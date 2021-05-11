Versie 90 van SRWare Iron is uitgekomen. Deze browser is gebaseerd op de broncode van Google Chrome, maar dan zonder diverse zaken die de privacy van de gebruiker aan kunnen tasten. Zo maakt Google Chrome tijdens de installatie een uniek nummer aan waarmee de browser geïdentificeerd kan worden en wordt er informatie naar Google gestuurd voor Google Suggest. Iron doet dit niet. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android, al zitten niet alle platforms op hetzelfde versienummer. De changelog van deze release ziet er als volgt uit:

We released the new Iron 90 today, which contains all features and updates known from Chromium 90. The current version is 90.0.4600.0.

FLOC disabled

Performance improvements

Address bar will use https:// by default

Minor improvements

Bug-/Securityfixes