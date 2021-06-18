Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.1.7 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Today we move to Phalcon version 4 along with new FreeBSD security advisories and fixes for firewall live log as well as new features such as shell timeout and TLS remote syslog.