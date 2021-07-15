Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: XYplorer 22.10

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 22.10 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Release 22.10
  • Extra Safety on Name Collisions. The new condition "Overwrite if different contents", in which the contents are compared by comparing the SHA-256 hash of each file, offers additional security for your backup, copy and synchronization jobs.
  • Converting Filenames to Title Case. The bulk renamer will now recognize words that are excluded from conversion to upper case. This way, your song and photo collections will look more natural with just a single click. The list of exclusions can of course be edited.
  • Irrational Aspect Ratio. Now ISO 216, also known as the "Lichtenberg Ratio", an international standard for paper sizes used around the world except in some parts of the Americas, is shown in XYplorer as 1:√2 or √2:1, for images whose aspect ratio is close enough to the irrational number. A little nerd honey ...
  • Compilation Soundtrack. Compiled to music by Joe Strummer.

XYplorer

Versienummer 22.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-07-2021 08:16
12 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

15-07-2021 • 08:16

12 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: XYplorer

Update-historie

21-03 XYplorer 23.00 14
18-02 XYplorer 22.90 9
04-02 XYplorer 22.80 0
12-01 XYplorer 22.70 3
09-12 XYplorer 22.60 0
24-11 XYplorer 22.50 10
28-10 XYplorer 22.40 1
30-09 XYplorer 22.30 0
31-08 XYplorer 22.20 0
07-'21 XYplorer 22.10 12
Meer historie

Lees meer

XYplorer

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+19+22+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+2PearlChoco
15 juli 2021 09:49
Microsoft slaagt er zelfs niet in een consistente UI aan te bieden in hun eigen besturingssysteem (cfr. Windows 10 en Windows 11), dus laat staan dat ze het aan 3rd party ontwikkelaars gaan verplichten..
+1Henri Brands
@PearlChoco15 juli 2021 11:05
Helemaal mee eens: gisteren gezocht hoe een herstelpunt te maken in Win10. In Win7 had ik dat zo voor elkaar, nu ben ik 5 minuten aan het zoeken geweest, ook mede door allerlei foutmeldingen in abacadabra taal.
Komt ook doordat Microsoft continu sleutelt aan al die menu's waardoor allerlei instellingen constant verhuizen. Zou fijn zijn wanneer Microsoft eindelijk eens stopt met het veranderen om te veranderen en alles voor eens en altijd een logische vaste plaats geeft. In auto's zitten richtingaanwijzer en gaspedaal al talloze jaren op dezelfde plaats en dat werkt wel zo prettig...
+1Svenneh
@Henri Brands15 juli 2021 12:44
Zoeken naar "Herstelpunt" of "Restore" in het startmenu was niet in je op gekomen?
0Henri Brands
@Svenneh17 juli 2021 09:56
Dat heb ik gedaan, maar ik kreeg foutmeldingen. De herstelfunctie stond uit (geen idee hoe en waarom: heb ik nooit aan gezeten) en ik kreeg het, ook als admin, niet aangezet. Ineens stond de functie wel weer aan en ik weet nog steeds niet hoe dat is gebeurd.
0jackwoudhuizen
@Henri Brands18 juli 2021 23:12
Na elke update van Windows kijk ik na of of die herstelfunctie nog aan staat, het is een gegeven dat deze functie na de update automatisch uitgezet wordt maar niet altijd, soms.
+1afterburn
15 juli 2021 09:34
Wat ik niet snap, en dat is geen dig naar XYplorer, dat Microsoft niet afdwingt dat developers de UI elementen van Windows gebruiken. Ik weet niet hoe met anderen zit, maar ik wordt knettergek van al die verschillende interfaces en UI elementen. Zal wel met mijn OCD te maken hebben, maar ik wil graag 1 consitente UI over alle programmas. Niet dat als ik explorer open dat het er zo uit ziet, XYplorer weer zo en als ik dan een rar file open WinRAR er weer overeen komt met nog weer een ander uiterlijk. Het wordt zo'n rommeltje en allergaartje, echt om gek van te worden.

Ik installeer dan ook geen software die zich niet houdt aan de UI standaarden, tenzij ik niet om een bepaald programma heen kom (zo is voor mij WinRAR een van de uitzonderingen). Ik wil gewoon consistentie in de interface waar ik mee om moet gaan. Dat is toch niet zo raar, of wel?
+2Pt4h
@afterburn15 juli 2021 11:01
Grappig dat je WinRAR noemt wat een soort van extreem voorbeeld is - tevens een belangrijke reden dat ik daar een alternatief voor zocht toen ik nog *.rar bestanden gebruikte.

Bedankt voor je opmerkingen over XYplorer - ik was even nieuwsgierig ernaar (QDir beviel niet) maar ik weet nu dat XYplorer het voor mij ook niet gaat worden.

Overigens vraag ik me af of alternatieve "explorers" nog relevant zullen zijn onder Windows 11...ben benieuwd!
Hoeft niet persé zo te zijn: MS lijkt zich voornamelijk te concentreren op eye candy ipv het verhelpen van echte tekortkomingen..helaas.

[/edit] schpelling

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pt4h op 15 juli 2021 11:23]

+1Arrogant
@afterburn15 juli 2021 13:49
Persoonlijk ben ik blij dat deze vrijheid onder Windows (nog) bestaat. Ontwikkelaars zijn vrij om te bouwen en uit te geven wat ze willen, en gebruikers hebben de vrijheid om het wel of niet te gebruiken.
+1Jerie
@afterburn15 juli 2021 15:15
Als jij daar net zoals ik ook knettergek van wordt, dan kan ik je macOS aanraden. Hoewel die momenteel ook in een transitie zitten, zie de nieuwe Big Sur UI en applicaties die van iOS komen. Maar dan hebben we het wel over de komst van de touch UI in de wereld van user interfaces (die door o.a. WWW invloed heeft op desktop UIs). Ergens is het, in een hyperinnovatieve wereld als de IT ook onoverkomelijk, helaas. Op macOS gebruik ik Keka. Ook zijn er FOSS libraries om WinRAR te unrarren. Volgens mij kan op Windows 7zip het ook, maar of die een goede UI heeft weet ik niet. Voor gros gebruik volstaat unrar functie. Je komt rar immers nauwelijks tegen, behalve in scene en Usenet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jerie op 15 juli 2021 15:17]

+1nickpma
15 juli 2021 16:28
Misschien een gekke vraag die nu spontaan bij me op komt, maar hoe moeilijk zou het zijn om zelf een file explorer te ontwikkelen?

Ik neem aan dat het niet super makkelijk is, maar aan de andere kant kan het weergeven van folders en bestanden toch ook niet super complex zijn?
+11DMKIIN

@nickpma15 juli 2021 23:33
Misschien een gekke vraag die nu spontaan bij me op komt, maar hoe moeilijk zou het zijn om zelf een file explorer te ontwikkelen?

Ik neem aan dat het niet super makkelijk is, maar aan de andere kant kan het weergeven van folders en bestanden toch ook niet super complex zijn?
Totaal geen idee wat je precies met een 'File Explorer' wil bedoelen, maar indien je een viewer wenst met een aantal mogelijkheden à la Windows Explorer ...dan zie ik niet meteen reden om deze zelf te bouwen. Daar zijn overigens ruim plugins voor, die je heel wat werk kunnen besparen (en die ook al ettelijke jaren ontwikkeld worden)

Indien je het echter hebt over -zoals in dit topic- een File Manager met alles erop en eraan: succes! ;)
XYplorer, Total Commander en Directory Opus bijvoorbeeld zijn het resultaat van +20 jaar werk elk ...

Zie hier bijvoorbeeld het (haast dagelijkse) timmerwerk van XYplorer (en als je na 344 pagina's in 2004 komt aan te belanden, besef dan dat er daarvoor ook al ontwikkeling was ) Dus een hobby-weekje gaat alvast niet volstaan ;)

Maar andermaal: geen exact idee wat je met je vraag precies komt te bedoelen. De 3 bovengenoemde File Managers worden tenslotte door menigeen ook als Explorer-kloons vernoemd. Iets waar er een (stevig) gevoel van plaatsvervangende schaamte komt opborrelen bij de kenners van FM-tools ... ;)
0nickpma
@1DMKIIN16 juli 2021 00:39
Thanks voor je reactie. Ik bedoel een programma ala Windows Explorer maar dan beter.

Het lijkt zo eenvoudig, maar er zal inderdaad meer achter zitten dan een paar uurtjes werk.

P.s. Woon in Australië dus mix het Nederlands met het Engels soms...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True