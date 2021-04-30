Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment is er nog maar een klein aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Change log PowerToys now requires Windows 10, version 1903 or higher

FancyZones editor default launching key is Win + Shift + ` Windows Terminal's new Quake mode will use Win + ` . We feel this is a far better use of the keystroke. Current PowerToys users can update this in our settings in the FancyZone section.

+ + Removed our v1 HTML based settings system New Spec - Feedback please! What is new in PowerToys (SCOOBE) - Pull Request FancyZones Editor UX bug fixes.

Monitor resolution is added to the top to directly infer the boxes on top are your monitors

Fix for editor crash when editing a custom layout PowerRename Option added for capitalization.

Improved loading responsiveness with large sums of files. PowerToys Run Changed XAML to improve rendering.

Disabled plugins are no longer loaded

VS Code plugin workspaces showing up now. Keyboard manager Now an independent exe. This now runs high priority in its own process. When your CPU is under load, this should allow the process to continue to be prioritized Color Picker uses a centralized keyhook. This should improve activation

Esc for closing will no longer bubble through. Settings / Welcome to PowerToys Shortcuts will stand out more

Few accessability bugs fixed. Shortcut Guide Excluded apps for Shortcut Guide. Installer new arg for starting PT after silent install Developer quality of life Ability to directly debug against Settings