Versie 21.08 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Kdenlive 21.08 is out with an upgraded engine, bug fixes and many interface and usability improvements. Although the highlights are mostly under the hood we managed to add some nifty new features as well. This version now requires MLT7, which comes with a new time remapping feature and a more stable and concise code base. (MLT7 sets the foundation for long awaited features like GPU processing, multicore support and improved color management to name a few, all expected in MLT8.)

The Automask effect has been removed in MLT7 (along with many other legacy and buggy modules) but it will eventually be replaced with more powerful OpenCV tools. The Region module is also removed and it has been replaced with a new Effect Masking feature. Taking the opportunity of these changes we have also cleaned up the code base and removed old and unmaintained tools like the DVD Wizard (yes, some people still used it) and the Preview Compositing mode. We do not recommend to open old projects with Kdenlive 21.08 due to the aforementioned changes.

Performance

We continue with every release to improve performance and with this version the Jobs Processing code has been completely refactored fixing an interface lag/freeze when importing hundreds of files and hundreds of gigabytes at once. Also panning through the timeline has a more fluid and smoother experience due to recent changes.

Time Remapping (Speed Ramps)

The new Time Remap feature allows to keyframe the speed of a clip.

Masking Effects

You may now apply effects to only affect specific regions of a clip by using masks. Do note that this is only the initial implementation so expect an improved workflow in the coming releases. For now the process involves 3 steps:

Add one of the 3 available masks: Shape alpha (mask), Rotoscoping (mask) or Alpha shapes (mask). Add an effect (or effects) to be applied to the masked region. Add Mask Apply to activate the mask to the effects in step 2.

Interface and Usability Improvements

Move Guides with Spacer Tool

Easily moves Guides along with clips using the Spacer Tool by using the new Guides Locked option.

Raise widgets with shortcuts

Added ability to assign shortcuts to raise dock widgets.

Shortcuts for keyframe functions

Added ability to assign shortcuts to 3 keyframe functions: Add/Remove Keyframe, Go to next keyframe and Go to previous keyframe.

Same track transitions improvements

Added additional options to the same track transitions: Duration, Reverse and Alignment.

Command Bar

The command bar allows to easily search for any action in Kdenlive like changing themes, adding effects, opening files and more. It can be accessed with the shortcut: Ctrl + Alt + i. (This feature requires KDE Frameworks lib version 5.83)

Copy value at cursor position to clipboard

In addition to the Copy Keyframes to clipboard, the new Copy value at cursor position to clipboard option allows to copy only the current value to a single keyframe.

New mapping modes and options when importing tracked data

Inverted Position and Offset Position are two new mapping modes for importing data from the motion tracker. Inverted position behaves like the current Position function but inverts the imported x and y values. Offset Position can be used for footage stabilization since it imports the difference between the first keyframe position (reference point) and the current keyframe position. Also new mapping locations were added: Top left, Center, Bottom right.

Rename guides from monitor

Clicking on a guide in the Project monitors allows to easily rename it.

Other fixes