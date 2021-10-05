StartAllBack is een programma dat de vertrouwde startknop, taakbalk, verkenner en contextmenu's in Windows 11 terug kunnen brengen. Zoals de naam al doet vermoeden is het van dezelfde maker als StartIsBack++. Een licentie voor het programma kost vijf of negen dollar en mag daarvoor op een of twee computers worden gebruikt. Heb je al een licentie voor StartIsBack++, dan hoeft er slechts anderhalve dollar per computer afgerekend te worden. Hieronder is een opsomming te vinden van de aanpassingen die tot nu toe gemaakt kunnen worden:
Restore and improve taskbar
- Show labels on task icons
- Adjust icon size and margins
- Move taskbar to top, left or right edges
- Drag and drop stuff onto taskbar
- Center task icons but keep Start button on the left
- Split into segments, use dynamic translucency
- Separate corner icons with Windows 7/10 UI
Restore and improve File Explorer UI
- Ribbon and Command Bar revamped with translucent effects
- Details pane on bottom
- Old search box (the one which works)
- Dark mode support for more dialogs
Restore and improve context menus
- All new look with rounded acrylic menus
- Fast and responsive taskbar menus
- New fonts, better touch support
Restore and improve start menu
- Launch apps and go to system places in one click
- Navigate dropdown menus like a boss
- Enjoy fast and reliable search
Finally, lightweight styling and UI consistency
- Enjoy Windows 7, Windows 10 and third-party taskbar and start menu styles
- Fix UI inconsistencies in Win32 apps
- Don't be blue: recolor UI in all windows apps
- Negative resource usage: fewer RAM used, fewer processes started