Versie 6.3.3 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 6.3.3 Fixed Bugs Fixed issue that sometimes prevented direct connections AnyDesk 6.3.2 (Android) Fixed Bugs Improved stability.

Minor improvements and fixes. AnyDesk 6.3.1 (macOS) New features URL handler for anydesk addresses Fixed bugs macOS Privacy Permissions warning in File Manager has proper color now AnyDesk 6.3.0 (Android) New Features New input method: Send full sentences and emojis.

This fixes issues with non-english characters and non-standard input methods. Added button to send trace file over active session. Fixed Bugs Fixed file manager home path.

Fixed crash when applying group policies.

Fixed rendering issues of privacy statement and help center.

Fixed injection of some characters.

Minor improvements and fixes. AnyDesk 6.3.0 (macOS) New features Scam warning dialog appears on suspicious incoming connection requests

AnyDesk is also offered as a PKG installer Fixed bugs Fixed crash on recordins playback (m1 macs)

Improved network discovery reliability

Fixed crash when running AnyDesk in Rosetta 2 mode

UI glitches for specific custom client configurations

Fixed crash during alias registration

Fixed window sizing issues AnyDesk 5.5.0 (iOS) New Features: MDM support

External monitor support

Apple Pencil scribble support

Other way of sending trace file when email client not configured Fixed Bugs: Fixed black screen during connection to device with multiple monitors

Fixed not displaying 2FA dialog when password saved AnyDesk 5.5.0 (tvOS) New Features: MDM support

Sending trace file via AnyDesk file transfer Fixed Bugs: Fixed black screen during connection to device with multiple monitors

Fixed not displaying 2FA dialog when password saved