Software-update: StartAllBack 2.9.90 RC

StartIsBack logo (75 pix) StartAllBack is een programma dat de vertrouwde startknop, taakbalk, verkenner en contextmenu's in Windows 11 terug kunnen brengen. Zoals de naam al doet vermoeden is het van dezelfde maker als StartIsBack++. Een licentie voor het programma kost vijf of negen dollar en mag daarvoor op een of twee computers worden gebruikt. Heb je al een licentie voor StartIsBack++, dan hoeft er slechts anderhalve dollar per computer afgerekend te worden. Hieronder is een opsomming te vinden van de aanpassingen die tot nu toe gemaakt kunnen worden:

Restore and improve taskbar

  • Show labels on task icons
  • Adjust icon size and margins
  • Move taskbar to top, left or right edges
  • Drag and drop stuff onto taskbar
  • Center task icons but keep Start button on the left
  • Split into segments, use dynamic translucency
  • Separate corner icons with Windows 7/10 UI

Restore and improve File Explorer UI

  • Ribbon and Command Bar revamped with translucent effects
  • Details pane on bottom
  • Old search box (the one which works)
  • Dark mode support for more dialogs

Restore and improve context menus

  • All new look with rounded acrylic menus
  • Fast and responsive taskbar menus
  • New fonts, better touch support

Restore and improve start menu

  • Launch apps and go to system places in one click
  • Navigate dropdown menus like a boss
  • Enjoy fast and reliable search

Finally, lightweight styling and UI consistency

  • Enjoy Windows 7, Windows 10 and third-party taskbar and start menu styles
  • Fix UI inconsistencies in Win32 apps
  • Don't be blue: recolor UI in all windows apps
  • Negative resource usage: fewer RAM used, fewer processes started

Versienummer 2.9.90 RC
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website StartAllBack
Download https://startallback.com/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 1,58MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

05-10-2021 • 19:38

05-10-2021 • 19:38

11 Linkedin

Bron: StartAllBack

Update-historie

07-03 StartAllBack 3.3.3 1
17-02 StartAllBack 3.3.1 55
17-12 StartAllBack 3.2.0 39
19-11 StartAllBack 3.0.6 6
23-10 StartAllBack 3.0.1 8
14-10 StartAllBack 2.9.94 RC5 37
05-10 StartAllBack 2.9.90 RC 11
Reacties (11)

+1geojean
6 oktober 2021 12:36
Even geprobeerd, maar het lukt me niet om de taskbar links en/of rechts te zetten...
Jammer.

Edit: Thx voor de onderstaande antwoorden. Gefixt!

[Reactie gewijzigd door geojean op 7 oktober 2021 13:07]

+1piderman
@geojean6 oktober 2021 17:28
Heb je "Lock taskbar" uitgezet? Ik heb m zelfs weer verticaal gekregen.
0Villager
@piderman16 oktober 2021 10:11
Kun je mij even uitleggen hoe je dat gedaan hebt?
Ik kan de optie nergens vinden in Startallback. Zie ook geen optie om 'Lock taskbar' uit te zetten.
Thanks!

Edit: Aah, 'taakbalk vergrendelen' in het rechter muis menu. Gevonden! Maar kan de balk nog steeds niet aan de linkerkant van m'n (35 inch) scherm plaatsen. ?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Villager op 16 oktober 2021 10:25]

+1FerOne
@geojean6 oktober 2021 20:41
Dat kun je in Taakbalkinstellingen (rechtermuisknop op de taskbar) en dan hier: https://i.imgur.com/hPhopc2.jpg
+1justinkb
5 oktober 2021 19:42
Mijn startisback++ licentie code activeerde het product volledig. Kan zijn dat dit komt vanwege het feit dat ik een early adopter serial heb. Dat of die 1,50 prijs wordt pas bij release nodig.
+1Zorian
@justinkb5 oktober 2021 20:12
Ik kreeg net wel de prompt om 1,49 dollar neer te leggen voor de upgrade. Heb het er wel voor over, erg fijn tooltje.
+1justinkb
@Zorian5 oktober 2021 20:23
Ja heerlijk. Eerste wat ik doe na een Windows install, start is back erop :)
0FerOne
@Zorian6 oktober 2021 20:39
Bedankt voor de tip!
+1syg13
6 oktober 2021 07:04
Vandaag ook eens proberen.
Juist omdat "Show labels on task icons" functioneert.
Als goed is staat dat alles naast elkaar wat open staat en niet (achter een icoon verstopt)
0Tyrian
7 oktober 2021 17:22
Fijn programma. Ik ben deze week huilend en schoppend van mijn geliefde Windows 7 naar Windows 11 gegaan. Hoewel ik nog extended security updates had was ik me erg bewust dat ik niet eeuwig bij Windows 7 kan blijven. Een tooltje als deze maakt het leed wat zachter. Gelijk gekocht dus.
0Cor1950
30 oktober 2021 12:35
Ik mis in W11 de optie : start in volledig scherm gebruiken. Biedt deze app daar een oplossing voor ? Of een ander programma ?

