Software-update: Cyberduck 7.9.0

Cyberduck logo (75 pix) Versie 7.9.0 van Cyberduck is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie wordt uitgebracht, is een ftp-, sftp- en webdav-client, en heeft daarnaast ondersteuning voor diverse cloudopslagdiensten die van S3 of de OpenStack-api gebruikmaken. Het programma beschikt over een overzichtelijke interface en ondersteunt technieken als Spotlight, Bonjour, Keychain, Applescript en Growl. Daarnaast kun je gebruikmaken van verschillende, al geïnstalleerde teksteditors, waaronder BBEdit, TextWrangler, TextMate, Mi, Smultron en CSSEdit. Cyberduck is in een groot aantal talen te gebruiken, waaronder het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende en veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • New Big Sur style application icon (macOS)
  • New "Auto" default option for number of connections for transfers
  • Increased default to 5 concurrent connections for transfers for protocols other than FTP
  • Allow toggling versioning configuration for bucket (Google Storage)
  • Display and restore of previous file versions in bucket (Google Storage)
  • Support chacha20-poly1305@openssh.com cipher (SFTP) (#8554)
  • Share file option to set public-read ACL on file and copy URL (S3, Google Storage)
  • Tremendously faster uploading folders with many files to vault (Cryptomator, OneDrive, Google Drive, Backblaze B2) (#10849)
  • Substantially faster uploading folders with many files (OneDrive, Google Drive, Backblaze B2)
Fixed:
  • Maximum number of simultaneous transfers not handled properly (#11001#)
  • Interoperability with China region operated by 21Vianet (OneDrive, Sharepoint) (#11415)
  • Support Elliptic Curve (EC) based client certificates for authentication (WebDAV, Windows)
  • Interoperability with OpenSSH for Windows (SFTP)
  • Segmented download fail with longer filenames (Windows)
  • Bezel style for popup buttons in window toolbars (macOS)

Cyberduck screenshot

Versienummer 7.9.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Cyberduck
Download https://cyberduck.io/download/
Bestandsgrootte 47,90MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (2)

0OMEGA_ReD
11 mei 2021 19:40
Ooit gekocht/gedoneerd maar het blijft jammer dat er geen fatsoenlijke manier is om bookmarks te synchroniseren tussen meerdere machines. Daardoor op Mac nog steeds geen goed programma gevonden wat ook nog eens redelijk geprijsd is. Iemand tips?
0crazyboy01
@OMEGA_ReD11 mei 2021 20:13
Cyberduck was het voor mij ook niet helemaal. Inmiddels veel getest, Navicat is toch echt het enige dat compleet genoeg is voor mij op Mac, ik gebruik dat dan ook (zakelijk). Prijs voor zakelijk gebruik is "acceptabel" te noemen als je het veel gebruikt, voor persoonlijk gebruik is het uiteraard goedkoper maar toch nog wat aan de (te) hoge kant als je het mij vraagt. Overigens niet zeker of die wél bookmark syncs heeft...

[Reactie gewijzigd door crazyboy01 op 11 mei 2021 20:18]

