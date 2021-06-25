Software OK heeft versie 9.61 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam; de Q staat voor quad. De download is nog geen megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. Sinds versie 9.55 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in version 9.61: New Code-Sign certificate for Q-Dir.exe

Improvement: Use the directory tree in the Explorer address bar!

Improvements: When working with MS OneDrive and other cloud storage

Small fine-tuning in the Quad Explorer

Update of the language files New in version 9.55: New: Restore the last closed tabs by right-clicking on the tab bar.

General improvements, small corrections. Update of the language files New in version 9.51: Improvements in the Explorer address bars

Update of the language files

Corrections in the directory structure of Q-Dir. New in version 9.49: Correct when updating and connecting and disconnecting the network drives.

Important update of the language files

Various improvements in Quad Explorer for all MS Windows 10