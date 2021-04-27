Versie 29.2 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Sinds Mozilla in versie 57 is overgestapt op Quantum, is er echter weinig meer dat de twee browsers nog verbindt.
Vlak voordat Mozilla met Quantum kwam, heeft het Pale Moon-ontwikkelteam de sourcetree van Firefox nog een keer geforkt en er de verbeteringen van Pale Moon aan toegevoegd. Zo is er bijvoorbeeld de lay-outengine Goanna, een fork van Gecko, waarvan nu de vierde generatie uit is. Daarnaast is er het Unified XUL Platform, dat kan worden beschouwd als een tegenhanger van het op Chromium gebaseerde Electron. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes/fixes:
Implementation notes:
- When opening tabs from the History side bar, Pale Moon will now warn you about the action if it would result in opening many tabs at once.
- Pale Moon now offers "Open All in Tabs" on bookmark folders even if there is only one sub-item in it, for UI consistency.
- Added media format controls in the Content category of Preferences.
- Added controls for preferred color scheme. See implementation notes.
- Updated several site-specific user-agent overrides for web compatibility.
- Removed the ability to accept Firefox IDs for extension installation.
- Removed conditional Macintosh code from the application front-end.
- Updated the AV1 reference library to 2.0.
- Cleaned up more Android code from the platform.
- Updated the embedded emoji font to cater to even more race-dependent profession emoji.
- Fixed an overflow in clip paths, potentially causing them to be rendered incorrectly.
- Added CSS values
smooth,
high-qualityand
pixelatedto the
image-renderingkeyword.
- Implemented
Intl.NumberFormat.formatToParts()to allow deconstruction of localized number formats by scripts.
- Reinstated the
dom.details_element.enabledpreference and fixed a rendering issue with summary/details html elements.
- Fixed an issue with CSP
.nonceattributes on elements.
- Security issues addressed: CVE-2021-29946 DiD and CVE-2021-23994 DiD .
- Unified XUL Platform Mozilla Security Patch Summary: 2 DiD, 14 not applicable.
- This version adds support for the
prefers-color-schemeCSS keyword. This keyword is a media query keyword that indicates to websites whether your content styling preference is "light" or "dark". Unlike other browsers where this will be tied to your system color scheme and determined automatically (which might be a point on which you can be fingerprinted, so this would be a privacy concern), we've decided to give the user control through Preferences -> Content -> Colors where you will find a new control to indicate your user preference (it defaults to "light" for everyone). While this control also gives you the option to disable this feature and effectively not support the keyword, be aware that this might cause issues on some websites that do not provide styling for "unspecified" color scheme preferences.
In the future we may add an "automatic" option similar to other browsers in case you regularly switch your system application style from light to dark and v.v.