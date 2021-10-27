Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 496.49 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Age of Empires IV, Battlefield 2042 Early Access, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Chivalry 2, Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Jurassic World Evolution 2 en Riders Republic. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.
Game Ready
This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to boost performance by up to 2x. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates, including Age of Empires IV, Battlefield 2042 Early Access, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Chivalry 2, Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Riders Republic.Security updates
See Security Bulletin: NVIDIA GPU Display Driver - October 2021, which is available on the release date of this driver and is listed on the NVIDIA Product Security page.Fixed Issues
Windows 10/11 Open Issues
- [Doom 3: BFG Edition]: Visual corruption occurs in the game. [3405146]
- [Tom Clancy’s The Division 2]: Flickering and visual corruption may appear after extended gameplay. [3369607]
- [LG OLED C1 series]: The display may show random black screen flicker at 1080p. [3404999]
- [Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: The game may randomly crash during gameplay. [3405911]
- [WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship/WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship]: The games crash on launch. [3409320/3409312]
- [Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint]: Textures in the game may flicker. [3410593]
- [Supreme Command:Forged Alliance/Supreme Commander 2]: Performance drop when there is mouse movement. [3405920]
- [Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]
- [HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the NVIDIA control panel. [200762998] To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.
- [NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]