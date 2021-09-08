AnyDesk 6.3.3

Versie 6.3.3 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:
AnyDesk 6.3.3Fixed Bugs
- Fixed issue that sometimes prevented direct connections
AnyDesk 6.3.2 (Android)Fixed Bugs
- Improved stability.
- Minor improvements and fixes.
AnyDesk 6.3.1 (macOS)New features
Fixed bugs
- URL handler for anydesk addresses
- macOS Privacy Permissions warning in File Manager has proper color now
AnyDesk 6.3.0 (Android)New Features
Fixed Bugs
- New input method: Send full sentences and emojis.
This fixes issues with non-english characters and non-standard input methods.
- Added button to send trace file over active session.
- Fixed file manager home path.
- Fixed crash when applying group policies.
- Fixed rendering issues of privacy statement and help center.
- Fixed injection of some characters.
- Minor improvements and fixes.
AnyDesk 6.3.0 (macOS)New features
Fixed bugs
- Scam warning dialog appears on suspicious incoming connection requests
- AnyDesk is also offered as a PKG installer
- Fixed crash on recordins playback (m1 macs)
- Improved network discovery reliability
- Fixed crash when running AnyDesk in Rosetta 2 mode
- UI glitches for specific custom client configurations
- Fixed crash during alias registration
- Fixed window sizing issues
AnyDesk 5.5.0 (iOS)New Features:
Fixed Bugs:
- MDM support
- External monitor support
- Apple Pencil scribble support
- Other way of sending trace file when email client not configured
- Fixed black screen during connection to device with multiple monitors
- Fixed not displaying 2FA dialog when password saved
AnyDesk 5.5.0 (tvOS)New Features:
Fixed Bugs:
- MDM support
- Sending trace file via AnyDesk file transfer
- Fixed black screen during connection to device with multiple monitors
- Fixed not displaying 2FA dialog when password saved