenotes?
+1Arokhantos
@twiet23 november 2021 13:26
Ik gebruik hyper-v en normaal kun je virtualbox niet gebruiken dan
+1zordaz
23 november 2021 13:15
Gelukkig is die Win10 regressie opgelost. Wonderbaarlijk dat dat er tussendoor geglipt is bij de vorige release. Geen enkele VM werkte dan nog op een Win10 host! En de workaround zonder Hyper-V was natuurlijk voor vrijwel niemand een oplossing.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 23 november 2021 13:16]

+1Alfa1970
@zordaz23 november 2021 13:44
Ja het is /weer/ gefixed, ik vind dat ze veel te vaak problemen hebben met hyper-v.
En ik heb daarom net gisteren mijn vm's ge-exporteerd naar VMWare workstation, en eerlijk gezegd had ik achteraf het idee "waarom heb ik dat niet eerder gedaan". De VM's (debian 10) zijn duidelijk merkbaar sneller/meer responsive op vmware.
Virtualbox is een goed product, maar persoonlijk ben ik om voor vmware, waar ik gewoon minder tot geen problemen ervaar als er meerdere vm's met meerdere virtualisatie technologiën naast elkaar moeten draaien.
+1zordaz
@Alfa197023 november 2021 16:34
VMWare workstation is geen FOSS, dus dat vind ik daarmee in veel gevallen geen serieus alternatief. Heb het in het verre verleden overigens wel gebruikt op een Linux host.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

