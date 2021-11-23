Oracle heeft de vijftiende update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.30 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: VMM: Fixed 6.1.28 regression preventing VMs starting when using Hyper-V mode on Windows 10

GUI: Fixed inability to complete First Run wizard after browsing for an external image

GUI: Fixed crash on macOS Big Sur while browsing for an external image from First Run wizard

GUI: Fixed bug on Windows with inability to save taken screenshot under a folder with native name (bug #15561)

GUI: Fixed bug on X11 with drag and drop initiated on single mouse click in VM storage settings

GUI: Fixed settings check on machines not supporting hardware virtualization

GUI: Non critical media related errors should not cause modal pop-up error messages

Host-only networking: Fixed crash parsing /etc/vbox/networks.conf

DVD: Fixed drive lock handling across VM reset

VBoxHeadless: Fixed crash when running on macOS Monterey (bug #20636)

VBoxManage: Fixed incorrect help text for "hostonlyif"

vboximg-mount: Error message if no image is specified

macOS host: fix multiple bugs specific to macOS Monterey in installer and startup of kernel extensions

macOS host: show message indicating the unsupported CPU on M1 based Macs and abort installation

Linux host: For all distribution specific packages (deb/rpm format) fix the packaging so that the feature for unattended installation of guest OSes works

Linux host and guest: Introduced initial support for kernel 5.16

Shared Clipboard: Improved communication between guest and host when guest has no clipboard data to report

Linux Guest Additions: Allow running only one VBoxDRMClient instance (bug #19373)