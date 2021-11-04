Astonsoft heeft versie 9.10.8 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 9.10.8 (Pro & Free) Support for virtually an unlimited number of simultaneous iCal (online calendar) subscriptions

Much quicker synchronization with Google Contacts

Improved overall performance (including search) for the Notes module

EPIM will not hang upon start or when switching to the Mail module for the users with these problems on earlier versions

Changing sync interval with Google Calendar will not produce duplicate entries anymore

Couple of optimizations related to the data file structure (for performance improvements and to better prepare it for the upcoming 10.0 version release)

Other minor fixes and improvements