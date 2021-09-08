Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: AnyDesk 6.3.3

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 6.3.3 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 6.3.3

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed issue that sometimes prevented direct connections

AnyDesk 6.3.2 (Android)

Fixed Bugs
  • Improved stability.
  • Minor improvements and fixes.

AnyDesk 6.3.1 (macOS)

New features
  • URL handler for anydesk addresses
Fixed bugs
  • macOS Privacy Permissions warning in File Manager has proper color now

AnyDesk 6.3.0 (Android)

New Features
  • New input method: Send full sentences and emojis.
    This fixes issues with non-english characters and non-standard input methods.
  • Added button to send trace file over active session.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed file manager home path.
  • Fixed crash when applying group policies.
  • Fixed rendering issues of privacy statement and help center.
  • Fixed injection of some characters.
  • Minor improvements and fixes.

AnyDesk 6.3.0 (macOS)

New features
  • Scam warning dialog appears on suspicious incoming connection requests
  • AnyDesk is also offered as a PKG installer
Fixed bugs
  • Fixed crash on recordins playback (m1 macs)
  • Improved network discovery reliability
  • Fixed crash when running AnyDesk in Rosetta 2 mode
  • UI glitches for specific custom client configurations
  • Fixed crash during alias registration
  • Fixed window sizing issues

AnyDesk 5.5.0 (iOS)

New Features:
  • MDM support
  • External monitor support
  • Apple Pencil scribble support
  • Other way of sending trace file when email client not configured
Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed black screen during connection to device with multiple monitors
  • Fixed not displaying 2FA dialog when password saved

AnyDesk 5.5.0 (tvOS)

New Features:
  • MDM support
  • Sending trace file via AnyDesk file transfer
Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed black screen during connection to device with multiple monitors
  • Fixed not displaying 2FA dialog when password saved
AnyDesk
Versienummer 6.3.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Licentietype Adware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-09-2021 19:14
2 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

08-09-2021 • 19:14

2 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: AnyDesk

Lees meer

AnyDesk

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1William_H
8 september 2021 22:08
Briljant programma. Wel handig inderdaad als het programma het doet als je nog niet eens ingelogd bent.
Tien keer beter dan het blauwe teamv...
+1GeroldM
9 september 2021 19:27
Dat kun je inderdaad wel stellen. Had een paar dagen terug echter wel problemen om connecties op te zetten nadat het geinstalleerd was in W10 21H1 (hagelnieuwe laptop). Wat vreemd is, nog nooit eerder meegemaakt,

Heb AnyDesk gebruikt om zo'n beetje alle versies van Windows, op mijn Linux laptop en mijn Android telefoon. Was altijd een probleemloze ervaring tot de laptop voor een collega een paat dagen terug.

Echter zie ik dat er een fix is dus probleem is hopelijk opgelost.

