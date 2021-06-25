Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Q-Dir 9.61

Q-Dir logo (79 pix)Software OK heeft versie 9.61 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam; de Q staat voor quad. De download is nog geen megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. Sinds versie 9.55 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in version 9.61: New in version 9.55:
  • New: Restore the last closed tabs by right-clicking on the tab bar.
  • General improvements, small corrections. Update of the language files
New in version 9.51:
  • Improvements in the Explorer address bars
  • Update of the language files
  • Corrections in the directory structure of Q-Dir.
New in version 9.49:
  • Correct when updating and connecting and disconnecting the network drives.
  • Important update of the language files
  • Various improvements in Quad Explorer for all MS Windows 10

Q-Dir 5.57 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 9.61
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Software OK
Download https://www.softwareok.com/?Download=Q-Dir
Bestandsgroottes 704,00kB - 1,12MB
Licentietype Freeware

Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

25-06-2021 12:39
9 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

25-06-2021 • 12:39

9 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Software OK

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+17+21+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+2Whaa
25 juni 2021 15:06
Is Totaal commander zoiets als in het verleden (DOS) NCmain.exe?
+1schijtert
@Whaa25 juni 2021 17:11
Waar heb jij de laatste 30 jaar gezeten? 8)7 8)7 8)7
+1mmjjb
25 juni 2021 14:03
Kan iemand mij vertellen hoe Q-Dir zich verhoud ten opzichte van bijv. Total Commander?
+1weballey
@mmjjb25 juni 2021 20:51
Q-dir is weinig meer dan vier verkenner venstertjes in één q-dir venster. Verder heeft het misschien 1% van de functionaliteit van total commander, of welk ander alternatief dan ook. Ik heb het wel eens bekeken, omdat het soms wel handig is meer dan twee vensters te hebben. Maar ik vond het te knullig werken en te weinig kunnen. Gebruik dus tegenwoordig maar tabs in TC.
+1triver
@weballey25 juni 2021 22:01
Ik vind vooral de functionaliteit van grote van de directory die in Q-dir wordt getoond heel erg leuk werken.
Heb nog niet gevonden hoe ik dit in orde krijg met TC
01DMKIIN

@triver26 juni 2021 14:44
Indien nog niet gedaan, installeer de geweldig snelle zoektool Everything (aanrader, sowieso! - lees er de lovende reacties in de meuktracker maar eens op na :) )

In Everything vink je onder Opties --> Indexen 'Indexeer mapgrootte' aan (+ Toepassen ;) )

In TC vink je vervolgens Everything aan bij Configuratie --> Werking ---> Ruimte in gebruik door subdirectory's berekenen

Zorg tevens dat cm_CountDirContent ergens een pictogrammetje krijgt in TC.
0aad_handgranaat
@1DMKIIN27 juni 2021 16:12
Everything ziet helaas mijn server niet. (Die heet hier Z:\) Dus heb ik meer aan Total Commander om te zoeken.
+1DedSec85
@mmjjb25 juni 2021 14:11
Ik heb beiden gebruikt maar vind TotalCommander toch iets overzichtelijker werken. 9 van de 10 keer heb je toch maar 2 vensters nodig, en aangezien je in TotalCommander met Ctrl+T ook tabbladen kunt gebruiken volstaat TotalCommander voor mij. Q-Dir vind ik vrij rommelig qua interface.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

