Software-update: WinSCP 5.19.3

WinSCP logo (79 pix) Versie 5.19.3 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in WinSCP 5.19.3:
  • Translation updated: French.
  • TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1l.
  • Using Documents folder when the last used local directory in Explorer interface does not exist anymore. 2011
  • Bug fix: TLS session resumption is not working for subsequent FTP transfers with TLS 1.3 when the server requires reuse of the session of the previous transfer. 2018
  • Bug fix: Cannot access S3 bucket root when the access policy checks for empty prefix. 2021
  • Bug fix: Response from ProFTPD FTP checksum commands is not recognized. 2023
  • Bug fix: Failure when submitting prompt with “Never ask me again” selected. 2022
  • Bug fix: Panels are drawn incorrectly after toggling Full row select. 2025
  • Bug fix: Timeout while uploading files to some FTP servers using TLS 1.3. 2030
  • Bug fix: Incomplete listing for S3 servers that indicate truncated listing after the contents and whose pagination is a multiple of 8 (e.g. Backblaze). 2032

WinSCP

Versienummer 5.19.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website WinSCP
Download https://winscp.net/download/WinSCP-5.19.3-Setup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 10,88MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: WinSCP

Update-historie

22-02 WinSCP 5.19.6 3
25-11 WinSCP 5.19.5 0
25-10 WinSCP 5.19.4 4
11-10 WinSCP 5.19.3 0
22-07 WinSCP 5.19.2 11
06-'21 WinSCP 5.19.1 0
06-'21 WinSCP 5.19 8
05-'21 WinSCP 5.18.5 RC 8
01-'21 WinSCP 5.17.10 0
11-'20 WinSCP 5.17.9 15
Meer historie

WinSCP

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Overige software

