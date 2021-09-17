Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Cyber Triage 3.0

Cyber Triage logo (79 pix)Versie 3.0 van Cyber Triage is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld om computers te analyseren en bewijsmateriaal te verzamelen wanneer een computer het doelwit van een cyberaanval is geweest. Brian Carrier is een van de mensen achter Cyber Triage, en die kennen we onder meer van Autopsy en The Sleuth Kit. Het programma is overigens ontstaan als een module voor Autopsy, is vervolgens een zelfstandig product geworden, en nu zijn er stappen genomen om deze twee beter samen te laten werken. Hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 3.0 aan kunnen treffen.

New Database

The main event of 3.0 is the new database. Cyber Triage now uses the same relational database as Autopsy. As we outlined in the last blog post, this required Cyber Triage to push some features back into the last Autopsy release. We’ll talk about all of the things this new database enables later, but let’s first go over some of the core concepts of the new database approach based on the different versions:

  • The Standard version relies on SQLite for all of its databases.
  • The Team version can operate with either SQLite or PostgreSQL. SQLite is easiest to deploy because everything is embedded, but it has performance limitations. Alternatively, a PostgreSQL server can be installed on either the same host as the Cyber Triage Server or a dedicated host (or cloud service). The User’s Guide helps you pick between these models.

Regardless of version or database type, Cyber Triage adopted Autopsy’s model of many small databases instead of one big monolithic one. A new database will be created for each incident and a single database will be used to store the attributes that get correlated on. This makes it easy to segment and archive data.

Everything Is Part of an Incident

A side effect of the new design is that any time you add a host to Cyber Triage, you need to first create an incident. Previously, you could optionally add a host to an incident. It’s not a big change, but it does slightly change the process. You’ll first make an incident using either an the default or an explicit name.

You’ll next be brought to the incident dashboard and should pick “Add New Host”. Then it’s the same process as before and you pick how you want to get data from the endpoint into Cyber Triage (though we did slightly change the name and ordering based on user feedback). This panel allows you to either send the collection tool out over the network to the live host, import live data from a USB drive or S3 bucket, or bring in an image.

Data Deletion!

Want to know what our most embarrassing customer support question was?
Customer: How can I delete data I just added into your application?
Support: Sorry, you can’t.
I always hated that response, but it was a side effect of our database setup. But, that is now gone. In 3.0, you can delete an entire incident or a single host within an incident!

Same Analysis Features

The main theme of 3.0 was the new backend. It has the same scoring analytics and recommendation engine that make the analysis more efficient. After the data is added, you’ll have the same experience as before. We’ll soon be bringing in new analytical features!

REST APIs

If you are a Team customer, there are now more REST APIs that can be used to access data from within Cyber Triage. Previously, clients would connect directly to the database and the REST API on the server was only for integrations with SIEM/SOAR systems. Now, clients connect to the REST APIs and that means other systems can also access those APIs.

Versienummer 3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Basis Technology
Download https://file.ac/CRlvoX_MH8s/
Bestandsgrootte 259,60MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Bron: Basis Technology

Reacties

Indir
17 september 2021 15:05
Jammer dat Autopsy 4.19.0 / bugfix Autopsy 4.19.1 en The Sleuth Kit 4.11.0 niet waren doorgekomen in de meuktracker...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Indir op 18 september 2021 12:01]

Mizitras
17 september 2021 15:07
Waarom bied je het niet aan in de meuktracker of geef je ons een linkje/woordje uitleg ? Maak er iets positiefs/constructiefs van :-)
Indir
17 september 2021 15:08
Dat had dus ik juist wel gedaan enige tijd terug, vandaar nu mijn teleurgestelde commentaar...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Indir op 17 september 2021 15:10]

Drobanir
17 september 2021 15:21
Ik neem beide tools normaal gesproken wel mee in de Downloads. Ik kan me dit specifieke geval niet herinneren of ik ze gezien heb in de submit queue. Mogelijk waren ze te lang na uitkomen aangemeld?
Indir
17 september 2021 15:23
Ja dat klopt, het was namelijk al een maand na de release tegen de tijd dat ik het zowel door had als had aangemeld in de meuktracker helaas.
starfight
17 september 2021 16:05
Heeft iemand weet van een open source of iets goedkopere (dan 2k/persoon/jaar) oplossing om triage te doen na een incident?
Alexing
17 september 2021 16:59
Velociraptor zou kunnen helpen, hoewel dat meer het ophalen van artifacts is.

Wil je meer een waardeoordeel over je systeem kan je ook eens naar Loki en Thor Lite van Nextron Systems bekijken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

