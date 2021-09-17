Versie 3.0 van Cyber Triage is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld om computers te analyseren en bewijsmateriaal te verzamelen wanneer een computer het doelwit van een cyberaanval is geweest. Brian Carrier is een van de mensen achter Cyber Triage, en die kennen we onder meer van Autopsy en The Sleuth Kit. Het programma is overigens ontstaan als een module voor Autopsy, is vervolgens een zelfstandig product geworden, en nu zijn er stappen genomen om deze twee beter samen te laten werken. Hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 3.0 aan kunnen treffen.

The main event of 3.0 is the new database. Cyber Triage now uses the same relational database as Autopsy. As we outlined in the last blog post, this required Cyber Triage to push some features back into the last Autopsy release. We’ll talk about all of the things this new database enables later, but let’s first go over some of the core concepts of the new database approach based on the different versions:

The Standard version relies on SQLite for all of its databases.

version relies on SQLite for all of its databases. The Team version can operate with either SQLite or PostgreSQL. SQLite is easiest to deploy because everything is embedded, but it has performance limitations. Alternatively, a PostgreSQL server can be installed on either the same host as the Cyber Triage Server or a dedicated host (or cloud service). The User’s Guide helps you pick between these models.

Regardless of version or database type, Cyber Triage adopted Autopsy’s model of many small databases instead of one big monolithic one. A new database will be created for each incident and a single database will be used to store the attributes that get correlated on. This makes it easy to segment and archive data.

A side effect of the new design is that any time you add a host to Cyber Triage, you need to first create an incident. Previously, you could optionally add a host to an incident. It’s not a big change, but it does slightly change the process. You’ll first make an incident using either an the default or an explicit name.

You’ll next be brought to the incident dashboard and should pick “Add New Host”. Then it’s the same process as before and you pick how you want to get data from the endpoint into Cyber Triage (though we did slightly change the name and ordering based on user feedback). This panel allows you to either send the collection tool out over the network to the live host, import live data from a USB drive or S3 bucket, or bring in an image.

Want to know what our most embarrassing customer support question was?

Customer: How can I delete data I just added into your application?

Support: Sorry, you can’t.

I always hated that response, but it was a side effect of our database setup. But, that is now gone. In 3.0, you can delete an entire incident or a single host within an incident!

The main theme of 3.0 was the new backend. It has the same scoring analytics and recommendation engine that make the analysis more efficient. After the data is added, you’ll have the same experience as before. We’ll soon be bringing in new analytical features!

If you are a Team customer, there are now more REST APIs that can be used to access data from within Cyber Triage. Previously, clients would connect directly to the database and the REST API on the server was only for integrations with SIEM/SOAR systems. Now, clients connect to the REST APIs and that means other systems can also access those APIs.