Software-update: Kdenlive 21.08

Kdenlive logo (79 pix)Versie 21.08 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Kdenlive 21.08 is out

Kdenlive 21.08 is out with an upgraded engine, bug fixes and many interface and usability improvements. Although the highlights are mostly under the hood we managed to add some nifty new features as well. This version now requires MLT7, which comes with a new time remapping feature and a more stable and concise code base. (MLT7 sets the foundation for long awaited features like GPU processing, multicore support and improved color management to name a few, all expected in MLT8.)

IMPORTANT

The Automask effect has been removed in MLT7 (along with many other legacy and buggy modules) but it will eventually be replaced with more powerful OpenCV tools. The Region module is also removed and it has been replaced with a new Effect Masking feature. Taking the opportunity of these changes we have also cleaned up the code base and removed old and unmaintained tools like the DVD Wizard (yes, some people still used it) and the Preview Compositing mode. We do not recommend to open old projects with Kdenlive 21.08 due to the aforementioned changes.

Performance

We continue with every release to improve performance and with this version the Jobs Processing code has been completely refactored fixing an interface lag/freeze when importing hundreds of files and hundreds of gigabytes at once. Also panning through the timeline has a more fluid and smoother experience due to recent changes.

Time Remapping (Speed Ramps)

The new Time Remap feature allows to keyframe the speed of a clip.

Masking Effects

You may now apply effects to only affect specific regions of a clip by using masks. Do note that this is only the initial implementation so expect an improved workflow in the coming releases. For now the process involves 3 steps:

  1. Add one of the 3 available masks: Shape alpha (mask), Rotoscoping (mask) or Alpha shapes (mask).
  2. Add an effect (or effects) to be applied to the masked region.
  3. Add Mask Apply to activate the mask to the effects in step 2.

Interface and Usability Improvements

Move Guides with Spacer Tool
Easily moves Guides along with clips using the Spacer Tool by using the new Guides Locked option.

Raise widgets with shortcuts
Added ability to assign shortcuts to raise dock widgets.

Shortcuts for keyframe functions
Added ability to assign shortcuts to 3 keyframe functions: Add/Remove Keyframe, Go to next keyframe and Go to previous keyframe.

Same track transitions improvements
Added additional options to the same track transitions: Duration, Reverse and Alignment.

Command Bar
The command bar allows to easily search for any action in Kdenlive like changing themes, adding effects, opening files and more. It can be accessed with the shortcut: Ctrl + Alt + i. (This feature requires KDE Frameworks lib version 5.83)

Copy value at cursor position to clipboard
In addition to the Copy Keyframes to clipboard, the new Copy value at cursor position to clipboard option allows to copy only the current value to a single keyframe.

New mapping modes and options when importing tracked data
Inverted Position and Offset Position are two new mapping modes for importing data from the motion tracker. Inverted position behaves like the current Position function but inverts the imported x and y values. Offset Position can be used for footage stabilization since it imports the difference between the first keyframe position (reference point) and the current keyframe position. Also new mapping locations were added: Top left, Center, Bottom right.

Rename guides from monitor
Clicking on a guide in the Project monitors allows to easily rename it.

Other fixes

  • Titler: When editing a title clip there is a new Add as new title option.
  • Add option to go to start if playback started on timeline end
  • Fix audio thumbs for multistream clips
  • Show markers thumbnails on hover in clip monitor

Kdenlive

Versienummer 21.08
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download/
Bestandsgrootte 81,10MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-08-2021 19:157

16-08-2021 • 19:15

7 Linkedin

Bron: Kdenlive

Update-historie

26-05 Kdenlive 22.04.1 3
03-05 Kdenlive 22.04.0 4
12-03 Kdenlive 21.12.3 0
08-02 Kdenlive 21.12.2 0
08-01 Kdenlive 21.12.1 2
15-12 Kdenlive 21.12.0 7
10-11 Kdenlive 21.08.3 4
13-10 Kdenlive 21.08.2 4
05-09 Kdenlive 21.08.1 11
08-'21 Kdenlive 21.08 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

Kdenlive

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+16+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1savale
16 augustus 2021 19:40
Inderdaad echt wel een fijne editor. Jammer dat hardware acceleratie voor playback niet werkt. (Nvidia ubuntu...)
+1BelovedAunt
@savale16 augustus 2021 21:34
Wanneer werkt dit wel? Ik kan geen lijst vinden van compatible GPU's voor GPU Processing, zoals ze het zelf noemen.
+1savale
@BelovedAunt16 augustus 2021 22:56
Klopt: maar dit is wel een gemis. Onder windows heb je gewoon realtime playback van je footage met premiere pro of davinci. Met kdenlive krijg je dat niet voor elkaar: Met name bij clip selectie is dat echt een gemis: Je kan niet goed zien of je panning wel helemaal smooth is bijvoorbeeld.
+1Q-collective
16 augustus 2021 19:30
Heel fijne editor en, in vergelijking met OpenShot of Pitivi, werkt het ook gewoon, zonder bugs of gezeik. Niet onbelangrijk.
+1AnD
16 augustus 2021 20:38
Gebruik deze ook, op zowel een Windows 10 machine als onder Linux Mint.
Nog geen problemen mee gehad en is fijn om mee te werken.
+1Lorem_Ipsum
16 augustus 2021 21:13
Een dusdanig fijne editor dat ik hier ooit speciaal een Ubuntu-installatie voor heb onderhouden toen er nog geen Win10 versie was. Nu er inmiddels ook een fatsoenlijke Win10 versie is, zou ik hem iedereen aanraden!
0Jogai
17 augustus 2021 10:26
Is het hiermee mogelijk om een video te produceren met bron materiaal dat verschillend is qua framerate? Heb nog wat materiaal liggen in 4k@60 en FHD@30 waarvan ik een enkele video wil maken...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee