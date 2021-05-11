sluiten

Banners op Tweakers zijn nu trackingvrij

De banners die je op Tweakers ziet, zijn vanaf nu volledig vrij van thirdpartytracking. Adverteerders kunnen je niet meer volgen en je kunt daarom met een gerust hart je adblocker uitzetten (als je die hebt).

Lees meer

Software-update: SRWare Iron 90

SRWare Iron logo (75 pix) Versie 90 van SRWare Iron is uitgekomen. Deze browser is gebaseerd op de broncode van Google Chrome, maar dan zonder diverse zaken die de privacy van de gebruiker aan kunnen tasten. Zo maakt Google Chrome tijdens de installatie een uniek nummer aan waarmee de browser geïdentificeerd kan worden en wordt er informatie naar Google gestuurd voor Google Suggest. Iron doet dit niet. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android, al zitten niet alle platforms op hetzelfde versienummer. De changelog van deze release ziet er als volgt uit:

New Iron-Version: 90.0.4600.0 Stable for Windows

We released the new Iron 90 today, which contains all features and updates known from Chromium 90. The current version is 90.0.4600.0.

Main improvements:
  • FLOC disabled
  • Performance improvements
  • Address bar will use https:// by default
  • Minor improvements
  • Bug-/Securityfixes
Notes:

SRWare Iron 90 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 90.0.4600.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website SRWare Iron
Download https://www.srware.net/iron/#downloads
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-05-2021 09:440

11-05-2021 • 09:44

0 Linkedin

Bron: SRWare Iron

Update-historie

05-'21 SRWare Iron 90 0
05-'16 SRWare Iron 50.0.2650.0 4
03-'16 SRWare Iron 49.0.2600.0 5
12-'15 SRWare Iron 47.0.2500.0 6
11-'15 SRWare Iron 46.0.2450.0 2
09-'15 SRWare Iron 45.0.2400.0 0
08-'15 SRWare Iron 44.0.2350.0 7
06-'15 SRWare Iron 43.0.2300.0 3
05-'15 SRWare Iron 42.0.2250.0 11
03-'15 SRWare Iron 41.0.2200.0 9
Meer historie

Lees meer

SRWare Iron

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Browsers

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee