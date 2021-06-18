Versie 21.04.2 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Kdenlive 21.04.2 is out
The second maintenance release of the 21.04 series is out bringing missing keyframing support to effects (like glitch0r. scratchlines and charcoal) as well as the usual batch of bug fixes and usability improvements.Full log
- Remove duplicate line from last cherry-pick. Commit.
- Hopefully proper patch to solve “white” rendering issues. Commit.
- Fix resize clip end does not allow touching next clip. Commit.
- Fix clip thumbs disappearing on timeline resize. Commit.
- Fix timeline thumbnails not saved with project. Commit.
- Don’t discard subtitle files on project fps change. Commit.
- Update guides position on project’s fps change. Commit.
- Fix delete selected clips not working on project opening. Commit.
- Fix Chroma Key: Advanced edge mode normal was reset to hard. Commit.
- Fix various frei0r effects losing parameter settings:. Commit.
- Next try to fix keyframe view positon for mixes. Commit.
- Revert “Fix keyframeview position in mixes”. Commit.
- Fix keyframeview position in mixes. Commit.
- Make effects keyframable: scratchlines, tcolor, lumaliftgaingamma. Commit. See bug #393668
- Make effects keyframable: charcoal, dust, oldfilm, threshold.xml. Commit. See bug #393668
- Make glitch0r effect keyframable. Commit. See bug #393668
- Fix profile repository not properly refreshed after change. Commit.
- Fix marker monitor overlayer flickers on hover. Commit.
- Ensure timeline zoombar right handle is always visible. Commit.
- Fix issue with duplicated title clips. Commit.
- Fix effect sliders on right to left (rtl) layouts. Commit. Fixes bug #434981
- Fix alignment of statusbar message label. Commit. Fixes bug #437113
- Fix crash using filter with missing MLT metadata (vidstab in MLT 6.26.1). Commit.
- Try to fix wrongly set color in titler. Commit.