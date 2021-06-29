Cura is ontwikkeld door Ultimaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle Ultimaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 4.10 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Ultimaker Professional and Ultimaker Excellence subscribers can now directly import native CAD files into Ultimaker Cura. This allows you to skip a step in print preparation, simplifying print processes and increasingly productivity.

Users can also load CAD assemblies, making it easy to print parts together. Or “ungroup” parts, select individual components, and tune them with the “per-model” setting or different materials. To enable this feature, you must download both Ultimaker Cura 4.10 and the CAD import plugin from the Ultimaker Marketplace.

Note: This feature is only available for Ultimaker Professional and Ultimaker Excellence subscribers. Windows only.

Standard formats STEP IGES DXF/DWG

Autodesk Autodesk Revit Autodesk Inventor

Siemens SiemensNX Siemens Parasolid Solid Edge

Dassault Spatial Solidworks 3D ACIS Modeler

Other companies Creo Rhinocerous



The ability to import native CAD files with Ultimaker Cura 4.10 was developed with technology from Dassault Spatial. Dassault becoming part of the Ultimaker ecosystem is extremely exciting. We’re looking forward to the elevating effect our partnership will undoubtedly provide our users, as they continue to push the boundaries of the technology.

Nicolas Boireau, Senior Consultant for Spatial, said: “Spatial is proud to be a trusted partner serving Ultimaker in developing leading edge applications. Our goal is to support Ultimaker in their effort of developing an ecosystem which will ultimately provide end users with true value. By adding native CAD formats, in Cura, with the highest quality standard, designers are able to streamline their workflows from CAD to Machine, optimizing efficiency and productivity.”