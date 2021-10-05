StartAllBack is een programma dat de vertrouwde startknop, taakbalk, verkenner en contextmenu's in Windows 11 terug kunnen brengen. Zoals de naam al doet vermoeden is het van dezelfde maker als StartIsBack++. Een licentie voor het programma kost vijf of negen dollar en mag daarvoor op een of twee computers worden gebruikt. Heb je al een licentie voor StartIsBack++, dan hoeft er slechts anderhalve dollar per computer afgerekend te worden. Hieronder is een opsomming te vinden van de aanpassingen die tot nu toe gemaakt kunnen worden:

Restore and improve taskbar Show labels on task icons

Adjust icon size and margins

Move taskbar to top, left or right edges

Drag and drop stuff onto taskbar

Center task icons but keep Start button on the left

Split into segments, use dynamic translucency

Separate corner icons with Windows 7/10 UI Restore and improve File Explorer UI Ribbon and Command Bar revamped with translucent effects

Details pane on bottom

Old search box (the one which works)

Dark mode support for more dialogs Restore and improve context menus All new look with rounded acrylic menus

Fast and responsive taskbar menus

New fonts, better touch support Restore and improve start menu Launch apps and go to system places in one click

Navigate dropdown menus like a boss

Enjoy fast and reliable search Finally, lightweight styling and UI consistency Enjoy Windows 7, Windows 10 and third-party taskbar and start menu styles

Fix UI inconsistencies in Win32 apps

Don't be blue: recolor UI in all windows apps

Negative resource usage: fewer RAM used, fewer processes started