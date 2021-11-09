Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: foobar2000 1.6.8

foobar2000 logo (75 pix) Versie 1.6.8 van foobar2000 is uitgekomen. Deze populaire, lichte muziekspeler kan onder andere overweg met mp3, aac, ogg vorbis, flac, wav en wma, en beschikt over ondersteuning voor Replay Gain. Verder kan de speler verschillende formaten converteren, heeft het programma uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de tags aan te passen en kan de interface geheel naar eigen hand gezet worden. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de functionaliteit met behulp van plug-ins uit te breiden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.6.8:
  • Fixed visual glitches when scrolling lists horizontally with mouse wheel through Logitech software.
  • Improved output format negotiation with exclusive output.
  • Fixed failure to install components from store-mode (uncompressed) zip archives.
  • Improved handling of malformed FLAC files, prevented crash from too many cuesheet entries.
  • Correct reporting of AC3 channel count in MP4 files even without AC3 component installed (before it would incorrectly report stereo).
  • Allowed UTF-8 cuesheets without UTF-8 header.
  • Fixed htmlspecialchars misuse in component update list / component page link.
  • Mapped MP4 @mvn field to "movement name".
  • Prevented the same folder from being added more than once to the Media Library.
  • Properties dialog: deferred logging of user-entered field names for the dropdown list until the tags are saved, effectively preventing typos from being remembered.
  • Fixed a bug causing alt+f4 (and possibly other keyboard events) to be disregarded if mouse pointer is above specific interactive portion of a window (list controls, buttons in editboxes).
  • Improved handling of files with malformed APE tags - some files were entirely unplayable.
  • More thorough 'remove tags' for Vorbis, Opus and Musepack.
  • Fixed text truncation in ReplayGain Scanner preferences page.
  • Made possible to add attached pictures by drag and drop to relevant Properties dialog page.

foobar2000 screenshot

Versienummer 1.6.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website foobar2000
Download https://www.foobar2000.org/?page=Download
Licentietype GPL

+2Snookik
9 november 2021 14:45
Een mooi stukje software waar ik al een tijdje een alternatief voor zoek op Linux.

Iemand ervaring met de variant op snap? https://snapcraft.io/foobar2000

Ik vraag me af of dat een native port/namaak is, of gewoon wine achter de schermen draait. Kan er niet veel over vinden zoals bijv. een repo
+1thePiett
@Snookik9 november 2021 15:10
Audacious wel eens geprobeerd? Gaat meer richting de Winamp kant, maar op Linux is dat mijn go to audio speler.
+1i_like_scotland
@thePiett10 november 2021 11:49
Op zich een goede player, maar Foobar2000 kan meer zoals DSD via DoP op een USB DAC afspelen en dat werkt niet met Audacious.
+1MaartenS11
@Snookik9 november 2021 15:01
Er wordt inderdaad gebruik gemaakt van wine bij die snap.
+1Elefant
@Snookik10 november 2021 09:01
Er is geen native port, maar de Windows-versie draait uitstekend onder wine en de extensies werken ook prima. Daar heb je geen snap voor nodig. Als je met Windows dual boot en met winecfg de juiste schijfletters aan de paden geeft kun je tussen Windows en Linux switchen en gewoon verder gaan met afspelen.

Een van de redenen dat ik Foobar blijf gebruiken zijn de de uitstekende extensies. Zo kan je met Effect DSP de pitch in stellen. Als je die -0,32 semitones lager kan afstemt dan standaard kan je de grondtoon van de muziek van 440 naar 432hz verlagen. Het is een kwestie van beleving, maar ik vind muziek daardoor warmer en opener klinken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elefant op 10 november 2021 09:27]

+1hypenotic
9 november 2021 16:44
Ik zoek echter nog steeds een alternatief voor de externe toegang die vroeger mogelijk was. Vanaf m'n telefoon bedienen zou ideaal zijn.

k gebruik MonkeyMote daarvoor... werkt perfect...

hYp
+1kakanox
@hypenotic9 november 2021 16:55
Die vind ik net ook, nu ik @_Apache_ z'n suggestie probeer te vinden :) Dank!

[Reactie gewijzigd door kakanox op 9 november 2021 17:01]

+1hypenotic
@kakanox9 november 2021 17:20
geen dank hoor, heb er zelf ook verschillende geprobeerd maar MonkeyMote is de mooiste en werkt het beste..

Greetz hYp
+1kakanox
9 november 2021 15:44
Heel fijne audiospeler. Ik zoek echter nog steeds een alternatief voor de externe toegang die vroeger mogelijk was. Vanaf m'n telefoon bedienen zou ideaal zijn.
+1_Apache_
@kakanox9 november 2021 16:26
Foobar controller app al geprobeerd?
+1BliebBlop
10 november 2021 04:04
Als de vorige versie van Foobar draaide, en ik daarbij de vorige versie van Roguekiller startte, kreeg ik na cirka 1 minuut een PC-freeze (dus een PC-crash). Dat was circa 1-2 weken gelden. Heb dat toen een aantal keren uitgetest (om uit te sluiten dat het toeval was).
Ik heb dat aan Roguekiller gemeld.

Ik heb van dat testen zoveel genoeg gekregen, dat ik het na de updates van beide programmas nog niet heb durven her-testen.

