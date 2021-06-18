Versie 21.04.2 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The second maintenance release of the 21.04 series is out bringing missing keyframing support to effects (like glitch0r. scratchlines and charcoal) as well as the usual batch of bug fixes and usability improvements.