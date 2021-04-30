Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment is er nog maar een klein aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Change log
New Spec - Feedback please!
- PowerToys now requires Windows 10, version 1903 or higher
- FancyZones editor default launching key is
Win+
Shift+
`
- Windows Terminal's new Quake mode will use
Win+
`. We feel this is a far better use of the keystroke.
- Current PowerToys users can update this in our settings in the FancyZone section.
- Removed our v1 HTML based settings system
- What is new in PowerToys (SCOOBE) - Pull Request
FancyZones
- Editor UX bug fixes.
- Monitor resolution is added to the top to directly infer the boxes on top are your monitors
- Fix for editor crash when editing a custom layout
PowerRename
- Option added for capitalization.
- Improved loading responsiveness with large sums of files.
PowerToys Run
- Changed XAML to improve rendering.
- Disabled plugins are no longer loaded
- VS Code plugin workspaces showing up now.
Keyboard manager
- Now an independent exe. This now runs high priority in its own process. When your CPU is under load, this should allow the process to continue to be prioritized
Color Picker
- uses a centralized keyhook. This should improve activation
- Esc for closing will no longer bubble through.
Settings / Welcome to PowerToys
- Shortcuts will stand out more
- Few accessability bugs fixed.
Shortcut Guide
- Excluded apps for Shortcut Guide.
Installer
- new arg for starting PT after silent install
Developer quality of life
- Ability to directly debug against Settings