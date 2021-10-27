Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.49 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 496.49 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Age of Empires IV, Battlefield 2042 Early Access, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Chivalry 2, Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Jurassic World Evolution 2 en Riders Republic. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to boost performance by up to 2x. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates, including Age of Empires IV, Battlefield 2042 Early Access, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Chivalry 2, Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Riders Republic.

Security updates

See Security Bulletin: NVIDIA GPU Display Driver - October 2021, which is available on the release date of this driver and is listed on the NVIDIA Product Security page.

Fixed Issues
  • [Doom 3: BFG Edition]: Visual corruption occurs in the game. [3405146]
  • [Tom Clancy’s The Division 2]: Flickering and visual corruption may appear after extended gameplay. [3369607]
  • [LG OLED C1 series]: The display may show random black screen flicker at 1080p. [3404999]
Windows 10/11 Open Issues
  • [Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: The game may randomly crash during gameplay. [3405911]
  • [WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship/WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship]: The games crash on launch. [3409320/3409312]
  • [Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint]: Textures in the game may flicker. [3410593]
  • [Supreme Command:Forged Alliance/Supreme Commander 2]: Performance drop when there is mouse movement. [3405920]
  • [Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]
  • [HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the NVIDIA control panel. [200762998] To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.
  • [NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 496.49 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 832,22MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

+2dikkemuu
27 oktober 2021 09:15
De security updates:
  • CVE‑2021‑1115
    NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer (nvlddmkm.sys) handler for private IOCTLs, where an attacker with local unprivileged system access may cause a NULL pointer dereference, which may lead to denial of service in a component beyond the vulnerable component.
  • CVE‑2021‑1116
    NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer (nvlddmkm.sys), where a NULL pointer dereference in the kernel, created within user mode code, may lead to a denial of service in the form of a system crash.
  • CVE‑2021‑1117
    NVIDIA GPU Display Driver for Windows contains a vulnerability in the kernel mode layer (nvlddmkm.sys) handler for DxgkDdiEscape, where an attacker through specific configuration and with local unprivileged system access may cause improper input validation, which may lead to denial of service.
+2THETCR
27 oktober 2021 09:34
Er staat in dit artikel dezelfde fout als in de vorige. Kepler wordt niet langer ondersteund.
0Wouterie
@THETCR27 oktober 2021 10:01
Yep, mijn kaartje krijgt inderdaad geen updates meer.
0CH4OS
@THETCR27 oktober 2021 12:11
Stuur @Drobanir even een DM hierover. ;)
+1NitSuA
27 oktober 2021 11:57
Dit is het enige open issue dat voor mij relevant is, maar staat voor mijn gevoel nu al zo lang open:

[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
+2THETCR
@NitSuA27 oktober 2021 15:32
De bug zit eigenlijk in Chromium, die switched de hele tijd van overlay.

Referentie:
https://chromium.googleso...8e7820792c89b8a39cd5e2195
0questarey
@NitSuA27 oktober 2021 13:37
Hoe is dit een relevant issue? Kijk jij youtube filmpjes terwijl je weg scrolled van het filmpje?
+1Adm.Spock
@questarey27 oktober 2021 14:53
Soms is het beeld niet het belangrijkste, maar vooral wat er verteld wordt, en dan kun je ondertussen ook alvast door de reacties bladeren.

Kan me er zeker voorstellen dat het een vervelend issue is.
0jaaoie17
15 november 2021 21:34
Is hier ook nog een standaard versie van deze driver? Of kan je alleen de dch versie krijgen?
0Hackus
15 november 2021 22:20
GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 496.61
The hotfix addresses the following issues:
• [Transport Fever/Transport Fever 2] Game will crash to desktop on startup [3411731/3409614]
• [Detroit Become Human] Users may experience micro-stutters during gameplay [3389250]
• [Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint] Visual artifacts may be observed during gameplay [3410593]
• [WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship/RiMS Racing/TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2] Game will crash to desktop soon after being launched [3409320/3416650/3408673]

Click here to download the GeForce hotfix display driver for Windows 10 x64/ Windows 11 x64.

