Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 1.57 is op deze pagina te vinden. In versie 1.57.1 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:
Update 1.57.1 addresses these issues:
- May 2021 Endgame Recovery
- Scrolling on mouse click
- macOS: restore
Cmd+
Wclosing the window when all tabs are closed
- 1.57.0 (Linux): does not launch anymore
- 1.57.0 (macOS): window behaves different now (fullscreen & priority issues)
- "Open New External Terminal" doesn't work if no terminal settings are presen
- Entire settings file got erased on new latest update. Just FYI