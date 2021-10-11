Versie 5.19.3 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in WinSCP 5.19.3: Translation updated: French.

TLS / SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1l.

/ core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1l. Using Documents folder when the last used local directory in Explorer interface does not exist anymore. 2011

Bug fix: TLS session resumption is not working for subsequent FTP transfers with TLS 1.3 when the server requires reuse of the session of the previous transfer. 2018

Bug fix: Cannot access S3 bucket root when the access policy checks for empty prefix. 2021

Bug fix: Response from ProFTPD FTP checksum commands is not recognized. 2023

Bug fix: Failure when submitting prompt with “Never ask me again” selected. 2022

Bug fix: Panels are drawn incorrectly after toggling Full row select. 2025

Bug fix: Timeout while uploading files to some FTP servers using TLS 1.3. 2030

Bug fix: Incomplete listing for S3 servers that indicate truncated listing after the contents and whose pagination is a multiple of 8 (e.g. Backblaze). 2032