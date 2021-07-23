Versie 4.09 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download maar zo'n 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 4.09: TV Mode: Improved displaying TV mode on Ultra wide screens.

Database: Fixed TV Series details got lost when re-indexing the database (renumber with renaming thumbnail files too).

IMDb Import: Improved detecting the new dark layout pages for some movies (e.g "Esenno slantze").

Database: Added 'Thailand', 'Egypt' and 'Hong Kong' country codes and translations.

User interface: Fixed displaying correct HDR / Dolby Vision next to the Codec.

TV Series: Added Single Season flag. If this flag is set updating the Series will not add any other seasons.

TV Mode: Added option to the startup options to start in TV Mode.

Batch Update: Added Batch update for TV Series from TheTVDb.

Search: Added Search for TV series statuses.

Translations: Updated the Portuguese, Swedish, Italian, Arabic, French, Turkish, German, Simplified Chinese and Dutch translations.