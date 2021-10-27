Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 496.49 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Age of Empires IV, Battlefield 2042 Early Access, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Chivalry 2, Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Jurassic World Evolution 2 en Riders Republic. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to boost performance by up to 2x. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates, including Age of Empires IV, Battlefield 2042 Early Access, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Chivalry 2, Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Riders Republic.

See Security Bulletin: NVIDIA GPU Display Driver - October 2021, which is available on the release date of this driver and is listed on the NVIDIA Product Security page.

[Doom 3: BFG Edition]: Visual corruption occurs in the game. [3405146]

[Tom Clancy’s The Division 2]: Flickering and visual corruption may appear after extended gameplay. [3369607]

[LG OLED C1 series]: The display may show random black screen flicker at 1080p. [3404999]