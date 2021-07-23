Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EMDB 4.09

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 4.09 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download maar zo'n 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 4.09:
  • TV Mode: Improved displaying TV mode on Ultra wide screens.
  • Database: Fixed TV Series details got lost when re-indexing the database (renumber with renaming thumbnail files too).
  • IMDb Import: Improved detecting the new dark layout pages for some movies (e.g "Esenno slantze").
  • Database: Added 'Thailand', 'Egypt' and 'Hong Kong' country codes and translations.
  • User interface: Fixed displaying correct HDR / Dolby Vision next to the Codec.
  • TV Series: Added Single Season flag. If this flag is set updating the Series will not add any other seasons.
  • TV Mode: Added option to the startup options to start in TV Mode.
  • Batch Update: Added Batch update for TV Series from TheTVDb.
  • Search: Added Search for TV series statuses.
  • Translations: Updated the Portuguese, Swedish, Italian, Arabic, French, Turkish, German, Simplified Chinese and Dutch translations.
Versienummer 4.09
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download https://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Bestandsgrootte 5,29MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

23 juli 2021 14:12
Dit is donationware. Je kunt doneren en een versie downloaden met je eigen naam in plaats van Eric. Doneren moet via Paypal. Dit staat helemaal onderaan de frontpage van de website.

Op zich wel leuk tijdverdrijf voor in de vakantie. Ik heb mijn dvd collectie vorige week fysiek opnieuw ingedeeld op genre.

EMDB maakt een emdb.txt bestandje aan met daarin alle filmtitels en genres. Volgens dat bestandje heb ik tot nu toe in totaal 110 titels ingevoerd. Er missen nu nog wel wat titels in mijn EMDB database en ik weet niet meer precies wat er nieuw bij is gekomen (door het fysiek herindelen), dus ik kan mijn lol wel op zo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 23 juli 2021 14:22]

